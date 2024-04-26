Anzeige
Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

20,80021,00017:36
First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

HONOLULU, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), ("First Hawaiian" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"I'm pleased to report that we started 2024 with a solid first quarter," said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO. "We had strong earnings, continued excellent credit quality and continued to grow our capital levels."

On April 24, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 31, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income of $54.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases decreased $33.3 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $663.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 2.91%
  • Recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses
  • $4.1 million FDIC special assessment included in expenses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $24.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $647.3 million, or 2.6%, from $24.9 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Gross loans and leases were $14.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $33.3 million, or 0.2%, from $14.4 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $20.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $663.2 million, or 3.1%, from $21.3 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $154.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $151.8 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10 basis points compared to 2.81% in the prior quarter.

Provision Expense
During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we recorded a $6.3 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $5.3 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $51.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.0 million compared to noninterest income of $58.3 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $128.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.5 million compared to noninterest expense of $142.3 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% and 67.3% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 23.3% and 24.0% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $159.8 million, or 1.12% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $156.5 million, or 1.09% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2023. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $34.8 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $35.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $5.8 million, or 0.16% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets were $18.0 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2024, compared to total non-performing assets of $18.6 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on December 31, 2023.

Capital
Total stockholders' equity increased $27.7 million in the first quarter, and stood at $2.5 billion on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.80%, 12.55% and 13.75%, respectively, on March 31, 2024, compared with 8.64%, 12.39% and 13.57%, respectively, on December 31, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb74728f7f2a14341b3028eb985e2ddf0, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 12 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com

Media Contact:
Lindsay Chambers
(808) 525-6254
lchambers@fhb.com

Financial Highlights Table 1
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023
Operating Results:
Net interest income $ 154,427 $151,793 $167,247
Provision for credit losses 6,300 5,330 8,800
Noninterest income 51,371 58,347 49,023
Noninterest expense 128,813 142,307 118,567
Net income 54,220 47,502 66,818
Basic earnings per share 0.42 0.37 0.52
Diluted earnings per share 0.42 0.37 0.52
Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26
Dividend payout ratio 61.90% 70.27% 50.00%
Performance Ratios(1):
Net interest margin 2.91% 2.81% 3.11%
Efficiency ratio 62.15% 67.28% 54.46%
Return on average total assets 0.90% 0.77% 1.10%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 0.94% 0.81% 1.15%
Return on average total stockholders' equity 8.73% 7.94% 11.78%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.53% 13.66% 20.78%
Average Balances:
Average loans and leases $ 14,312,563 $14,349,322 $14,079,337
Average earning assets 21,481,890 21,688,816 21,873,259
Average assets 24,187,207 24,404,727 24,548,124
Average deposits 20,571,930 20,908,221 21,468,624
Average stockholders' equity 2,496,840 2,374,669 2,299,422
Market Value Per Share:
Closing 21.96 22.86 20.63
High 23.12 23.22 28.28
Low 20.37 17.18 19.68
As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases $ 14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,221,272
Total assets 24,279,186 24,926,474 24,884,207
Total deposits 20,669,481 21,332,657 21,281,500
Short-term borrowings 500,000 500,000 250,000
Long-term borrowings - - 500,000
Total stockholders' equity 2,513,761 2,486,066 2,329,012
Per Share of Common Stock:
Book value $ 19.66 $19.48 $18.26
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2) 11.88 11.68 10.45
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.13% 0.13% 0.10%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.12% 1.09% 1.03%
Capital Ratios:
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.55% 12.39% 11.97%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.55% 12.39% 11.97%
Total Capital Ratio 13.75% 13.57% 13.09%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.80% 8.64% 8.26%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.35% 9.97% 9.36%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 6.52% 6.23% 5.58%
Non-Financial Data:
Number of branches 50 50 51
Number of ATMs 275 275 296
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,065 2,089 2,100

