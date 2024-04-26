NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

$22.1 million of net income ($20.3(1) million of net income, as adjusted), see "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements" for additional information.

$107.2 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 7.1% from the prior quarter arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$2.0 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our international developed equity and U.S. equity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, unchanged from the prior quarter.

$96.8 million of operating revenues, an increase of 6.6% from the prior quarter primarily due to higher average AUM.

79.4% gross margin(1), a 0.3 point decrease from the prior quarter due to higher fund costs.

28.9% operating income margin (29.6%(1) as adjusted), a 0.2 point increase (0.9 point increase, as adjusted(1)) compared to our operating margin of 28.7% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher revenues.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on May 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2024.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

" It has been a great start to the year with record AUM, nearly $2 billion of net inflows, and 820 basis points of margin expansion (as adjusted), driving a 71% increase in our earnings per share as compared to the first quarter of last year. Importantly, we expect that momentum to continue as we are executing on our key initiatives to drive the next $100 billion of assets under management: traction in our ETP lineup, an expanding models footprint, and leadership in the secular shift toward tokenization of financial assets. We achieved several key milestones in the quarter, including the receipt of a trust charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services - the premier regulator for digital asset businesses in the U.S. - and the launch of our debit card to WisdomTree Prime users. This key combination not only expands our geographic footprint but also allows us to offer value-added services to our customer base. We continue to believe that tokenized assets and blockchain-enabled finance represent a growth opportunity for WisdomTree, and this quarter's accomplishments are yet another positive step in unlocking new customers, new markets and new revenue streams."

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

" We are pleased to report that we are delivering strong operating margin expansion and earnings growth, demonstrating our scalable operating model and ability to leverage our AUM growth. We are confident that we have the right strategy, the right products, the right team and the right culture to continue to create value for our clients and stockholders in the long term. We remain extremely bullish about 2024 and beyond as we continue to drive organic growth, expand our margins, and lead the industry's evolution in tokenized assets and blockchain-enabled finance. For a number of years, we have been alone talking about many of the themes driving our growth, including our diversified product suite, models and the potential of tokenization and blockchain-enabled finance - but now we have company. If you want to know what the industry is going to do tomorrow, look at what WisdomTree is doing today."

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM-end of period $ 107.2 $ 100.1 $ 93.7 $ 93.7 $ 90.7 Net inflows/(outflows) $ 2.0 $ (0.3) $ 2.0 $ 2.3 $ 6.3 Average AUM $ 102.4 $ 96.6 $ 95.7 $ 91.6 $ 87.5 Average advisory fee 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 96.8 $ 90.8 $ 90.4 $ 85.7 $ 82.0 Net income $ 22.1 $ 19.1 $ 13.0 $ 54.3 $ 16.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 Operating income margin 28.9% 28.7% 29.5% 21.2% 20.2% As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 79.4% 79.7% 80.1% 79.3% 79.1% Net income, as adjusted $ 20.3 $ 18.6 $ 18.0 $ 14.9 $ 11.2 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Operating income margin, as adjusted 29.6% 28.7% 29.5% 26.9% 21.4%

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In February 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Prime Visa Debit Card, a digital and physical card enabling users to spend outside the WisdomTree Prime app.

In March 2024, we were named 'Best Leveraged & Inverse ETF Issuer ($1bn+)' at the ETF Express European ETF Awards and 'Best ETF Provider' at the Diaman Quant Awards in Italy; we were granted a charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) to operate as a limited purpose trust company under the New York Banking Law; and the Board of Directors extended our existing limited duration stockholder rights plan, as amended. Product News In February 2024, we cross-listed the WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF (WMGT) on the SIX; and the WisdomTree Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (WCBR) was named 'Best Thematic and Sector ETF' at the Le Revenu Awards 2024 in France.

In March 2024, we launched the WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) and the 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) on the Nasdaq; we celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR); the European cryptocurrency ETP range surpassed $800 million in AUM; the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE) was named 'Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF' at the Mountain View Fund Awards 2024 in Germany; and the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (WTAI) was named 'Best Equity ETF' at the Money Mate Awards in Italy.

