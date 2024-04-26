HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):
Three Months Ended
% Change
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Sequential
Year-over-Year
Consolidated results:
Revenues
$
167,262
$
208,266
$
196,199
(20
)%
(15
)%
Operating income (loss)(2)(3)
$
(11,177
)
$
7,830
$
5,875
n.m.
n.m.
Net income (loss)
$
(13,374
)
$
5,963
$
2,158
n.m.
n.m.
Net income (loss), excluding charges(1)
$
(1,873
)
$
7,071
$
2,158
n.m.
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
15,455
$
23,978
$
21,407
(36
)%
(28
)%
Revenues by segment(2):
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
86,857
$
126,489
$
80,505
(31
)%
8
%
Well Site Services
47,292
51,208
67,058
(8
)%
(29
)%
Downhole Technologies
33,113
30,569
48,636
8
%
(32
)%
Revenues by destination:
U.S. land
$
67,082
$
72,381
$
100,537
(7
)%
(33
)%
Offshore and international
100,180
135,885
95,662
(26
)%
5
%
Operating income (loss) by segment(2)(3):
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
10,603
$
24,167
$
7,698
(56
)%
38
%
Well Site Services
(419
)
(1,102
)
6,966
62
%
n.m.
Downhole Technologies
(12,079
)
(5,726
)
1,873
(111
)%
n.m.
Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1)(2):
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
15,800
$
28,838
$
11,938
(45
)%
32
%
Well Site Services
6,593
5,903
13,223
12
%
(50
)%
Downhole Technologies
2,191
(1,420
)
6,741
n.m.
(67
)%
___________________
(1)
These are non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation.
(2)
In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial data, backlog and other information were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation. See "2023 Recast Segment Data" tables below for revised 2023 quarterly and full-year information.
(3)
Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included goodwill impairment, facility consolidation and other charges totaling $12.5 million. Operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation and other charges totaling $1.4 million. See "Segment Data" below for additional information.
Oil States International, Inc. reported net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.21 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 on revenues of $167.3 million. Reported first quarter 2024 net loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million ($9.5 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) and facility consolidation and other charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share). These results compare to revenues of $208.3 million, net income of $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included facility consolidation and other charges of $1.4 million ($1.1 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share).
Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,
"Our first quarter consolidated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA decreased sequentially due primarily to the impacts of seasonality and timing of revenue recognition for our percentage-of-completion projects in our Offshore Manufactured Products segment, where revenues increased year-over-year but declined sequentially. Certain orders moved out of the quarter, resulting in segment backlog of $305 million as of March 31, and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x.
"Our Completion Services and Downhole Technologies businesses have begun to recover from the fourth quarter 2023 activity slow-down that the industry experienced, but progress in this recovery during the first quarter was slow. Cost control and other reduction measures are being implemented in the areas where we are experiencing lower levels of activity, particularly the gas basins, as we do not expect much recovery over the next couple of quarters.
"Our investments in technology and innovation were again highlighted by the Offshore Technology Conference, with the announcement that we are the recipient of two 2024 Spotlight on New Technology Awards for our Swift Ultra-Deepwater Connector and our ACTIVEHub platform with ACTIVELatch.
"We remain encouraged by the continued expansion in offshore activity globally coupled with enhanced competitive positioning in each of our business segments through our recent new technology introductions. Benefits of our expanded technology offering are expected to extend well beyond the next couple of years."
Business Segment Results
In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment (legacy frac plugs and elastomer products) were integrated into our Downhole Technologies segment to better align with the underlying activity demand drivers and current segment management structure, as well as provide for additional operational synergies. Historical segment financial data (GAAP and non-GAAP), backlog and other information were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation.
(See Segment Data, Adjusted Segment EBITDA, 2023 Recast Segment Data and 2023 Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)
Offshore Manufactured Products
Offshore Manufactured Products reported revenues of $86.9 million, operating income of $10.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $126.5 million, operating income of $24.2 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $28.8 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 18%.
Backlog totaled $305 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $22 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2023 due to the timing of bookings, which totaled $66 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x.
Well Site Services
Well Site Services reported revenues of $47.3 million, an operating loss of $0.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $51.2 million, an operating loss of $1.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.9 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded costs of $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, associated with the defense of certain patents related to its proprietary technologies. Additionally, the segment recognized $0.7 million in costs associated with the consolidation and exit of three facilities during the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 14% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 12% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Downhole Technologies
Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $33.1 million, an operating loss of $12.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $30.6 million, an operating loss of $5.7 million and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA loss of $1.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2023. Reported results in the first quarter of 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recorded in connection with the first quarter 2024 segment realignment discussed above. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 results were provisions for excess and obsolete inventory totaling $1.3 million.
Corporate
Corporate operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $9.3 million.
Interest Expense, Net
Net interest expense totaled $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.
Income Taxes
During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recognized tax expense of $24 thousand on a pre-tax loss of $13.4 million, which included a $7.7 million non-deductible goodwill impairment charge as well as other non-deductible expenses. The Company recognized tax expense of $0.2 million on pre-tax income of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Cash Flows
During the first quarter of 2024, cash flows used in operations totaled $11.4 million and capital expenditures totaled $10.1 million ($7.8 million net of proceeds from sales of equipment) primarily due to the purchase of land for the new Batam, Indonesia manufacturing facility.
