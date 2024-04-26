Anzeige


GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 15:06
11 Leser



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $714,685 or $0.28 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company's independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended
March 31
Income Statement 2024 2023
Interest Income 18,722,387 14,074,992
Interest Expense 10,455,963 4,891,598
Net Interest Income 8,266,424 9,183,394
Provision for Loan Losses (440,000) (300,000)
Noninterest Income 1,428,713 1,378,092
Noninterest Expenses (8,453,319) (8,572,086)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 801,818 1,689,400
Income Tax (87,133) (295,620)
Net Income 714,685 1,393,780
Earnings per Share 0.28 0.54
Three Month Average
As of March 31 Ended March 31
Balance Sheet 20242023 2024 2023
Total Assets 1,832,966,265 1,734,530,899 1,807,631,873 1,680,067,275
Total Loans 1,199,991,678 1,038,329,832 1,196,779,701 1,032,637,321
Deposits 1,517,726,655 1,512,380,442 1,498,970,001 1,505,226,698
Stockholders' Equity 164,835,517 160,345,483 164,583,709 158,788,784
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
