Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12EVW | ISIN: US05580M1080 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.04.24
17:24 Uhr
37,870 US-Dollar
+3,180
+9,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
B RILEY FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B RILEY FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 15:01
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B. Riley Financial Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) (the "Company") announced that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) in connection with the filing of its 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report").

The Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on April 25, 2024 that it has regained compliance with the Listing Rule, which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company received a standard notice of non-compliance on March 18, 2024 due to the delayed filing of its 2023 Annual Report.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contact
Investors
Mike Frank
[email protected]
(212) 409-2424

Media
Jo Anne McCusker
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.