Axela Technologies Welcomes Leon Davila as the Latest Account Executive Hire

Throughout his career, Leon has demonstrated a remarkable ability to foster enduring relationships and cultivate annuity revenue streams within the HOA industry. As an Account Executive, Leon specializes in soliciting and servicing professional relationships with a niche focus on HOA management. His strategic mindset and innovative approach have consistently led to the development of customized solutions that maximize revenue generation and opportunities for his clients.

Prior to joining Axela Technologies, Leon played a pivotal role at Strongroom Solutions, Inc./AvidXchange, Inc., where he was instrumental in helping AvidXchange go public. His leadership and strategic thinking were vital in expanding Strongroom/AvidXchange's network in HOA management by transitioning numerous clients to their systems.

Over the course of his professional journey, Leon has been recognized for his exceptional achievements, consistently surpassing revenue goals and ranking as the top producer in the company. His dedication to client satisfaction is unwavering, and his positive and approachable demeanor makes him a trusted consultant within organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leon Davila to the Axela Technologies team," said CEO Martin Urruela. "Leon's extensive experience and proven track record of success in the HOA industry make him the perfect fit to serve as an Account Executive. His strategic mindset and commitment to client satisfaction align perfectly with our company values, and we are confident that he will play a key role in driving our continued growth and success."

In his role as Account Executive, Leon will report directly to the Director of Sales, Patrick Hixson, and will be responsible for expanding the company's national growth strategy.

