Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Bancorp") (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the first quarter was $3,000, or $0 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to $0.44 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, Bancorp had total assets of $369.9 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 127th consecutive quarterly dividend on May 6, 2024.



"Our first quarter 2024 earnings were negatively impacted by our increased deposit and borrowing costs. On a positive note, deposit balances increased just over 3% in the first quarter as we leveraged new products and services to appeal to new clients and grow existing client relationships. While economic conditions remain uncertain, we will continue to prioritize prudent risk management as we look to generate new loan production at higher market rates, while focusing on adding new banking relationships with clients that need multiple products and services that we can provide. We expect 2024 to be another difficult operating environment for the Company given our heavy reliance on spread business. We are focused on executing against our long-term strategic plan and realizing the value from expanded treasury management capabilities and providing premier relationship banking services. Accordingly, our approach to loan and deposit growth will continue throughout 2024," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "High interest rates continue to drive competition for loans and deposits. While these challenges will persist in 2024, we continue to focus our efforts on growing our core banking business. We plan to add resources to drive deposit growth, enhance our small business lending capabilities, and make strategic adjustments to our operating structure to provide more value to both business and retail customers. These actions will significantly enhance our infrastructure and allow us to better serve our communities."

Commenting on the first quarter results, Mr. Hanna continued, "The Company's performance during the first quarter of 2024 was heavily impacted by the continuation of an inverted yield curve and rigorous competition for core deposits. Higher interest rate levels will keep pressure on loan growth and deposit retention, which impacts our net interest margin. While interest rates may decrease in the future, we believe that the competition for loans and deposits will remain strong as we navigate through this cycle. While we continue to focus on the steps to improve our profitability, I am proud of the progress made during the first quarter toward our strategic objectives."

In closing, Mr. Hanna added, "In these very unusual times, our strength and resolve enable us to take exceptional care of our customers, employees, and communities. Based on our capital levels, conservative underwriting policies, on- and off-balance sheet liquidity, strong loan diversification, and current economic conditions within the markets we serve, management expects to navigate the uncertainties and remain well-capitalized. I would like to thank our dedicated Glen Burnie Bancorp employees for all that they do to support our customers, communities, and shareholders - it is because of them that we remain well-positioned to execute on our strategic plan during this uncertain period."

Highlights for the First Three Months of 2024

Net interest income decreased $606,000, or 19.08% to $2.6 million through March 31, 2024, as compared to $3.2 million during the prior-year first quarter. The decrease resulted from a $726,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest on deposits was driven by the higher cost of money market deposit balances. The increase in interest on borrowings was driven by a $40.0 million increase in short term borrowings due to the elevated level of deposit runoff in 2023.

The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank's total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 18.30% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 17.57% for the same period of 2023, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 0.00%, as compared to 0.47% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 0.06%, as compared to 9.90% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Lower net income partially offset by a lower average asset balance primarily drove the lower return on average assets, while lower net income and a higher average equity balance primarily drove the lower return on average equity.

On March 31, 2024, the Bank remained above all "well-capitalized" regulatory requirement levels. The Bank's tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 17.14% on March 31, 2024, as compared to 17.37% on December 31, 2023. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $369.9 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $18.1 million or 5.13%, from $351.8 million on December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.4 million or 179.69%, from December 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Investment securities were $128.7 million on March 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.7 million or 7.67%, from $139.4 million on December 31, 2023. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $178.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.6 million or 0.93%, from $176.3 million on December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $309.2 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $9.2 million or 3.05%, from $300.1 million on December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $115.2 million on March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.7 million or 1.50%, from $116.9 million on December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $194.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $10.9 million or 5.96%, from $183.1 million on December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $40.0 million on March 31, 2024, an increase of $10.0 million, or 33.33% from $30.0 million on December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, total stockholders' equity was $18.1 million (4.90% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.28 per common share. Total stockholders' equity on December 31, 2023, was $19.3 million (5.49% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $6.70 per common share. The reduction in the ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets was due to higher asset balances, along with decreases to equity from the decline in market value of the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio. Included in stockholders' equity on March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were unrealized losses (net of taxes) on the Company's available-for-sale investment securities totaling $19.3 million and $18.4 million, respectively. This increase in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates during the first quarter of 2024, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities. Changes in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio are attributed to changes in interest rates, not credit quality. The Company does not intend to sell, and it is more likely than not that it will not be required to sell, any securities held at an unrealized loss.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound on March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 0.10% of total assets on March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.15% on December 31, 2023, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million, or 1.14% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $2.2 million, or 1.22% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $497,000 as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $473,000 as of December 31, 2023.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024, and 2023

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $3,000, as compared to $435,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is primarily the result of a $431,000 increase in interest expense on short-term borrowings, a $295,000 increase in interest expense on deposits and a $211,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, partially offset by an increase of $128,000 in loan interest income and fees and a $317,000 decrease in the provision for income taxes. The Company's need to defend its deposit base as well as grow interest-earning asset balances necessitated a strategic change in direction.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, totaled $2.6 million, as compared to $3.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The $606,000 decrease in net interest income was primarily due to the $726,000 increase in interest expense related to higher balances and rates on money market deposits and short-term borrowings. Average earning-asset balances were $362.0 million on March 31, 2024, as compared to $378.2 million during the prior-year first quarter. Deposit runoff drove the decline in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 2.86%, as compared to 3.41% for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 0.55%. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to increases in average deposit costs and short-term borrowing costs, partially offset by increases in yields on investment securities, loans, and interest-bearing deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank. Loan yields increased from 4.58% to 5.06% between the two periods while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.20% to 1.51% between the two periods.

