HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Sequential Year-over-Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 167,262 $ 208,266 $ 196,199 (20 )% (15 )% Operating income (loss)(2)(3) $ (11,177 ) $ 7,830 $ 5,875 n.m. n.m. Net income (loss) $ (13,374 ) $ 5,963 $ 2,158 n.m. n.m. Net income (loss), excluding charges(1) $ (1,873 ) $ 7,071 $ 2,158 n.m. n.m. Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15,455 $ 23,978 $ 21,407 (36 )% (28 )% Revenues by segment(2): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 86,857 $ 126,489 $ 80,505 (31 )% 8 % Well Site Services 47,292 51,208 67,058 (8 )% (29 )% Downhole Technologies 33,113 30,569 48,636 8 % (32 )% Revenues by destination: U.S. land $ 67,082 $ 72,381 $ 100,537 (7 )% (33 )% Offshore and international 100,180 135,885 95,662 (26 )% 5 % Operating income (loss) by segment(2)(3): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 10,603 $ 24,167 $ 7,698 (56 )% 38 % Well Site Services (419 ) (1,102 ) 6,966 62 % n.m. Downhole Technologies (12,079 ) (5,726 ) 1,873 (111 )% n.m. Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1)(2): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 15,800 $ 28,838 $ 11,938 (45 )% 32 % Well Site Services 6,593 5,903 13,223 12 % (50 )% Downhole Technologies 2,191 (1,420 ) 6,741 n.m. (67 )%

___________________ (1) These are non-GAAP measures. See " Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation. (2) In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial data, backlog and other information were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation. See "2023 Recast Segment Data" tables below for revised 2023 quarterly and full-year information. (3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included goodwill impairment, facility consolidation and other charges totaling $12.5 million. Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation and other charges totaling $1.4 million. See "Segment Data" below for additional information.

Oil States International, Inc. reported net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.21 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 on revenues of $167.3 million. Reported first quarter 2024 net loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million ($9.5 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) and facility consolidation and other charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share). These results compare to revenues of $208.3 million, net income of $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included facility consolidation and other charges of $1.4 million ($1.1 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share).

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

" Our first quarter consolidated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially due primarily to the impacts of seasonality and timing of revenue recognition for our percentage-of-completion projects in our Offshore Manufactured Products segment, where revenues increased year-over-year but declined sequentially. Certain orders moved out of the quarter, resulting in segment backlog of $305 million as of March 31, and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x.

" Our Completion Services and Downhole Technologies businesses have begun to recover from the fourth quarter 2023 activity slow-down that the industry experienced, but progress in this recovery during the first quarter was slow. Cost control and other reduction measures are being implemented in the areas where we are experiencing lower levels of activity, particularly the gas basins, as we do not expect much recovery over the next couple of quarters.

" Our investments in technology and innovation were again highlighted by the Offshore Technology Conference, with the announcement that we are the recipient of two 2024 Spotlight on New Technology Awards for our Swift Ultra-Deepwater Connector and our ACTIVEHub platform with ACTIVELatch.

" We remain encouraged by the continued expansion in offshore activity globally coupled with enhanced competitive positioning in each of our business segments through our recent new technology introductions. Benefits of our expanded technology offering are expected to extend well beyond the next couple of years."

Business Segment Results

In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment (legacy frac plugs and elastomer products) were integrated into our Downhole Technologies segment to better align with the underlying activity demand drivers and current segment management structure, as well as provide for additional operational synergies. Historical segment financial data (GAAP and non-GAAP), backlog and other information were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation.

(See Segment Data, Adjusted Segment EBITDA, 2023 Recast Segment Data and 2023 Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore Manufactured Products

Offshore Manufactured Products reported revenues of $86.9 million, operating income of $10.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $126.5 million, operating income of $24.2 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $28.8 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 18%.

Backlog totaled $305 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $22 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023 due to the timing of bookings, which totaled $66 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $47.3 million, an operating loss of $0.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $51.2 million, an operating loss of $1.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded costs of $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, associated with the defense of certain patents related to its proprietary technologies. Additionally, the segment recognized $0.7 million in costs associated with the consolidation and exit of three facilities during the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 14% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $33.1 million, an operating loss of $12.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $30.6 million, an operating loss of $5.7 million and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA loss of $1.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. Reported results in the first quarter of 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recorded in connection with the first quarter 2024 segment realignment discussed above. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 results were provisions for excess and obsolete inventory totaling $1.3 million.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $9.3 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recognized tax expense of $24 thousand on a pre-tax loss of $13.4 million, which included a $7.7 million non-deductible goodwill impairment charge as well as other non-deductible expenses. The Company recognized tax expense of $0.2 million on pre-tax income of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash Flows

During the first quarter of 2024, cash flows used in operations totaled $11.4 million and capital expenditures totaled $10.1 million ($7.8 million net of proceeds from sales of equipment) primarily due to the purchase of land for the new Batam, Indonesia manufacturing facility.

