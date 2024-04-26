Ball Corporation: Ball Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights

First quarter U.S. GAAP total diluted earnings per share of $11.61, inclusive of gain on aerospace sale, vs. 56 cents in 2023

First quarter comparable diluted earnings per share of 68 cents vs. 69 cents in 2023

Global beverage can shipments increased 3.7%

Significantly deleveraged and returned $245 million to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter

In 2024 and beyond, positioned to advance the use of sustainable aluminum packaging, grow comparable diluted earnings per share, generate strong free cash flow and expand long-term return of value to shareholders

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today reported first quarter results. References to net sales and comparable operating earnings in today's release do not include the company's former aerospace business. Year-over-year net earnings attributable to the corporation and comparable net earnings do include the performance of the company's former aerospace business through the sale date of February 16, 2024. On a U.S. GAAP basis, the company reported, first quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $3.69 billion (including a net after-tax gain of $3.47 billion, or $10.93 per diluted share for the aerospace business sale, business consolidation and other non-comparable items) or total diluted earnings per share of $11.61, on sales of $2.87 billion, compared to $177 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or total diluted earnings per share of 56 cents (including a net after-tax loss of $40 million, or 13 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items) on sales of $2.98 billion in 2023. Ball's first quarter 2024 comparable net earnings were $217 million, or 68 cents per diluted share compared to $217 million, or 69 cents per diluted share in 2023.

"We delivered strong first quarter results. Following the successful sale of the aerospace business in mid-February, we have executed on our plans to immediately deleverage, initiate a large multi-year share repurchase program and position the company to enable our purpose of advancing the greater use of sustainable aluminum packaging. We continue to complement our purpose by driving innovation and sustainability on a global scale, unlocking additional manufacturing efficiencies and activating an operating model to enable high-quality, long-term shareholder value creation," said Daniel W. Fisher, chairman and chief executive officer.

Details of reportable segment comparable operating earnings, business consolidation and other activities, business segment descriptions and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release. References to volume data represent units shipped.

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, segment comparable operating earnings for first quarter 2024 were $192 million on sales of $1.40 billion compared to $183 million on sales of $1.50 billion during the same period in 2023. First quarter sales reflect lower shipments and the contractual pass through of lower aluminum costs favorably offset by the annual pass-through of inflationary costs.

First quarter segment comparable operating earnings increased year-over-year largely due to the annual pass-through of inflationary costs net of current year inflation, benefits from fixed and variable cost out actions and improved operational performance despite year-over-year headwinds driven largely by our customer exposure to a U.S. mass beer brand disruption and a benefit associated with a U.S. virtual power agreement termination in the first quarter of 2023.

Aluminum beverage cans continue to outperform other substrates. We remain dedicated to enabling the greater use of low-carbon, best-value innovative aluminum packaging solutions across our customer mix over the long term. Quarterly sequential volume improvement returned earlier than anticipated in our North and Central American business due to the incremental pull forward of contracted volume by certain customers in advance of the summer selling season and following customers' notable destocking in the fourth quarter of 2023. Segment volumes decreased 2.4 percent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024 versus a decrease of 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Going forward, growth supported by business development efforts and innovation across diverse beverage categories, additional benefits from fixed and variable cost-out initiatives and improved operational efficiencies are expected to improve results throughout 2024 and beyond.

Beverage Packaging, EMEA

Beverage packaging, EMEA, segment comparable operating earnings for first quarter 2024 were $85 million on sales of $810 million compared to $73 million on sales of $834 million during the same period in 2023. First quarter sales reflect higher year-over-year shipments offset by the contractual pass through of lower aluminum costs.

