Roper Technologies, Inc.: Roper Technologies announces first quarter financial results

SARASOTA, Fla., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The results in this press release are presented on a continuing operations basis.



First quarter 2024 highlights

Revenue increased 14% to $1.68 billion; organic revenue increased 8%

GAAP DEPS increased 33% to $3.54; adjusted DEPS increased 13% to $4.41

GAAP net earnings increased 34% to $382 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $676 million

Operating cash flow increased 14% to $531 million



"We had a great start to 2024, highlighted by 14% total revenue growth, 8% organic revenue growth, 16% EBITDA growth, and a 31% free cash flow margin," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "Our businesses continued to execute at a high level, while further innovating and investing to drive durable, long-term growth. We completed our acquisition of Procare during the first quarter and remain excited about the value creation opportunity this represents for Roper."

"We are increasing our full year 2024 outlook, supported by our strong first quarter results, continued customer demand for our businesses' mission critical solutions, and the ongoing expansion of our recurring revenue base. With significant M&A capacity and a robust pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities, we remain well positioned to execute our disciplined and process-driven capital deployment strategy," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Increasing 2024 guidance

Roper now expects full year 2024 adjusted DEPS of $18.05 - $18.25, compared to previous guidance of $17.85 - $18.15.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $4.42 - $4.46.

The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Minority interests

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper's equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper also holds a minority interest in Certinia, a leading provider of professional services automation software. The Company's investment is accounted for under the equity method and its proportionate share of earnings or loss associated with this investment is reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with these investments.





Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M)

(from continuing operations) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 V % GAAP revenue $ 1,470 $ 1,681 14 % Components of revenue growth Organic 8 % Acquisitions 6 % Foreign exchange - % Revenue growth 14 % Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation GAAP net earnings $ 284 $ 382 Taxes 76 102 Interest expense 37 53 Depreciation 9 9 Amortization 175 185 EBITDA $ 581 $ 731 26 % Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions - 2 Financial impacts associated with the minority

investments in Indicor & CertiniaA 1 (57 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 582 $ 676 16 % % of revenue 39.6 % 40.2 % +60 bps

Table 2: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation

(from continuing operations) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 V % GAAP DEPS $ 2.66 $ 3.54 33 % Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions - 0.01 Financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & CertiniaA (0.02 ) (0.45 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsB 1.26 1.31 Adjusted DEPS $ 3.90 $ 4.41 13 %

Table 3: Cash flow reconciliation ($M)

(from continuing operations) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 V % Operating cash flow $ 465 $ 531 14 % Capital expenditures (10 ) (9 ) Capitalized software expenditures (10 ) (10 ) Free cash flow $ 445 $ 513 15 %

Table 4: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation

(from continuing operations) Q2 2024 FY 2024 Low end High end Low end High end GAAP DEPSC $ 3.07 $ 3.11 $ 12.71 $ 12.91 Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions - - 0.01 0.01 Financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & CertiniaA TBD TBD TBD TBD Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsB 1.35 1.35 5.33 5.33 Adjusted DEPS $ 4.42 $ 4.46 $ 18.05 $ 18.25

Footnotes:

A. Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investments in Indicor & Certinia as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investments in Indicor or Certinia, as these potential impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods. Q1 2023A Q1 2024A Q2 2024E FY 2024E Pretax $ 1 $ (57 ) TBD TBD After-tax $ (2 ) $ (48 ) TBD TBD Per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.45 ) TBD TBD B. Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data). These adjustments are taxed at 21%. Q1 2023A Q1 2024A Q2 2024E FY 2024E Pretax $ 170 $ 178 $ 185 $ 730 After-tax $ 135 $ 141 $ 147 $ 577 Per share $ 1.26 $ 1.31 $ 1.35 $ 5.33 C. Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investments in Indicor or Certinia. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198.4 $ 214.3 Accounts receivable, net 763.5 829.9 Inventories, net 126.0 118.6 Income taxes receivable 25.2 47.7 Unbilled receivables 118.2 106.4 Other current assets 194.4 164.5 Total current assets 1,425.7 1,481.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 119.6 119.6 Goodwill 18,310.8 17,118.8 Other intangible assets, net 8,830.9 8,212.1 Deferred taxes 31.2 32.2 Equity investments 852.5 795.7 Other assets 407.8 407.7 Total assets $ 29,978.5 $ 28,167.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 145.2 $ 143.0 Accrued compensation 165.2 250.0 Deferred revenue 1,507.7 1,583.8 Other accrued liabilities 464.2 446.5 Income taxes payable 127.5 40.4 Current portion of long-term debt, net 499.7 499.5 Total current liabilities 2,909.5 2,963.2 Long-term debt, net of current portion 7,222.3 5,830.6 Deferred taxes 1,624.9 1,513.1 Other liabilities 424.2 415.8 Total liabilities 12,180.9 10,722.7 Common stock 1.1 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,837.1 2,767.0 Retained earnings 15,118.0 14,816.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (141.9 ) (122.8 ) Treasury stock (16.7 ) (16.8 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,797.6 17,444.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,978.5 $ 28,167.5

Roper Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 1,680.7 $ 1,469.7 Cost of sales 499.7 451.1 Gross profit 1,181.0 1,018.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 699.7 617.6 Income from operations 481.3 401.0 Interest expense, net 53.2 37.4 Equity investments (gain) loss, net (57.0 ) 1.2 Other expense, net 1.2 2.3 Earnings before income taxes 483.9 360.1 Income taxes 101.9 75.8 Net earnings from continuing operations 382.0 284.3 Net loss from discontinued operations - (1.2 ) Net earnings $ 382.0 $ 283.1 Net earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 3.57 $ 2.67 Diluted $ 3.54 $ 2.66 Net loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ - $ (0.01 ) Net earnings per share: Basic $ 3.57 $ 2.66 Diluted $ 3.54 $ 2.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 107.0 106.3 Diluted 107.9 107.0

Roper Technologies, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited) (Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amount % Amount % Net revenues: Application Software $ 895.2 $ 761.4 Network Software 370.8 354.5 Technology Enabled Products 414.7 353.8 Total $ 1,680.7 $ 1,469.7 Gross profit: Application Software $ 625.7 69.9 % $ 520.5 68.4 % Network Software 316.3 85.3 % 299.4 84.5 % Technology Enabled Products 239.0 57.6 % 198.7 56.2 % Total $ 1,181.0 70.3 % $ 1,018.6 69.3 % Operating profit*: Application Software $ 239.6 26.8 % $ 193.2 25.4 % Network Software 167.0 45.0 % 147.5 41.6 % Technology Enabled Products 136.2 32.8 % 115.5 32.6 % Total $ 542.8 32.3 % $ 456.2 31.0 % * Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $61.5 and $55.2 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.