Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
26.04.24
15:06 Uhr
20,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 17:00
77 Leser
Third Point Investors Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 26

Third Point Investors Limited
(a closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
(The "Company")

26 APRIL 2024

Notice OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 28 May 2024 at 10:30am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 have today been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and have also be uploaded to the Company's website at: https://thirdpointlimited.com/

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


© 2024 PR Newswire