First quarter comparable operating earnings reflect higher volumes, favorable cost management and improved operational efficiencies. Packaging mix shift to aluminum cans supported by ongoing packaging legislation in certain countries continues to be a driver of aluminum beverage packaging growth despite recent inflation-induced consumer demand pressure. Year-over-year first quarter segment volumes increased 1.1 percent reflecting growth in the United Kingdom, Nordics and Turkey offset by lower than anticipated demand in Egypt. Going forward, sustainability tailwinds and seasonal trends are anticipated to improve demand throughout the year.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, segment comparable operating earnings for first quarter 2024 were $55 million on sales of $482 million compared to $50 million on sales of $450 million during the same period in 2023. Year-over-year sales reflect higher volumes partially offset by the contractual pass through of lower aluminum costs. First quarter segment comparable operating earnings increased year-over-year driven by higher segment volumes and favorable customer mix in Brazil offset by the impact of product mix and continuing disruptive economic and operating conditions in Argentina.

Demand trends across the company's South American operations improved significantly year-over-year. Segment volumes increased 26.3 percent in the first quarter driven by customer mix and substrate mix shift to aluminum cans versus other substrates, particularly in Brazil. In Argentina, the company continues to serve customers and assess risks given the dynamic economic and policy environment.

Non-reportable

Included within undistributed corporate expenses are corporate interest income, incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business, the results of the company's global aluminum aerosol business, beverage can manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar and the company's aluminum cup business.

First quarter 2024 results reflect higher year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses offset by improved comparable operating earnings for the aluminum packaging businesses in other non-reportable. Amid challenging year-over-year comparisons and seasonal customer filling downtime, volume across the company's global extruded aluminum bottles and aerosol containers decreased 3.0 percent during the quarter. The company's global aluminum aerosol, aluminum bottle and cups customers continue to collaborate with Ball to activate growth opportunities and tailored offerings for personal and home care brands, refill and reuse packaging for water, other beverages and venue specific needs to advance the circular economy.

Outlook

"During the quarter, incremental volume growth, favorable cost management and the immediate use of aerospace business sale proceeds combined with cash on hand resulted in strong results, $2.8 billion of debt retirement and the initiation of our multi-year share repurchase program. Throughout the remainder of the year, our strong cash flow and cash on hand will support prudent business investments, pay quarterly taxes due on the aerospace sale totaling approximately $1.0 billion, and expand share repurchases to in the range of $1.3 billion by year end," said Howard Yu, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"The strategic actions we have taken have strengthened our company in the short- to medium-term and position us for opportunity over the long-term. The team is operating at a high level and is focused on executing our enterprise-wide strategy with purpose and pace to advance aluminum packaging and consistently deliver high-quality results, products and returns. In 2024, we are positioned to achieve comparable diluted earnings per share growth, generate strong free cash flow and return in excess of $1.5 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends," Fisher said.

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings







Three Months Ended





March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023













Net sales

$ 2,874

$ 2,981













Costs and expenses











Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,283)



(2,432) Depreciation and amortization



(158)



(147) Selling, general and administrative



(211)



(115) Business consolidation and other activities



(26)



(20)





(2,678)



(2,714)













Earnings before interest and taxes



196



267













Interest expense



(93)



(113) Debt refinancing and other costs



(2)



- Total interest expense



(95)



(113) Earnings before taxes



101



154 Tax (provision) benefit



(27)



(33) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



5



7 Earnings from continuing operations



79



128 Discontinued operations, net of tax



3,607



52













Net earnings



3,686



180













Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



1



3













Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 3,685

$ 177













Earnings per share:











Basic - continuing operations

$ 0.25

$ 0.40 Basic - discontinued operations



11.45



0.16 Total basic earnings per share

$ 11.70

$ 0.56













Diluted - continuing operations

$ 0.25

$ 0.40 Diluted - discontinued operations



11.36



0.16 Total diluted earnings per share

$ 11.61

$ 0.56













Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):











Basic



314,950



314,236 Diluted



317,385



316,667

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Three Months Ended





March 31, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings

$ 3,686

$ 180 Depreciation and amortization



167



166 Business consolidation and other activities



26



20 Deferred tax provision (benefit)



176



- Gain on Aerospace disposal



(4,695)



- Pension contributions



(10)



(4) Other, net



46



49 Changes in working capital components, net of dispositions



(643)