Financial Condition

Cash on-hand totaled $24.1 million at March 31, 2024. No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at March 31, 2024. The Company amended its ABL Facility during the quarter to extend the maturity date to February 16, 2028.

Industry Awards

2024 Spotlight on New Technology Awards from the Offshore Technology Conference Ultra-Deepwater Connector

Oil States' Swift Ultra-Deepwater Connector offers oil and gas operators a unique integrally machined anti-rotation mechanism that allows for hands-free makeup and is designed to prevent connector breakout in extreme and fatigue-sensitive ultra-deepwater conditions. This metal-sealing casing/conductor connector features integral ratchet anti-rotation as a standard component with no loose parts such as the tabs, keys and screws common on traditional anti-rotational connectors. The advanced ratchet anti-rotation mechanism allows hands-free running of the connector eliminating personnel in the red zone, reducing safety risks associated with dropped objects and personnel hazards related to the make-up of traditional large diameter conductor connectors. Remote Wellsite Monitoring and Control Solutions

Oil States recently introduced its ACTIVEHub platform with ACTIVELatch technology to address operators' needs for remotely monitoring and controlling their frac locations to provide an efficient, safer and more environmentally friendly wellsite. The ACTIVEHub platform is a communication and control center that is designed to provide real-time information and control across the entire wellsite. ACTIVELatch is a key component of the ACTIVEHub system, and is the industry's first, battery-operated "wireless latch." Our ACTIVELatch is a 5 1/8-in. 15,000 psi, remotely operated wellhead connection that is designed to allow an operator to make and break the wireline connection to the well wirelessly via the ACTIVEHub communication and control system without bulky cables or hydraulics. The component's wireless capability removes personnel from the red zone for greater wellsite safety.



Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for April 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 210-3346 in the United States or by dialing +1 (646) 960-0253 internationally and using the passcode 7534957. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil and natural gas, the level of exploration, drilling and completion activity, general global economic conditions, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical conflicts and tensions, the financial health of our customers, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other producing nations with respect to crude oil production levels and pricing, the impact of environmental matters, including executive actions and regulatory efforts to adopt environmental or climate change regulations that may result in increased operating costs or reduced oil and natural gas production or demand globally, consolidation of our customers, our ability to access and the cost of capital in the bank and capital markets, our ability to develop new competitive technologies and products, and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Revenues: Products $ 94,329 $ 123,444 $ 99,840 Services 72,933 84,822 96,359 167,262 208,266 196,199 Costs and expenses: Product costs 75,137 97,291 78,677 Service costs 56,814 66,405 72,058 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 131,951 163,696 150,735 Selling, general and administrative expense(1) 22,496 22,400 24,016 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,195 14,569 15,256 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - - Other operating (income) expense, net(2) (203 ) (229 ) 317 178,439 200,436 190,324 Operating income (loss) (11,177 ) 7,830 5,875 Interest expense, net (2,101 ) (1,811 ) (2,391 ) Other income (expense), net (72 ) 177 276 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,350 ) 6,196 3,760 Income tax provision (24 ) (233 ) (1,602 ) Net income (loss) $ (13,374 ) $ 5,963 $ 2,158 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Diluted (0.21 ) 0.09 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,503 62,483 62,825 Diluted 62,503 63,004 63,072

