WKN: A1C7DM | ISIN: US6708662019
Frankfurt
04.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,505 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
O'KEY Group Reports Net Retail Revenue For Q1 2024

DJ O'KEY GROUP REPORTS NET RETAIL REVENUE FOR Q1 2024 

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) 
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS NET RETAIL REVENUE FOR Q1 2024 
26-Apr-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
26 April 2024 
 
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS NET RETAIL REVENUE FOR Q1 2024 
 
O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has 
announced its unaudited operating results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. 
All materials published by the Group are available on our website at www.okeygroup.lu. 
 
 
Q1 2024 operating highlights 
   -- Group net retail revenue[1] increased by 7.2% YoY to RUB 52.3 bn in Q1 2024, driven by revenue growth 
  across all business segments. 
   -- O'KEY hypermarkets' LFL retail revenue rose by 3.7% in Q1 2024. 
   -- DA! discounters' net retail revenue grew by 17.9% YoY to RUB 16.8 bn in Q1 2024, driven by a 7.6% LFL 
  revenue increase and the selling space expansion. 
   -- DA! discounters' share in the Group's revenue rose by 2.9 pps YoY to 32.1% in Q1 2024. 
 
Operating review 
Group Net Retail Revenue in Q1 2024 
Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 YoY, % 
O'KEY Group               52,252 48,725 7.2% 
O'KEY hypermarkets            35,487 34,506 2.8% 
DA! discounters             16,765 14,219 17.9%

Group Net Retail Revenue Metrics for Q1 2024 

Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023 
Net Retail Revenue, % 
            Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket 
O'KEY Group      7.2%        1.4%  5.7% 
O'KEY hypermarkets   2.8%        (4.1%) 7.2% 
DA! discounters    17.9%       9.0%  8.2%

Group LFL Revenue Monthly Metrics for Q1 2024 

January February[2] March  Q1 2024 
LFL revenue, % YoY 
O'KEY Group     3.3%  6.1%    5.1%  4.8% 
O'KEY hypermarkets 1.4%  5.0%    4.5%  3.7% 
DA! discounters   8.0%  8.6%    6.3%  7.6% 
LFL traffic, % YoY 
O'KEY Group     (3.2%) (0.4%)   (2.9%) (2.2%) 
O'KEY hypermarkets  (5.2%) (1.6%)   (3.7%) (3.5%) 
DA! discounters   (0.4%) 1.2%     (1.8%) (0.4%) 
LFL average ticket, % YoY 
O'KEY Group     6.7%  6.5%    8.2%  7.2% 
O'KEY hypermarkets 6.9%  6.7%    8.6%  7.5% 
DA! discounters   8.4%  7.4%    8.3%  8.0%

Note: Q1 2024 LFL metrics are calculated based on 76 O'KEY and 194 DA! stores.

The Group's net retail revenue grew by 7.2% YoY to RUB 52,252 mln, driven by both O'KEY hypermarkets' and DA! discounters' performance in Q1 2024.

Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets rose by 2.8% YoY to RUB 35,487 mln in Q1 2024, on the back of LFL revenue growth despite of a decrease in the selling space. O'KEY LFL revenue increased by 3.7% YoY due to stronger customer demand and higher number of items in the basket in Q1 2024.

DA! discounters net retail revenue rose by 17.9% YoY growth to RUB 16,765 mln in Q1 2024, driven by 7.6% LFL revenue growth and the chain's expansion. The discounters' share in the Group's revenue rose by 2.9 pps YoY and reached 32.1% in Q1 2024.

Group Stores and Selling Space in Q1 2024 

Stores and Selling Space     Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net change Change, % 
Number of stores, EoP      297   276   21     7.6% 
O'KEY hypermarkets        77   78   (1)    (1.3%) 
DA! discounters         220[3] 198   22     11.1% 
Total selling space (sq m), EoP 661,149 652,123 9,026   1,4% 
O'KEY hypermarkets        513,079 518,530 (5,451)  (1.1%) 
DA! discounters         148,070 133,593 14,477   10.8%

In Q1 2024, the Group did not open any new stores. As of 31 March 2024, the Group operated 77 O'KEY hypermarkets and had 220 DA! discounters in its store protfolio, with a total selling space of 661,149 sq m.

For more information, please contact: 

Natalya Belyavskaya 
Head of Investor Relations 
+7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 
 
Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru 
www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group had 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 661,149 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 70 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.

In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Hereinafter, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and the average ticket metrics are provided net of VAT.

[2] LFL dynamics is not adjusted for a leap-year effect, i.e. there was an additional trading day in February 2024 compared to February 2023.

[3] Including 1 DA! store that was temporary closed for reconstruction from the end of January 2024 and to be reopened in the end of April 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US6708662019 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     OKEY 
LEI Code:   213800133YYU23T4L791 
Sequence No.: 318306 
EQS News ID:  1890793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1890793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
