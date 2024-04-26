Anzeige
26.04.2024
Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,307,000 or $0.54 per share for the first quarter of 2024 versus $1,525,000 or $0.63 per share in the prior year. President Troy A. Peters stated: "This year strongly resembles the latter half of the last one. We have improved our liquidity position and have been able to manage our margin well. Although, I would label the operating environment as a challenging one for the industry, JBT is fortunate to have the business model, experience, and dedicate talent to navigate it and prepare for the next growth cycle."

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


