Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 14:06
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share compared to first quarter 2023 net income of $1,470,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 14.40% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $199,000 or 4.2% compared to the respective 2023 period. While interest income increased by $539,000 due to higher yields on loans and other interest-earning assets, interest expense increased at a higher rate of $738,000, which resulted in slightly lower net interest margin and reduced income. The main contributing factors resulting in higher interest expense was an increase in the federal funds rate, along with a noticeable shift in customers moving from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing checking and time deposit accounts. Noninterest income increased by $65,000 or 13.7% primarily due to higher interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $324,000 or 9.9% mainly due to higher wages and benefit costs.

Total assets were $591.7 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $600.9 million as of March 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt, along with a 1.2% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $8.8 million or 2.1%, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.20%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

We are also very pleased to announce that the construction of our new Grand Rapids office is nearing completion, with an anticipated opening date in early June of 2024. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our community bank and look forward to growing our loan and deposit base during 2024.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Return on Equity (ROE) 9.95% 14.40%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.79% 0.98%
Net Interest Margin 3.25% 3.28%
March 31,
2024 2023
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.20% 0.13%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 9.70% 9.04%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 15.81% 15.06%
Book Value Per Share$11.89 $10.66
Market Value Per Share$9.15 $10.75
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Interest Income$6,615,474 $6,076,059
Interest Expense 2,123,427 1,385,415
Net Interest Income 4,492,047 4,690,644
Provision for loan losses 40,000 121,000
Non-interest income 537,092 472,504
Operating Expenses 3,595,018 3,270,792
Income before taxes 1,394,121 1,771,356
Income tax expense 232,990 301,300
Net Income$1,161,131 $1,470,056
Net Income per share - diluted$0.29 $0.37
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.14
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
March 31,
2024 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$59,248,093 $45,031,302
Time deposits with other banks 1,992,000 4,482,000
Securities 84,835,301 98,252,929
Loans 414,380,652 423,195,140
Allowance for loan losses (3,609,455) (3,881,282)
Loans, net 410,771,197 419,313,858
Premises and equipment, net 9,655,198 8,718,868
Other assets 25,205,622 25,101,915
Total Assets$591,707,411 $600,900,872
Liabilities
Deposits$516,760,150$523,072,519
FHLB borrowings 14,000,000 19,000,000
Trust preferred 10,310,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 3,490,066 3,170,449
Total Liabilities 544,560,216 558,645,968
Equity
Total Equity 47,147,195 42,254,904
Total Liabilities and Equity$591,707,411 $600,900,872

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.