The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $16.3 million while the yield increased 0.26% from 3.52% to 3.78%, when comparing the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing funds increased $8.1 million. The average balance of noninterest-bearing funds decreased $24.4 million, and the cost of funds increased 0.87%, when comparing the three-month periods ending March 31, 2024, and 2023.

The provision for credit loss allowance on loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $169,000, as compared to a release of $42,000 for the same period of 2023. The increase for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, when compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, primarily reflects a $5.8 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a $334,000 increase in net charge offs.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was $229,000, as compared to $245,000 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $2.86 million, a decrease of $83,000 compared to $2.94 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. On a year-over-year comparative basis, noninterest expenses decreased due to an $80,000 decrease in salary and employee benefits. Salary and employee benefits expenses decreased due to reductions in group insurance costs and bonus pension/expense.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, income tax benefit was $232,000, as compared with income tax expense of $86,000 for the same period a year earlier. The $232,000 income tax benefit includes $87,000 associated with amended Maryland tax returns for tax years 2022 and 2021.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) March 31, March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,091 $ 1,959 $ 1,940 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 33,537 12,633 13,301 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 42,628 14,592 15,241 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 128,727 144,726 139,427 Restricted equity securities, at cost 246 191 1,217 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 177,950 184,141 176,307 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,035 ) (2,161 ) (2,157 ) Loans, net 175,915 181,980 174,150 Premises and equipment, net 2,928 3,171 3,046 Bank owned life insurance 8,700 8,532 8,657 Deferred tax assets, net 8,255 8,142 7,897 Accrued interest receivable 1,281 1,259 1,192 Accrued taxes receivable 340 8 121 Prepaid expenses 460 479 475 Other assets 390 333 390 Total Assets $ 369,870 $ 363,413 $ 351,813 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 115,167 $ 136,324 $ 116,922 Interest-bearing deposits 194,064 206,690 183,145 Total Deposits 309,231 343,014 300,067 Short-term borrowings 40,000 - 30,000 Defined pension liability 327 318 324 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,183 1,846 2,097 Total Liabilities 351,741 345,178 332,488 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,887,467, 2,868,504, and 2,882,627 shares as of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively. 2,887 2,869 2,883 Additional paid-in capital 10,989 10,888 10,964 Retained earnings 23,575 23,727 23,859 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,322 ) (19,249 ) (18,381 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 18,129 18,235 19,325 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 369,870 $ 363,413 $ 351,813





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,215 $ 2,087 Interest and dividends on securities 938 965 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 252 233 Total Interest Income 3,405 3,285 Interest expense Interest on deposits 402 107 Interest on short-term borrowings 431 - Total Interest Expense 833 107 Net Interest Income 2,572 3,178 Provision/release of credit loss allowance 169 (42 ) Net interest income after credit loss provision/(release) 2,403 3,220 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 38 42 Other fees and commissions 148 164 Income on life insurance 43 39 Total Noninterest Income 229 245 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,618 1,698 Occupancy and equipment expenses 331 327 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 254 263 Data processing and item processing services 250 267 FDIC insurance costs 38 45 Advertising and marketing related expenses 23 22 Loan collection costs 5 1 Telephone costs 40 41 Other expenses 302 280 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,861 2,944 (Loss) income before income taxes (229 ) 521 Income tax (benefit) expense (232 ) 86 Net income $ 3 $ 435 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ - $ 0.15





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,865 $ 10,862 $ 23,579 $ (21,252 ) $ 16,054 Net income - - 435 - 435 Cash dividends, $0.10 per share - - (287 ) - (287 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 4 26 - - 30 Other comprehensive gain - - - 2,003 2,003 Balance, March 31, 2023 $ 2,869 $ 10,888 $ 23,727 $ (19,249 ) $ 18,235 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 2,883 $ 10,964 $ 23,859 $ (18,381 ) $ 19,325 Net income - - 3 - 3 Cash dividends, $0.10 per share - - (287 ) - (287 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 4 25 - - 29 Other comprehensive loss - - - (941 ) (941 ) Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 2,887 $ 10,989 $ 23,575 $ (19,322 ) $ 18,129





THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio As of March 31, 2024 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,359 17.14 % $ 9,810 4.50 % $ 14,170 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,891 18.30 % $ 17,440 8.00 % $ 21,799 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,359 17.14 % $ 13,080 6.00 % $ 17,440 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,359 10.43 % $ 14,329 4.00 % $ 17,911 5.00 % As of December 31, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,975 17.37 % $ 9,840 4.50 % $ 14,213 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,237 18.40 % $ 17,493 8.00 % $ 21,867 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,975 17.37 % $ 13,120 6.00 % $ 17,493 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,975 10.76 % $ 14,113 4.00 % $ 17,641 5.00 % As of March 31, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,777 16.57 % $ 10,257 4.50 % $ 14,816 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,052 17.57 % $ 18,234 8.00 % $ 22,793 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,777 16.57 % $ 13,676 6.00 % $ 18,234 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,777 10.12 % $ 14,933 4.00 % $ 18,666 5.00 %