In April 2024, we launched the WisdomTree Energy Transition and Rare Earths Miners UCITS ETF (RARE) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; we launched the WisdomTree US Quality Growth UCITS ETF (QGRW) on the London Stock Exchange, Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana; and we cross-listed a distributing class of the WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS (GGRW) on the Borsa Italiana.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 92,501 $ 86,988 $ 86,598 $ 82,004 $ 77,637 Other income 4,337 3,856 3,825 3,720 4,407 Total revenues 96,838 90,844 90,423 85,724 82,044 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 31,054 27,860 27,955 26,319 27,398 Fund management and administration 19,962 18,445 18,023 17,727 17,153 Marketing and advertising 4,408 4,951 3,833 4,465 4,007 Sales and business development 3,611 3,881 3,383 3,326 2,994 Contractual gold payments - - - 1,583 4,486 Professional fees 3,630 3,201 3,719 8,334 3,715 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,210 1,208 1,203 1,172 1,101 Depreciation and amortization 383 335 307 121 109 Third-party distribution fees 2,307 2,549 2,694 1,881 2,253 Other 2,323 2,379 2,601 2,615 2,257 Total operating expenses 68,888 64,809 63,718 67,543 65,473 Operating income 27,950 26,035 26,705 18,181 16,571 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense. (4,128) (3,758) (3,461) (4,021) (4,002) Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - - - 41,361 20,592 Interest income 1,398 1,225 791 1,000 1,083 Impairments - (339) (2,703) - (4,900) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - - - (9,721) Other gains and losses, net 2,592 1,602 (2,512) 1,286 (2,007) Income before income taxes 27,812 24,765 18,820 57,807 17,616 Income tax expense 5,701 5,688 5,836 3,555 1,383 Net income $ 22,111 $ 19,077 $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 Earnings per share-basic $ 0.14(2) $ 0.16(2) $ 0.07(2) $ 0.32(2) $ 0.10(2) Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.16(2) $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares-basic 146,464 145,310 145,284 144,351 143,862 Weighted average common shares-diluted 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 159,887 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 68,193 $ 64,809 $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506 Operating income $ 28,645 $ 26,035 $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 Income before income taxes $ 26,987 $ 23,908 $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 Income tax expense $ 6,731 $ 5,342 $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 Net income $ 20,256 $ 18,566 $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Weighted average common shares-diluted 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 159,887

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased 6.6% and 18.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, primarily due to higher average AUM.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36% during each of the first quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 6.3% from the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher compensation arising from payroll taxes, benefits and other items in connection with the payment of year-end bonuses, as well as higher fund management and administration costs and professional fees. These increases were partly offset by lower marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses and third-party distribution fees.

Operating expenses increased 5.2% from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher incentive and stock-based compensation expense and increased headcount, as well as higher fund management and administration costs. These increases were partly offset by the termination of the deferred consideration-gold payments obligation on May 10, 2023.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense increased 9.8% from the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to the recognition of a full quarter of imputed interest on our obligation payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited ("GBH"), a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, in connection with our repurchase in November 2023 of our Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock. Interest expense increased 3.1% from the first quarter of 2023 due to the recognition of imputed interest on our obligation payable to GBH, partly offset by a lower level of debt outstanding.

Interest income increased 14.1% and 29.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively, due to a higher level of interest-earning assets.

Other gains and losses, net was a gain of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This quarter includes gains of $2.1 million and $0.1 million on our financial instruments and our investments, respectively. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products ("ETPs"), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 20.5%, resulting in income tax expense of $5.7 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to the decrease in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on the Company's financial instruments owned, tax windfalls associated with the vesting of stock-based compensation awards and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by state and local income taxes.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 24.9%(1).

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fQD4Npsv.

Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree's investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models, solutions and products leveraging blockchain technology. We empower investors and consumers to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing and have launched next-generation digital products, services and structures, including digital or blockchain-enabled mutual funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.*

* The WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2372500) in select U.S. jurisdictions and may be limited where prohibited by law. Visit https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $106.0 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

_________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measurements." (2) Earnings per share ("EPS") is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes a gain of $7,966 recognized upon the repurchase of our Series C non-voting preferred shares convertible into 13.1 million shares of common stock from GBH, which is excluded from net income, but required to be added to net income to arrive at income available to common stockholders in the calculation of EPS. This gain is excluded from our EPS when computed on a non-GAAP basis.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 $ 81,993 Inflows/(outflows) 1,990 (255) 1,983 2,327 6,341 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 5,116 6,644 (1,914) 599 2,406 End of period assets $ 107,230 $ 100,124 $ 93,735 $ 93,666 $ 90,740 Average assets during the period $ 102,435 $ 96,547 $ 95,743 $ 91,578 $ 87,508 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% Revenue days 91 92 92 91 90 Number of ETFs-end of the period 338 337 344 344 341 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 $ 55,973 Inflows/(outflows) 1,983 (67) 3,601 3,249 4,012 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,618 4,535 (1,486) 1,371 1,298 End of period assets $ 78,087 $ 72,486 $ 68,018 $ 65,903 $ 61,283 Average assets during the period $ 74,805 $ 69,707 $ 68,008 $ 62,712 $ 59,430 Number of ETFs-end of the period 77 76 80 80 80 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 $ 26,020 Inflows/(outflows) 7 (188) (1,618) (922) 2,329 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,498 2,109 (428) (772) 1,108 End of period assets $ 29,143 $ 27,638 $ 25,717 $ 27,763 $ 29,457 Average assets during the period $ 27,630 $ 26,840 $ 27,735 $ 28,866 $ 28,078 Number of ETPs-end of the period 261 261 264 264 261 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 $ 24,112 Inflows/(outflows) 536 487 864 414 (149) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,978 3,026 (1,222) 1,053 571 End of period assets $ 31,670 $ 29,156 $ 25,643 $ 26,001 $ 24,534 Average assets during the period $ 30,130 $ 26,835 $ 26,501 $ 24,732 $ 24,725 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 $ 22,097 (Outflows)/inflows (460) (449) (1,814) (1,513) 2,003 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,068 1,319 (104) (1,027) 824 End of period assets $ 21,944 $ 21,336 $ 20,466 $ 22,384 $ 24,924 Average assets during the period $ 20,838 $ 21,254 $ 22,278 $ 24,033 $ 23,807 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 $ 18,708 $ 15,273 (Outflows)/inflows (14) (715) 1,670 1,471 3,513 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 35 115 (88) 36 (78) End of period assets $ 21,218 $ 21,197 $ 21,797 $ 20,215 $ 18,708 Average assets during the period $ 21,082 $ 21,889 $ 20,965 $ 19,185 $ 17,176

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 $ 10,195 Inflows 1,599 9 798 1,593 450 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,401 1,192 (319) 397 788 End of period assets $ 18,103 $ 15,103 $ 13,902 $ 13,423 $ 11,433 Average assets during the period $ 16,688 $ 14,266 $ 13,873 $ 12,276 $ 10,879 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 $ 8,116 Inflows 217 412 451 329 486 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 246 745 (73) 51 209 End of period assets $ 11,189 $ 10,726 $ 9,569 $ 9,191 $ 8,811 Average assets during the period $ 10,900 $ 9,833 $ 9,652 $ 8,998 $ 8,666 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 $ 1,754 (Outflows)/inflows (50) (59) (1) 12 43 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 63 93 (82) 67 (12) End of period assets $ 1,828 $ 1,815 $ 1,781 $ 1,864 $ 1,785 Average assets during the period $ 1,792 $ 1,803 $ 1,894 $ 1,798 $ 1,757 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 $ 136 Inflows/(outflows) 158 28 10 (1) 13 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 302 143 (15) 10 90 End of period assets $ 874 $ 414 $ 243 $ 248 $ 239 Average assets during the period $ 614 $ 325 $ 238 $ 236 $ 190 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 $ 310 Inflows/(outflows) 4 32 5 22 (18) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 23 11 (11) 12 14 End of period assets $ 404 $ 377 $ 334 $ 340 $ 306 Average assets during the period $ 391 $ 342 $ 342 $ 320 $ 308 Headcount 300 303 299 291 279