________________ (1) Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. (2) Other operating (income) expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Other operating (income) expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 also included $0.7 million in costs associated with the Well Site Services segment's consolidation and exit of three facilities.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,059 $ 47,111 Accounts receivable, net 200,765 203,211 Inventories, net 210,189 202,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,169 35,648 Total current assets 470,182 487,997 Property, plant, and equipment, net 278,083 280,389 Operating lease assets, net 24,826 21,970 Goodwill, net 69,774 79,867 Other intangible assets, net 148,734 153,010 Other noncurrent assets 24,216 23,253 Total assets $ 1,015,815 $ 1,046,486 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 620 $ 627 Accounts payable 57,062 67,546 Accrued liabilities 34,821 44,227 Current operating lease liabilities 6,654 6,880 Income taxes payable 1,179 1,233 Deferred revenue 41,528 36,757 Total current liabilities 141,864 157,270 Long-term debt 135,572 135,502 Long-term operating lease liabilities 21,147 18,346 Deferred income taxes 6,518 7,717 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,396 18,106 Total liabilities 323,497 336,941 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 785 772 Additional paid-in capital 1,130,979 1,129,240 Retained earnings 271,544 284,918 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,011 ) (69,984 ) Treasury stock (637,979 ) (635,401 ) Total stockholders' equity 692,318 709,545 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,015,815 $ 1,046,486

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (13,374 ) $ 2,158 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 14,195 15,256 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 1,752 1,589 Amortization of deferred financing costs 513 449 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (1,122 ) 396 Gains on disposals of assets (1,245 ) (210 ) Other, net (300 ) 17 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,579 (745 ) Inventories (8,909 ) (12,802 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (19,355 ) (18,329 ) Deferred revenue 4,771 4,179 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 135 2,124 Net cash flows used in operating activities (11,360 ) (5,918 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,092 ) (6,568 ) Proceeds from disposition of equipment 2,295 223 Other, net (31 ) (48 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (7,828 ) (6,393 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 1,894 27,865 Revolving credit facility repayments (1,894 ) (22,865 ) Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - (17,315 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments (154 ) (106 ) Payment of financing costs (954 ) (21 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (2,578 ) (1,936 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,686 ) (14,378 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (178 ) 478 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (23,052 ) (26,211 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,111 42,018 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 24,059 $ 15,807 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 306 $ 485 Income taxes, net 599 (2,465 )

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Revenues(1): Offshore Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 53,137 $ 82,839 $ 48,617 Services 25,233 32,875 24,630 78,370 115,714 73,247 Military and other products 8,487 10,775 7,258 Total Offshore Manufactured Products 86,857 126,489 80,505 Well Site Services 47,292 51,208 67,058 Downhole Technologies 33,113 30,569 48,636 Total revenues $ 167,262 $ 208,266 $ 196,199 Operating income (loss)(1): Offshore Manufactured Products(2) $ 10,603 $ 24,167 $ 7,698 Well Site Services(3) (419 ) (1,102 ) 6,966 Downhole Technologies(4) (12,079 ) (5,726 ) 1,873 Corporate (9,282 ) (9,509 ) (10,662 ) Total operating income $ (11,177 ) $ 7,830 $ 5,875

________________ (1) In the first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial results were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation. (2) Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. (3) Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. Additionally, during the three months ended March 31, 2024 the segment incurred $0.7 million in costs associated with consolidation and exit of three facilities. (4) Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recognized in connection with the first quarter 2024 segment realignment.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (A) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ (13,374 ) $ 5,963 $ 2,158 Interest expense, net 2,101 1,811 2,391 Income tax provision 24 233 1,602 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,195 14,569 15,256 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - - Facility consolidation and other charges 2,509 1,402 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,455 $ 23,978 $ 21,407

________________ (A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Offshore Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 10,603 $ 24,167 $ 7,698 Other income, net 41 44 165 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,693 3,802 4,075 Facility consolidation and other charges 1,463 825 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 15,800 $ 28,838 $ 11,938 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ (419 ) $ (1,102 ) $ 6,966 Other income (expense), net (113 ) 133 111 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,079 6,295 6,146 Facility consolidation and other charges 1,046 577 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 6,593 $ 5,903 $ 13,223 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ (12,079 ) $ (5,726 ) $ 1,873 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,270 4,306 4,868 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 2,191 $ (1,420 ) $ 6,741 Corporate: Operating loss $ (9,282 ) $ (9,509 ) $ (10,662 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 153 166 167 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (9,129 ) $ (9,343 ) $ (10,495 )

________________ (B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING CHARGES (C) AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, EXCLUDING CHARGES (D) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ (13,374 ) $ 5,963 $ 2,158 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - - Facility consolidation and other charges 2,509 1,402 - Total adjustments, before taxes 12,509 1,402 - Tax benefit (1,008 ) (294 ) - Total adjustments, net of taxes 11,501 1,108 - Net income (loss), excluding charges $ (1,873 ) $ 7,071 $ 2,158 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,503 62,483 62,825 Diluted 62,503 63,004 63,072 Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.03 Diluted (0.03 ) 0.11 0.03