_____________________________

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

(2) Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders' equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders' equity. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 12, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023
Interest income
Loans and lease financing $ 199,844 $196,276 $172,339
Available-for-sale investment securities 14,546 19,033 18,688
Held-to-maturity investment securities 17,793 17,987 18,957
Other 12,769 7,734 3,561
Total interest income 244,952 241,030 213,545
Interest expense
Deposits 84,143 82,215 43,284
Short-term and long-term borrowings 5,953 6,232 2,563
Other 429 790 451
Total interest expense 90,525 89,237 46,298
Net interest income 154,427 151,793 167,247
Provision for credit losses 6,300 5,330 8,800
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148,127 146,463 158,447
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,546 7,646 7,231
Credit and debit card fees 16,173 16,381 16,298
Other service charges and fees 9,904 9,535 9,162
Trust and investment services income 10,354 9,645 9,614
Bank-owned life insurance 4,286 5,063 5,120
Investment securities gains, net - 792 -
Other 3,108 9,285 1,598
Total noninterest income 51,371 58,347 49,023
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 59,262 55,882 56,032
Contracted services and professional fees 15,739 16,219 16,313
Occupancy 6,941 7,561 7,782
Equipment 13,413 12,547 9,736
Regulatory assessment and fees 8,120 20,412 3,836
Advertising and marketing 2,612 1,441 1,994
Card rewards program 8,508 7,503 8,085
Other 14,218 20,742 14,789
Total noninterest expense 128,813 142,307 118,567
Income before provision for income taxes 70,685 62,503 88,903
Provision for income taxes 16,465 15,001 22,085
Net income $ 54,220 $47,502 $66,818
Basic earnings per share $ 0.42 $0.37 $0.52
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $0.37 $0.52
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 127,707,354 127,612,734 127,453,820
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 128,217,689 128,028,964 128,033,812
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2024
 2023
 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 202,121 $185,015 $253,705
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,072,145 1,554,882 611,887
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,466,109 as of March 31, 2024, $2,558,675 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,427,708 as of March 31, 2023) 2,159,338 2,255,336 3,054,280
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,470,710 as of March 31, 2024, $3,574,856 as of December 31, 2023 and $3,824,478 as of March 31, 2023) 3,988,011 4,041,449 4,261,361
Loans held for sale - 190 -
Loans and leases 14,320,208 14,353,497 14,221,272
Less: allowance for credit losses 159,836 156,533 147,122
Net loans and leases 14,160,372 14,196,964 14,074,150
Premises and equipment, net 281,181 281,461 278,121
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property - - 91
Accrued interest receivable 85,715 84,417 79,200
Bank-owned life insurance 484,193 479,907 473,255
Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Mortgage servicing rights 5,533 5,699 6,299
Other assets 845,085 845,662 796,366
Total assets $ 24,279,186 $24,926,474 $24,884,207
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing $ 13,620,928 $13,749,095 $12,579,155
Noninterest-bearing 7,048,553 7,583,562 8,702,345
Total deposits 20,669,481 21,332,657 21,281,500
Short-term borrowings 500,000 500,000 250,000
