Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:03 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0851,09517:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 13:06
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter - the Company), was held on 26th of April 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the members of the Board and the employees of the Company, who were able to provide information relating to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders adopted the following decisions:

  1. To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2023.
  2. To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023.
  3. To approve the appropriation of the Company's profit for the year 2023 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 9 198 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.07 per share).
  4. Change the name of the Company from AB "Grigeo" to AB "Grigeo Group".
  5. To amend the Articles of Association of the Company and to approve the new version of the Articles of Association of the Company (attached). To authorise Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to reauthorise) to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company

Tomas Jozonis

Chief executive officer of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.