(686) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(1,247)



(275) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures



(154)



(343) Business dispositions, net of cash sold



5,422



- Other, net



24



7 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



5,292



(336) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net



(2,750)



700 Acquisitions of treasury stock



(182)



(3) Dividends



(63)



(63) Other, net



17



15 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,978)



649 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(52)



(2) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,015



36 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



710



558 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 1,725

$ 594

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2024)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,719

$ 572 Receivables, net



3,050



2,244 Inventories, net



1,498



2,166 Other current assets



225



154 Current assets held for sale



32



371 Total current assets



6,524



5,507 Property, plant and equipment, net



6,634



6,543 Goodwill



4,211



4,215 Intangible assets, net



1,199



1,350 Other assets



1,330



1,661 Noncurrent assets held for sale



-



833













Total assets

$ 19,898

$ 20,109













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 281

$ 2,356 Payables and other accrued liabilities



5,103



4,420 Current liabilities held for sale



-



444 Total current liabilities



5,384



7,220 Long-term debt



5,519



7,322 Other long-term liabilities



1,618



1,659 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



-



200 Equity



7,377



3,708













Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,898

$ 20,109

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2024)

1. U.S. GAAP Measures

Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas.

On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of its aerospace business. The transaction represents a strategic shift; therefore, the company's consolidated financial statements reflect the aerospace business' financial results as discontinued operations for all periods presented. The aerospace business was historically presented as a reportable segment. Effective as of the first quarter of 2024, the company will report its financial performance in the three reportable segments outlined below: (1) beverage packaging, North and Central America; (2) beverage packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa (beverage packaging, EMEA) and (3) beverage packaging, South America.

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.

Beverage packaging, EMEA : Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those countries.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.

Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers and recloseable aluminum bottles across multiple consumer categories as well as aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging) throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia; a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; and intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.

In the third quarter of 2023, Ball entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (Agreement) with BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE) and, for the limited purposes set forth therein, BAE Systems plc, to sell all outstanding equity interests in Ball's aerospace business. On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of the aerospace business for a purchase price of $5.6 billion, subject to working capital adjustments and other customary closing adjustments under the terms of the Agreement, which are expected to be resolved mid-2024 and could impact the gain recognized. The divestiture resulted in a pre-tax gain of $4.67 billion, which is net of $20 million of costs to sell incurred and paid in 2023 related to the disposal. Cash proceeds received at close from the sale of $5.42 billion, net of the cash disposed, are presented in business dispositions, net of cash sold, in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The company expects to pay approximately $1.00 billion in income taxes related to the transaction throughout 2024, which are recorded in other current liabilities in the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet. Additionally, the completion of the divestiture results in the removal of the aerospace business from the company's obligor group, as the business will no longer guarantee the company's senior notes and senior credit facilities.







Three Months Ended





March 31, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Net sales











Beverage packaging, North and Central America

$ 1,403

$ 1,504 Beverage packaging, EMEA



810



834 Beverage packaging, South America



482



450 Reportable segment sales



2,695



2,788 Other



179



193 Net sales

$ 2,874

$ 2,981













Comparable operating earnings











Beverage packaging, North and Central America

$ 192

$ 183 Beverage packaging, EMEA



85



73 Beverage packaging, South America



55



50 Reportable segment comparable operating earnings



332



306 Reconciling items











Other (a)



(72)



15 Business consolidation and other activities



(26)



(20) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(38)



(34) Earnings before interest and taxes

$ 196

$ 267

___________________ (a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $96 million and $10 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, undistributed corporate expenses, net, includes $79 million of incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business consisting of cash bonuses and stock based compensation. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, undistributed corporate expenses, net, also includes $17 million of corporate interest income.

Discontinued Operations

The following table presents components of discontinued operations, net of tax for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:





Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Net sales

$ 261

$ 508













Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(214)



(413) Depreciation and amortization



(9)



(19) Selling, general and administrative



(11)



(16) Gain on disposition



4,695



- Tax (provision) benefit



(1,115)



(8) Discontinued operations, net of tax

$ 3,607

$ 52

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures - Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.

Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest expense, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable items.

Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable items after tax.

Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Net Debt, Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements.

Free Cash Flow, Free cash flow is typically derived directly from the company's cash flow statements and is defined as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures; and, it may be adjusted for additional items that affect comparability between periods. Free cash flow is not a defined term under U.S. GAAP, and it should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Ball management uses Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA to interest expense) and Leverage (Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA) as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation. Management internally uses a free cash flow measure to: (1) evaluate the company's liquidity, (2) evaluate strategic investments, (3) plan stock buyback and dividend levels and (4) evaluate the company's ability to incur and service debt. Note that when non-U.S. GAAP measures exclude amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles, the measures include the revenue of the acquired entities and all other expenses unless otherwise stated and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "Financials" tab.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023













Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 3,685

$ 177 Facility closure costs and other items (1)



26



20 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38



34 Debt refinancing and other costs



2



- Non-comparable tax items



1,082



(14) Gain on Aerospace disposal (2)



(4,695)



- Aerospace disposition compensation (3)



79



- Comparable Net Earnings

$ 217

$ 217 Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.68

$ 0.69

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2023, Ball announced the planned closure of its aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in Kent, Washington. Production ceased at this facility in the first quarter of 2024. The charges for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily were composed of costs for employee severance and benefits, accelerated depreciation and other shutdown costs related to this closure. These charges were partially offset by income from the receipt of insurance proceeds for replacement costs related to the 2023 fire at the company's Verona, Virginia extruded aluminum slug manufacturing facility. In the first quarter of 2023, Ball announced the planned closure of its aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility in Wallkill, New York. Production ceased at this facility in the third quarter of 2023. The charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily were composed of costs for employee severance and benefits, accelerated depreciation and other shutdown costs related to this closure. (2) In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded a pre-tax gain for the sale of the aerospace business. (3) In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded incremental compensation cost from the successful sale of the aerospace business, which consisted of cash bonuses and stock based compensation. These amounts were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of earnings.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions)

2024

2023













Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 3,685

$ 177 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



1



3 Discontinued operations, net of tax



(3,607)



(52) Earnings from continuing operations



79



128 Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(5)



(7) Tax provision (benefit)



27



33 Earnings before taxes



101



154 Total interest expense



95



113 Earnings before interest and taxes



196



267 Business consolidation and other activities



26



20 Aerospace disposition compensation



79



- Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38



34 Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 339

$ 321

A summary of Comparable EBITDA, Net Debt, Interest Coverage and Leverage is as follows:





Twelve

Less: Three

Add: Three









Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2023

2023

2024

2024





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 707

$ 177

$ 3,685

$ 4,215

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



4



3



1



2

Discontinued operations, net of tax



(223)



(52)



(3,607)



(3,778)

Earnings from continuing operations



488



128



79



439

Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(20)



(7)



(5)



(18)

Tax provision (benefit)



146



33



27



140

Earnings before taxes



614



154



101



561

Total interest expense



460



113



95



442

Earnings before interest and taxes



1,074



267



196



1,003

Business consolidation and other activities



133



20



26



139

Aerospace disposition compensation



-



-



79



79

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



135



34



38



139

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,342



321



339



1,360

Depreciation and amortization



605



147



158



616

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(135)



(34)



(38)



(139)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,812

$ 434

$ 459

$ 1,837





























Total interest expense

$ (460)

$ (113)

$ (95)

$ (442)

Debt refinancing and other costs



-



-



2



2

Interest expense

$ (460)

$ (113)

$ (93)

$ (440)





























Total debt at period end



















$ 5,800

Cash and cash equivalents





















(1,719)

Net Debt



















$ 4,081





























Interest Coverage (Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense)





















4.2 x Leverage(Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA)





















2.2 x

Based on the company's definition, free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024 was:





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions)

2024







Total cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (1,247) Less: Capital expenditures



(154) Free cash flow

$ (1,401)