Long-term borrowings - - 500,000
Retirement benefits payable 102,242 103,285 101,622
Other liabilities 493,702 504,466 422,073
Total liabilities 21,765,425 22,440,408 22,555,195
Stockholders' equity
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 141,687,612 / 127,841,908 shares as of March 31, 2024, issued/outstanding: 141,340,539 / 127,618,761 shares as of December 31, 2023 and issued/outstanding: 141,291,086 / 127,573,680 shares as of March 31, 2023) 1,417 1,413 1,413
Additional paid-in capital 2,551,488 2,548,250 2,540,653
Retained earnings 858,494 837,859 769,791
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (523,780) (530,210) (611,679)
Treasury stock (13,845,704 shares as of March 31, 2024, 13,721,778 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 13,717,406 shares as of March 31, 2023) (373,858) (371,246) (371,166)
Total stockholders' equity 2,513,761 2,486,066 2,329,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,279,186 $24,926,474 $24,884,207
Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Earning Assets
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 858.6 $ 11.6 5.45%$568.0 $7.8 5.39%$299.6 $3.4 4.60%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable 2,210.6 14.5 2.63 2,598.4 19.0 2.92 3,081.4 18.4 2.39
Non-Taxable 1.8 - 5.61 1.9 - 5.12 31.1 0.4 5.55
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable 3,416.4 14.6 1.71 3,472.1 14.8 1.70 3,683.8 15.7 1.70
Non-Taxable 603.4 4.0 2.65 603.9 3.9 2.58 612.2 4.1 2.74
Total Investment Securities 6,232.2 33.1 2.13 6,676.3 37.7 2.25 7,408.5 38.6 2.09
Loans Held for Sale 0.7 - 6.92 0.7 - 7.41 0.1 - 5.53
Loans and Leases(1)
Commercial and industrial 2,164.9 37.2 6.92 2,148.1 36.7 6.78 2,192.9 32.4 5.98
Commercial real estate 4,323.5 70.1 6.53 4,356.3 71.4 6.51 4,105.7 58.3 5.76
Construction 924.7 17.4 7.55 888.7 16.7 7.45 873.9 14.7 6.83
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,264.1 42.0 3.94 4,294.8 38.8 3.61 4,307.0 38.4 3.57
Home equity line 1,172.1 12.0 4.13 1,174.8 11.3 3.83 1,074.9 8.7 3.27
Consumer 1,083.5 18.1 6.71 1,132.4 18.4 6.43 1,213.5 17.2 5.75
Lease financing 379.8 3.7 3.91 354.2 3.6 4.03 311.4 3.1 4.10
Total Loans and Leases 14,312.6 200.5 5.63 14,349.3 196.9 5.45 14,079.3 172.8 4.96
Other Earning Assets 77.8 1.2 5.90 94.5 - 0.06 85.8 0.2 0.76
Total Earning Assets(2) 21,481.9 246.4 4.61 21,688.8 242.4 4.44 21,873.3 215.0 3.97
Cash and Due from Banks 244.3 240.8 286.1
Other Assets 2,461.0 2,475.1 2,388.7
Total Assets $ 24,187.2 $24,404.7 $24,548.1
Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings $ 6,059.7 $ 23.4 1.56%$6,067.2 $22.4 1.46% 6,354.3 $13.9 0.89%
Money Market 3,944.9 28.8 2.94 3,905.0 27.5 2.79 3,853.5 14.3 1.50
Time 3,325.3 31.9 3.86 3,390.7 32.3 3.78 2,515.6 15.1 2.44
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,329.9 84.1 2.54 13,362.9 82.2 2.44 12,723.4 43.3 1.38
Federal Funds Purchased - - - - - - 67.1 0.7 4.43
Other Short-Term Borrowings 500.0 6.0 4.79 515.2 6.2 4.80 52.8 0.7 5.02
Long-Term Borrowings - - - - - - 105.5 1.2 4.52
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 33.0 0.4 5.22 42.1 0.8 7.44 42.8 0.4 4.27
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,862.9 90.5 2.63 13,920.2 89.2 2.54 12,991.6 46.3 1.45
Net Interest Income $ 155.9 $153.2 $168.7
Interest Rate Spread(3) 1.98% 1.90% 2.52%
Net Interest Margin(4) 2.91% 2.81% 3.11%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,242.0 7,545.3 8,745.2
Other Liabilities 585.5 564.5 511.9
Stockholders' Equity 2,496.8 2,374.7 2,299.4
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 24,187.2 $24,404.7 $24,548.1

