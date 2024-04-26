Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024

Rayonier Earns PEFC Sustainability Certification for Log Yard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Rayonier, a global forest company dedicated to providing sustainable forest management, land management, timber products and real estate services, announces its recent achievement of the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) Chain of Custody (CoC) for its log yard located in Savannah, Ga.

PEFC Chain of Custody certification provides independent verified assurance that the certified forest-based material contained in a product originates from sustainably managed forests. It establishes the link from the forest to the market, tracking forest-based products from sustainable sources to the final product.

Standards like PEFC are used to ensure the highest environmental standards in the forestry industry. This achievement underscores Rayonier's dedicated commitment to sustainable forest management and environmental responsibility.

Rayonier has been certified by the SFI standard in the U.S. since 2001 and the FSC and PEFC standards in New Zealand since 2004.

To learn more about the sustainable forestry certification process, visit How Forestry Companies Prove They're Sustainable on Rayonier.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier



View the original press release on accesswire.com