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 116,926 $ 129,305 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 58,301 58,722 Accounts receivable 40,020 35,473 Prepaid expenses 6,491 5,258 Other current assets 1,284 1,036 Total current assets 223,022 229,794 Fixed assets, net 436 427 Securities held-to-maturity 224 230 Deferred tax assets, net 5,477 11,057 Investments 9,606 9,684 Right of use assets-operating leases 243 563 Goodwill 86,841 86,841 Intangible assets, net 605,347 605,082 Other noncurrent assets 456 459 Total assets $ 931,652 $ 944,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Fund management and administration payable $ 32,665 $ 30,085 Compensation and benefits payable 9,624 38,111 Payable to Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited ("GBH") 14,804 14,804 Income taxes payable 1,140 3,866 Operating lease liabilities 251 578 Accounts payable and other liabilities 17,105 15,772 Total current liabilities 75,589 103,216 Convertible notes-long term 275,263 274,888 Payable to GBH 24,994 24,328 Total liabilities 375,846 402,432 Preferred stock: Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 151,819 and 150,330 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,518 1,503 Additional paid-in capital 309,768 312,440 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (907) (548) Retained earnings 112,858 95,741 Total stockholders' equity 423,237 409,136 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 931,652 $ 944,137

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,111 $ 16,233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (11,727) (12,760) Deferred income taxes 5,640 4,783 Stock-based compensation 5,163 4,536 Gains on financial instruments owned, at fair value (2,063) (1,954) Imputed interest on payable to GBH 666 - Depreciation and amortization 383 109 Amortization of issuance costs-convertible notes 375 579 Amortization of right of use asset 324 319 Gains on investments (123) 3,919 Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - (20,592) Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - 9,721 Impairments - 4,900 Contractual gold payments - 4,486 Other - (452) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,243) (4,791) Prepaid expenses (1,247) (1,161) Gold and other precious metals 11,561 8,332 Other assets (79) 167 Fund management and administration payable 2,659 3,638 Compensation and benefits payable (28,386) (27,271) Income taxes payable (2,723) (3,418) Operating lease liabilities (332) (326) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,003 5,606 Net cash used in operating activities (1,038) (5,397) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (2,500) (20,278) Cash paid-software development (592) - Purchase of fixed assets (66) (26) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 5,180 18,290 Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 6 6 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 2,028 (2,008) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (4,997) (4,821) Shares repurchased (7,820) (3,384) Repurchase of convertible notes - (124,317) Issuance costs-convertible notes - (3,548) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes - 130,000 Net cash used in financing activities (12,817) (6,070) (Decrease)/increase in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (552) 473 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12,379) (13,002) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year 129,305 132,101 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 116,926 $ 119,099 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,769 $ 1,422 Cash paid for interest $ 3,738 $ 801

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-GAAP financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-GAAP measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-GAAP measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to GAAP financial measurements and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in the context with our GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measurements contained in this press release include:

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Expenses, Income Before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share

We disclose adjusted operating income, operating expenses, income before income taxes, income tax expense, net income and diluted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measurements in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting these non-GAAP financial measurements provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance. These non-GAAP financial measurements exclude the following:

Gains or losses on financial instruments owned: We account for our financial instruments owned as trading securities, which requires these instruments to be measured at fair value with gains and losses reported in net income. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as the gains and losses introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Tax windfalls and shortfalls upon vesting of stock-based compensation awards: GAAP requires the recognition of tax windfalls and shortfalls within income tax expense. These items arise upon the vesting of stock-based compensation awards and the magnitude is directly correlated to the number of awards vesting/exercised as well as the difference between the price of our stock on the date the award was granted and the date the award vested or was exercised. We exclude these items when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as they introduce volatility in earnings and are not core to our operating business.

Imputed interest on our payable to the Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited ("GBH"): During the fourth quarter of 2023, we repurchased our Series C Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock, which was convertible into 13.1 million shares of WisdomTree common stock, from GBH, a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $84.4 million. Under the terms of the transaction, we paid GBH $40.0 million on the closing date, with the remainder of the purchase price payable in equal annual installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the closing date, with no requirement to pay interest. Under US GAAP, the obligation is recorded at its present value utilizing a market rate of interest on the closing date of 7.0% and the corresponding discount is amortized as interest expense pursuant to the effective interest method of accounting over the life of the obligation. We exclude this item when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements as recognition of interest expense is non-cash and contrary to the stated terms of our obligation.