_____________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $1.5 million, $1.4 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 5
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Compared to December 31, 2023
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 3.8 $ - $ 3.8
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (2.7) (1.8) (4.5)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (0.3) 0.1 (0.2)
Non-Taxable - 0.1 0.1
Total Investment Securities (3.0) (1.6) (4.6)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial 0.1 0.4 0.5
Commercial real estate (1.2) (0.1) (1.3)
Construction 0.5 0.2 0.7
Residential:
Residential mortgage (0.3) 3.5 3.2
Home equity line - 0.7 0.7
Consumer (0.9) 0.6 (0.3)
Lease financing 0.2 (0.1) 0.1
Total Loans and Leases (1.6) 5.2 3.6
Other Earning Assets - 1.2 1.2
Total Change in Interest Income (0.8) 4.8 4.0
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.1) 1.1 1.0
Money Market 0.2 1.1 1.3
Time (0.8) 0.4 (0.4)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.7) 2.6 1.9
Other Short-Term Borrowings (0.2) - (0.2)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.2) (0.2) (0.4)
Total Change in Interest Expense (1.1) 2.4 1.3
Change in Net Interest Income $ 0.3 $ 2.4 $ 2.7
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Compared to March 31, 2023
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 7.5 $ 0.7 $ 8.2
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities
Taxable (5.6) 1.7 (3.9)
Non-Taxable (0.4) - (0.4)
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities
Taxable (1.2) 0.1 (1.1)
Non-Taxable - (0.1) (0.1)
Total Investment Securities (7.2) 1.7 (5.5)
Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial (0.4) 5.2 4.8
Commercial real estate 3.3 8.5 11.8
Construction 1.0 1.7 2.7
Residential:
Residential mortgage (0.4) 4.0 3.6
Home equity line 0.8 2.5 3.3
Consumer (1.9) 2.8 0.9
Lease financing 0.7 (0.1) 0.6
Total Loans and Leases 3.1 24.6 27.7
Other Earning Assets - 1.0 1.0
Total Change in Interest Income 3.4 28.0 31.4
Change in Interest Expense:
Interest-Bearing Deposits
Savings (0.7) 10.2 9.5
Money Market 0.3 14.2 14.5
Time 6.0 10.8 16.8
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 5.6 35.2 40.8
Federal Funds Purchased (0.3) (0.4) (0.7)
Other Short-Term Borrowings 5.3 - 5.3
Long-Term Borrowings (0.6) (0.6) (1.2)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities (0.1) 0.1 -
Total Change in Interest Expense 9.9 34.3 44.2
Change in Net Interest Income $ (6.5) $ (6.3) $ (12.8)
Loans and Leases Table 7
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023
Commercial and industrial $ 2,189,875 $2,165,349 $2,268,332
Commercial real estate 4,301,300 4,340,243 4,106,200
Construction 972,517 900,292 913,959
Residential:
Residential mortgage 4,242,502 4,283,315 4,318,742
Home equity line 1,165,778 1,174,588 1,095,365
Total residential 5,408,280 5,457,903 5,414,107
Consumer 1,054,227 1,109,901 1,191,552
Lease financing 394,009 379,809 327,122
Total loans and leases $ 14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,221,272
Deposits Table 8
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023
Demand $ 7,048,553 $7,583,562 $8,702,345
Savings 6,277,679 6,445,084 6,173,398
Money Market 4,059,204 3,847,853 3,818,355
Time 3,284,045 3,456,158 2,587,402
Total Deposits $ 20,669,481 $21,332,657 $21,281,500
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 9
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023
Non-Performing Assets
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 942 $970 $1,158
Commercial real estate 2,953 2,953 727
Total Commercial Loans 3,895 3,923 1,885
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 7,777 7,620 6,896
Home equity line 6,345 7,052 4,903
Total Residential Loans 14,122 14,672 11,799
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 18,017 18,595 13,684
Other Real Estate Owned - - 91
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 18,017 $18,595 $13,775
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 529 $494 $461
Commercial real estate - 300 1,346
Construction 606 - 102
Total Commercial Loans 1,135 794 1,909
Residential mortgage 359 - 58
Consumer 2,126 2,702 2,502
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 3,620 $3,496 $4,469
Total Loans and Leases $ 14,320,208 $14,353,497 $14,221,272
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 10
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024
 2023
 2023
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 192,138 $192,570 $177,735
Loans and Leases Charged-Off
Commercial Loans:
Commercial and industrial (909) (910) (791)
Commercial real estate - (2,500) -
Total Commercial Loans (909) (3,410) (791)
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage - - (122)
Home equity line - (20) (135)
Total Residential Loans - (20) (257)
Consumer (4,854) (4,147) (4,782)
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,763) (7,577) (5,830)
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
Commercial and industrial 211 171 246
Residential Loans:
Residential mortgage 30 31 27
Home equity line 44 163 177
Total Residential Loans 74 194 204
Consumer 1,689 1,450 2,166
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 1,974 1,815 2,616
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,789) (5,762) (3,214)
Provision for Credit Losses 6,300 5,330 8,800
Balance at End of Period $ 194,649 $192,138 $183,321
Components:
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 159,836 $156,533 $147,122
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 34,813 35,605 36,199
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ 194,649 $192,138 $183,321
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 14,312,563 $14,349,322 $14,079,337
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.11 % 0.16 % 0.09 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.03 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases 8.87x 8.42x 10.75x