________________ (C) Net income (loss), excluding charges consists of net income (loss) plus impairment of goodwill and facility consolidation and other charges. Net income (loss), excluding charges is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included net income (loss), excluding charges as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that net income (loss), excluding charges provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods. (D) Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges is calculated as net income (loss), excluding charges divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included net income (loss) per share, excluding charges as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that net income (loss) per share, excluding charges provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 2023 RECAST SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables provide unaudited quarterly and full-year 2023 segment financial, backlog and other information - conformed with the revised first quarter 2024 segment presentation. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Full-Year 2023 Revenues: Offshore Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 48,617 $ 45,455 $ 58,169 $ 82,839 $ 235,080 Services 24,630 24,846 30,391 32,875 112,742 73,247 70,301 88,560 115,714 347,822 Military and other products 7,258 8,346 7,510 10,775 33,889 Total Offshore Manufactured Products 80,505 78,647 96,070 126,489 381,711 Well Site Services 67,058 64,536 59,831 51,208 242,633 Downhole Technologies 48,636 40,346 38,388 30,569 157,939 Total revenues $ 196,199 $ 183,529 $ 194,289 $ 208,266 $ 782,283 Operating income (loss): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 7,698 $ 8,838 $ 15,586 $ 24,167 $ 56,289 Well Site Services 6,966 4,732 3,285 (1,102 ) 13,881 Downhole Technologies 1,873 (121 ) (1,900 ) (5,726 ) (5,874 ) Corporate (10,662 ) (10,180 ) (10,781 ) (9,509 ) (41,132 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 5,875 $ 3,269 $ 6,190 $ 7,830 $ 23,164 Adjusted Segment EBITDA(B): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 11,938 $ 12,994 $ 21,708 $ 28,838 $ 75,478 Well Site Services 13,223 11,425 9,716 5,903 40,267 Downhole Technologies 6,741 4,626 2,646 (1,420 ) 12,593 Corporate (10,495 ) (10,029 ) (10,629 ) (9,343 ) (40,496 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 21,407 $ 19,016 $ 23,441 $ 23,978 $ 87,842 Capital expenditures: Offshore Manufactured Products $ 359 $ 4,587 $ 2,712 $ 1,577 $ 9,235 Well Site Services 5,772 5,672 2,602 5,079 19,125 Downhole Technologies 425 246 568 586 1,825 Corporate 12 265 150 41 468 Total capital expenditures $ 6,568 $ 10,770 $ 6,032 $ 7,283 $ 30,653 Assets: Offshore Manufactured Products $ 502,263 $ 495,983 $ 495,440 $ 521,923 $ 521,923 Well Site Services 212,415 204,437 201,384 191,630 191,630 Downhole Technologies 302,271 292,047 287,152 278,151 278,151 Corporate 33,188 52,553 64,044 54,782 54,782 Total assets $ 1,050,137 $ 1,045,020 $ 1,048,020 $ 1,046,486 $ 1,046,486 Offshore Manufactured Products Backlog $ 316,473 $ 327,705 $ 341,153 $ 327,048 $ 327,048

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 2023 RECAST RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Full-Year 2023 Offshore Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 7,698 $ 8,838 $ 15,586 $ 24,167 $ 56,289 Other income, net 165 81 68 44 358 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,075 4,075 4,405 3,802 16,357 Facility consolidation and other charges - - 1,649 825 2,474 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 11,938 $ 12,994 $ 21,708 $ 28,838 $ 75,478 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ 6,966 $ 4,732 $ 3,285 $ (1,102 ) $ 13,881 Other income, net 111 129 118 133 491 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,146 6,564 6,313 6,295 25,318 Patent defense costs - - - 577 577 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 13,223 $ 11,425 $ 9,716 $ 5,903 $ 40,267 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ 1,873 $ (121 ) $ (1,900 ) $ (5,726 ) $ (5,874 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,868 4,747 4,546 4,306 18,467 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 6,741 $ 4,626 $ 2,646 $ (1,420 ) $ 12,593 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,662 ) $ (10,180 ) $ (10,781 ) $ (9,509 ) $ (41,132 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 167 151 152 166 636 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (10,495 ) $ (10,029 ) $ (10,629 ) $ (9,343 ) $ (40,496 )

Contacts

Lloyd A. Hajdik

Oil States International, Inc.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(713) 652-0582