Other items: Unrealized gains and losses recognized on our investments, changes in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, unrealized gains or losses on the revaluation/termination of deferred consideration - gold payments which we terminated in the second quarter of 2023, loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, impairments, remeasurement of contingent consideration payable to us from the sale of our former Canadian ETF business and litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of our Stockholder Rights Agreement dated as of March 17, 2023, as amended, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as Rights Agent, are excluded when calculating our non-GAAP financial measurements.

Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

We disclose our adjusted effective income tax rate as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our effective income tax rate exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe reporting our adjusted effective income tax rate provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our income taxes. Our adjusted effective income tax rate is calculated by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. See above for information regarding the items that are excluded.

Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage

We disclose our gross margin and gross margin percentage as non-GAAP financial measurements because we believe they provide investors with a consistent way to analyze the amount we retain after paying third-party service providers to operate our ETPs. These measures also assist us in analyzing the profitability of our products. We define gross margin as total operating revenues less fund management and administration expenses. Gross margin percentage is calculated as gross margin divided by total operating revenues.

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (CONSOLIDATED) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Net income, as reported $ 22,111 $ 19,077 $ 12,984 $ 54,252 $ 16,233 (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses on financial instruments owned, net of income taxes (1,562) (370) 1,479 762 (1,479) (Deduct)/add back: Tax (windfalls)/shortfalls upon vesting of stock-based compensation awards (699) (6) (18) 33 (185) (Deduct)/add back: (Decrease)/increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments (531) (280) 1,234 (508) 1,667 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign, net of income taxes 526 - - 3,720 732 Add back: Imputed interest on payable to GBH, net of income taxes 504 224 - - - (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses recognized on investments, net of income taxes (93) (336) 323 (2,346) 2,966 Add back: Litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement, net of income taxes - - - 367 - Add back: Impairments, net of income taxes - 257 2,046 - 3,710 Deduct: Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - - - (41,361) (20,592) Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, net of income taxes - - - - 9,623 Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration-sale of former Canadian ETF business - - - - (1,477) Adjusted net income $ 20,256 $ 18,566 $ 18,048 $ 14,919 $ 11,198 Weighted average common shares-diluted 165,268 171,703 177,140 170,672 159,887 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.07

Three Months Ended Gross Margin and Gross Margin Percentage: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 96,838 $ 90,844 $ 90,423 $ 85,724 $ 82,044 Less: Fund management and administration (19,962) (18,445) (18,023) (17,727) (17,153) Gross margin $ 76,876 $ 72,399 $ 72,400 $ 67,997 $ 64,891 Gross margin percentage 79.4% 79.7% 80.1% 79.3% 79.1%

Three Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Operating revenues $ 96,838 $ 90,844 $ 90,423 $ 85,724 $ 82,044 Operating income $ 27,950 $ 26,035 $ 26,705 $ 18,181 $ 16,571 Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 695 - - 4,913 967 Adjusted operating income $ 28,645 $ 26,035 $ 26,705 $ 23,094 $ 17,538 Adjusted operating income margin 29.6% 28.7% 29.5% 26.9% 21.4%

Three Months Ended Adjusted Total Operating Expenses: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Total operating expenses $ 68,888 $ 64,809 $ 63,718 $ 67,543 $ 65,473 Deduct: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign (695) - - (4,913) (967) Adjusted total operating expenses $ 68,193 $ 64,809 $ 63,718 $ 62,630 $ 64,506

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Income before income taxes $ 27,812 $ 24,765 $ 18,820 $ 57,807 $ 17,616 (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses on financial instruments owned (2,063) (489) 1,953 1,007 (1,954) Add back: Expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 695 - - 4,913 967 Add back: Imputed interest on payable to GBH 666 296 - - - (Deduct)/add back: (Gains)/losses recognized on investments (123) (1,003) 426 (3,099) 3,918 Add back: Litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement - - - 485 - Add back: Impairments - 339 2,703 - 4,900 Deduct: Gain on revaluation/termination of deferred consideration-gold payments - - - (41,361) (20,592) Add back: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes - - - - 9,721 Deduct: Remeasurement of contingent consideration-sale of former Canadian ETF business - - - - (1,477) Add back: Loss recognized upon reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset - - - - 1,386 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 26,987 $ 23,908 $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485