_____________________________

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 11
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending
Commercial and Industrial
Risk rating:
Pass $ 13,488 $ 104,265 $ 263,282 $ 318,417 $ 29,787 $ 282,287 $ 987,132 $ 26,745 $ 2,025,403
Special Mention 202 1 23,276 73 539 1,385 8,132 - 33,608
Substandard - - 20,364 214 572 2,191 25,638 - 48,979
Other (1) 4,887 12,883 10,053 4,044 1,970 2,396 45,652 - 81,885
Total Commercial and Industrial 18,577 117,149 316,975 322,748 32,868 288,259 1,066,554 26,745 2,189,875
Current period gross charge-offs - 71 114 61 52 611 - - 909
Commercial Real Estate
Risk rating:
Pass 28,321 344,674 864,166 671,379 334,606 1,866,875 93,485 4,223 4,207,729
Special Mention 3,339 2,290 7,591 41,337 1,358 18,507 6,863 - 81,285
Substandard - - 5,047 1,203 - 5,244 652 - 12,146
Other (1) - - - - - 140 - - 140
Total Commercial Real Estate 31,660 346,964 876,804 713,919 335,964 1,890,766 101,000 4,223 4,301,300
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Construction
Risk rating:
Pass 14,198 181,628 311,175 258,400 59,563 65,776 11,872 - 902,612
Special Mention - - - - - 837 - - 837
Substandard - - - - - 24,437 - - 24,437
Other (1) 859 12,258 17,492 6,373 1,357 5,588 704 - 44,631
Total Construction 15,057 193,886 328,667 264,773 60,920 96,638 12,576 - 972,517
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Lease Financing
Risk rating:
Pass 50,531 114,686 78,028 17,488 28,946 97,319 - - 386,998
Special Mention - 51 125 377 20 - - - 573
Substandard 5,370 676 392 - - - - - 6,438
Total Lease Financing 55,901 115,413 78,545 17,865 28,966 97,319 - - 394,009
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Total Commercial Lending $ 121,195 $ 773,412 $ 1,600,991 $ 1,319,305 $ 458,718 $ 2,372,982 $ 1,180,130 $ 30,968 $ 7,857,701
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 71 $ 114 $ 61 $ 52 $ 611 $ - $ - $ 909
Revolving
Loans
Converted
Term Loans Revolving to Term
Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans
(continued) Amortized Amortized
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending
Residential Mortgage
FICO:
740 and greater $ 28,332 $ 207,263 $ 524,402 $ 987,343 $ 521,598 $ 1,186,496 $ - $ - $ 3,455,434
680 - 739 1,525 36,569 67,192 115,481 67,662 158,890 - - 447,319
620 - 679 910 2,910 16,268 19,056 12,733 41,573 - - 93,450
550 - 619 - 1,303 6,506 1,903 2,477 11,685 - - 23,874
Less than 550 - - - 2,894 2,006 6,686 - - 11,586
No Score (3) - 9,081 20,505 11,400 6,006 58,777 - - 105,769
Other (2) 1,419 13,320 16,937 15,740 12,088 32,590 12,976 - 105,070
Total Residential Mortgage 32,186 270,446 651,810 1,153,817 624,570 1,496,697 12,976 - 4,242,502
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Home Equity Line
FICO:
740 and greater - - - - - - 943,792 1,428 945,220
680 - 739 - - - - - - 162,578 1,886 164,464
620 - 679 - - - - - - 33,728 927 34,655
550 - 619 - - - - - - 13,382 971 14,353
