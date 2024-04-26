Newly released report details Company's achievements and plans for sustainable growth

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, released its 2023 Responsible Business Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's strategy, the progress it has made towards existing goals, and how it intends to achieve its bold new targets.

This report comes at a time of tremendous growth for BeiGene. In 2023, the Company achieved the milestone of more than 1 million patients who were treated worldwide with BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) and anti-PD-1 antibody TEVIMBRA® (tislelizumab). The Company is also actively expanding its presence globally, including in the U.S., where it expects to open a flagship research and development and manufacturing facility at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, in July.

"All patients with cancer deserve access to high-quality, impactful medicines regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, but many wait years to access, or simply cannot afford, innovative treatment options. Our founding belief is that there is a better way to lower these barriers and broaden our reach and impact, which is why we've strategically built our company to bring our medicines to more people faster and in a more cost-efficient manner," said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at BeiGene. "Our commitment to innovation extends beyond our labs, and as a leading global oncology company with an ongoing mission to being a good corporate citizen, we know we must continue to do right not only by our patients, colleagues and stakeholders, but also the communities in which we operate."

BeiGene's Responsible Business Sustainability strategy is centered around four pillars: Advancing Global Health, Empowering Our Colleagues, Innovating Sustainably, and Operating Responsibly. Beginning in 2021, BeiGene committed to setting goals for each of these pillars and reporting on progress annually.

Key Achievements

BeiGene's Responsible Business Sustainability Report highlights key achievements from 2023, including:

Improved the percentage of women holding positions of Vice President and higher from 33% to 38% year over year.

Established a global health equity strategy.

Surpassed 20,000 hours of employee volunteerism worldwide.

Integrated climate risk into our Enterprise Risk Management process.

Launched a supplier engagement program, which will help enable BeiGene to set a Scope 3 target by 2025.

Setting First Quantitative Climate Goal

BeiGene understands that human health and the health of the planet are intrinsically linked. As a company focused on improving health and health equity, it is committed to operating in a way that mitigates environmental impacts.

In 2023, BeiGene announced its first quantitative climate goal to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, emissions generated by owned and operated facilities, by 25% per unit of internally manufactured commercial product by 2026 from a 2021 base year.

To meet its climate goal, BeiGene is implementing a strategic roadmap that includes energy efficiency projects and renewable energy purchases, including installing solar panels on its manufacturing facilities.

Expanding Access to Patients Worldwide

The BeiGene Foundation was launched in early 2023 as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to equitable and accessible cancer in underrepresented communities around the world. In its first year, the BeiGene Foundation gave a grant to the Max Foundation as a part of a collaboration between it, the Max Foundation and BeiGene, to provide access to BRUKINSA for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 29 low- and middle-income countries over the next three years. This collaboration advances each organization's focus on patient access by combining Max's expertise and infrastructure with donated product from BeiGene, and a grant from the BeiGene Foundation.

"We are proud of the progress we've made on our priority areas in just a few short years," said Christine Riley Miller, Global Head of Responsible Business Sustainability at BeiGene. "We recognize that as BeiGene grows, so does our responsibility to maximize opportunities for positive change and minimize negative impacts to our business, society, and the planet. We look forward to continuing our journey."

For more information about BeiGene's Responsible Business Sustainability strategy, achievements, and goals, please download a copy of the report here.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel, Beijing, and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the future growth and global expansion of BeiGene; the ability of BeiGene to meet the goals set forth in its 2023 Responsible Business Sustainability Report; and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