Three Months Ended Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate: Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Adjusted income before income taxes (above) $ 26,987 $ 23,908 $ 23,902 $ 19,752 $ 14,485 Income tax expense $ 5,701 $ 5,688 $ 5,836 $ 3,555 $ 1,383 Add back/(deduct): Tax windfalls/(shortfalls) upon vesting of stock-based compensation awards 699 6 18 (33) 185 Add back/(deduct): Decrease/(increase) in deferred tax asset valuation allowance on financial instruments owned and investments 531 280 (1,234) 508 (1,667) (Deduct)/add back: Tax (expense)/benefit arising from (gains)/losses on financial instruments owned (501) (119) 474 245 475) Add back: Tax benefit arising from expenses incurred in response to an activist campaign 169 - - 1,193 235 Add back: Tax benefit on imputed interest 162 72 - - - (Deduct)/add back: Tax (expense)/benefit on gains and losses on investments (30) (667) 103 (753) 952 Add back: Tax benefit arising from litigation expenses associated with certain provisions of the Stockholder Rights Agreement - - - 118 - Add back: Tax benefit arising from impairments - 82 657 - 1,190 Add back: Tax benefit arising from extinguishment of convertible notes - - - - 98 Add back: Tax benefit arising from reduction of a tax-related indemnification asset - - - - 1,386 Adjusted income tax expense $ 6,731 $ 5,342 $ 5,854 $ 4,833 $ 3,287 Adjusted effective income tax rate 24.9% 22.3% 24.5% 24.5% 22.7%

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks described below. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read this press release completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about:

anticipated trends, conditions and investor sentiment in the global markets and ETPs;

anticipated levels of inflows into and outflows out of our ETPs;

our ability to deliver favorable rates of return to investors;

competition in our business;

whether we will experience future growth;

our ability to develop new products and services and their potential for success;

our ability to maintain current vendors or find new vendors to provide services to us at favorable costs;

our ability to successfully implement our strategy relating to digital assets and blockchain-enabled financial services, including WisdomTree Prime, and achieve its objectives;

our ability to successfully operate and expand our business in non-U.S. markets;

the effect of laws and regulations that apply to our business; and

actions of activist stockholders.

Our business is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including without limitation:

declining prices of securities, gold and other precious metals and other commodities and changes in interest rates and general market conditions can adversely affect our business by reducing the market value of the assets we manage or causing WisdomTree ETP investors to sell their fund shares and trigger redemptions;

fluctuations in the amount and mix of our AUM, whether caused by disruptions in the financial markets or otherwise, including but not limited to events such as a pandemic or war, geopolitical conflicts, political events, acts of terrorism and other matters beyond our control, may negatively impact revenues and operating margins, and may impede our ability to refinance our debt upon maturity or increase the cost of borrowing upon a refinancing;

competitive pressures could reduce revenues and profit margins;

we derive a substantial portion of our revenues from a limited number of products, and, as a result, our operating results are particularly exposed to investor sentiment toward investing in the products' strategies and our ability to maintain the AUM of these products, as well as the performance of these products and market-specific and political and economic risk;

a significant portion of our AUM is held in products with exposure to U.S. and international developed markets, and we therefore have exposure to domestic and foreign market conditions and are subject to currency exchange rate risks;

withdrawals or broad changes in investments in our ETPs by investors with significant positions may negatively impact revenues and operating margins;

we face increased operational, regulatory, financial and other risks as a result of conducting our business internationally, and as we expand our digital assets product offerings and services beyond our existing ETP business;

many of our ETPs have a limited track record, and poor investment performance could cause our revenues to decline;

we depend on third parties to provide many critical services to operate our business and our ETPs. The failure of key vendors to adequately provide such services could materially affect our operating business and harm WisdomTree ETP investors; and

actions of activist stockholders against us, which have been costly and may be disruptive and cause uncertainty about the strategic direction of our business.

Other factors, such as general economic conditions, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, also may have an effect on the results of our operations. For a more complete description of the risks noted above and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. Therefore, these forward-looking statements do not represent our views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Category: Business Update

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jeremy Campbell

+1.917.267.3859

jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Corporate Communications

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com