Less than 550 - - - - - - 5,392 296 5,688
No Score (3) - - - - - - 1,398 - 1,398
Total Home Equity Line - - - - - - 1,160,270 5,508 1,165,778
Current period gross charge-offs - - - - - - - - -
Total Residential Lending $ 32,186 $ 270,446 $ 651,810 $ 1,153,817 $ 624,570 $ 1,496,697 $ 1,173,246 $ 5,508 $ 5,408,280
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Consumer Lending
FICO:
740 and greater 18,671 82,551 113,914 66,175 28,100 22,442 116,198 138 448,189
680 - 739 13,464 64,229 64,623 33,167 14,755 13,951 75,151 439 279,779
620 - 679 4,293 28,729 27,210 15,641 6,793 10,003 35,179 791 128,639
550 - 619 620 6,973 11,551 7,621 4,025 6,289 13,452 795 51,326
Less than 550 110 2,634 6,734 5,075 2,837 4,179 5,782 646 27,997
No Score (3) 733 839 209 - 9 16 39,466 256 41,528
Other (2) - 304 349 960 330 1,032 73,794 - 76,769
Total Consumer Lending $ 37,891 $ 186,259 $ 224,590 $ 128,639 $ 56,849 $ 57,912 $ 359,022 $ 3,065 $ 1,054,227
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 437 $ 904 $ 496 $ 272 $ 769 $ 1,789 $ 187 $ 4,854
Total Loans and Leases $ 191,272 $ 1,230,117 $ 2,477,391 $ 2,601,761 $ 1,140,137 $ 3,927,591 $ 2,712,398 $ 39,541 $ 14,320,208
Current period gross charge-offs $ - $ 508 $ 1,018 $ 557 $ 324 $ 1,380 $ 1,789 $ 187 $ 5,763

_____________________________

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a "Pass" rating.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 12
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023
Income Statement Data:
Net income $ 54,220 $47,502 $66,818
Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,496,840 $2,374,669 $2,299,422
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,501,348 $1,379,177 $1,303,930
Average total assets $ 24,187,207 $24,404,727 $24,548,124
Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Average tangible assets $ 23,191,715 $23,409,235 $23,552,632
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 8.73% 7.94% 11.78%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 14.53% 13.66% 20.78%
Return on average total assets(1) 0.90% 0.77% 1.10%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.94% 0.81% 1.15%
As of As of As of
March 31, December 31, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023
Balance Sheet Data:
Total stockholders' equity $ 2,513,761 $2,486,066 $2,329,012
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,518,269 $1,490,574 $1,333,520
Total assets $ 24,279,186 $24,926,474 $24,884,207
Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492
Tangible assets $ 23,283,694 $23,930,982 $23,888,715
Shares outstanding 127,841,908 127,618,761 127,573,680
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.35% 9.97% 9.36%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.52% 6.23% 5.58%
Book value per share $ 19.66 $19.48 $18.26
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.88 $11.68 $10.45

_____________________________

(1) Annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.