Financial Condition
Cash on-hand totaled $24.1 million at March 31, 2024. No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at March 31, 2024. The Company amended its ABL Facility during the quarter to extend the maturity date to February 16, 2028.
Industry Awards
- 2024 Spotlight on New Technology Awards from the Offshore Technology Conference
- Ultra-Deepwater Connector
Oil States' Swift Ultra-Deepwater Connector offers oil and gas operators a unique integrally machined anti-rotation mechanism that allows for hands-free makeup and is designed to prevent connector breakout in extreme and fatigue-sensitive ultra-deepwater conditions. This metal-sealing casing/conductor connector features integral ratchet anti-rotation as a standard component with no loose parts such as the tabs, keys and screws common on traditional anti-rotational connectors. The advanced ratchet anti-rotation mechanism allows hands-free running of the connector eliminating personnel in the red zone, reducing safety risks associated with dropped objects and personnel hazards related to the make-up of traditional large diameter conductor connectors.
- Remote Wellsite Monitoring and Control Solutions
Oil States recently introduced its ACTIVEHub platform with ACTIVELatch technology to address operators' needs for remotely monitoring and controlling their frac locations to provide an efficient, safer and more environmentally friendly wellsite. The ACTIVEHub platform is a communication and control center that is designed to provide real-time information and control across the entire wellsite. ACTIVELatch is a key component of the ACTIVEHub system, and is the industry's first, battery-operated "wireless latch." Our ACTIVELatch is a 5 1/8-in. 15,000 psi, remotely operated wellhead connection that is designed to allow an operator to make and break the wireline connection to the well wirelessly via the ACTIVEHub communication and control system without bulky cables or hydraulics. The component's wireless capability removes personnel from the red zone for greater wellsite safety.
- Ultra-Deepwater Connector
Conference Call Information
The call is scheduled for April 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 210-3346 in the United States or by dialing +1 (646) 960-0253 internationally and using the passcode 7534957. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.
About Oil States
Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".
For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil and natural gas, the level of exploration, drilling and completion activity, general global economic conditions, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical conflicts and tensions, the financial health of our customers, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other producing nations with respect to crude oil production levels and pricing, the impact of environmental matters, including executive actions and regulatory efforts to adopt environmental or climate change regulations that may result in increased operating costs or reduced oil and natural gas production or demand globally, consolidation of our customers, our ability to access and the cost of capital in the bank and capital markets, our ability to develop new competitive technologies and products, and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Revenues:
Products
$
94,329
$
123,444
$
99,840
Services
72,933
84,822
96,359
167,262
208,266
196,199
Costs and expenses:
Product costs
75,137
97,291
78,677
Service costs
56,814
66,405
72,058
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below)
131,951
163,696
150,735
Selling, general and administrative expense(1)
22,496
22,400
24,016
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,195
14,569
15,256
Impairment of goodwill
10,000
-
-
Other operating (income) expense, net(2)
(203
)
(229
)
317
178,439
200,436
190,324
Operating income (loss)
(11,177
)
7,830
5,875
Interest expense, net
(2,101
)
(1,811
)
(2,391
)
Other income (expense), net
(72
)
177
276
Income (loss) before income taxes
(13,350
)
6,196
3,760
Income tax provision
(24
)
(233
)
(1,602
)
Net income (loss)
$
(13,374
)
$
5,963
$
2,158
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.21
)
$
0.09
$
0.03
Diluted
(0.21
)
0.09
0.03
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
62,503
62,483
62,825
Diluted
62,503
63,004
63,072
________________
(1)
Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies.
(2)
Other operating (income) expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Other operating (income) expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2024 also included $0.7 million in costs associated with the Well Site Services segment's consolidation and exit of three facilities.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,059
$
47,111
Accounts receivable, net
200,765
203,211
Inventories, net
210,189
202,027
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,169
35,648
Total current assets
470,182
487,997
Property, plant, and equipment, net
278,083
280,389
Operating lease assets, net
24,826
21,970
Goodwill, net
69,774
79,867
Other intangible assets, net
148,734
153,010
Other noncurrent assets
24,216
23,253
Total assets
$
1,015,815
$
1,046,486
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
620
$
627
Accounts payable
57,062
67,546
Accrued liabilities
34,821
44,227
Current operating lease liabilities
6,654
6,880
Income taxes payable
1,179
1,233
Deferred revenue
41,528
36,757
Total current liabilities
141,864
157,270
Long-term debt
135,572
135,502
Long-term operating lease liabilities
21,147
18,346
Deferred income taxes
6,518
7,717
Other noncurrent liabilities
18,396
18,106
Total liabilities
323,497
336,941
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
785
772
Additional paid-in capital
1,130,979
1,129,240
Retained earnings
271,544
284,918
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73,011
)
(69,984
)
Treasury stock
(637,979
)
(635,401
)
Total stockholders' equity
692,318
709,545
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,015,815
$
1,046,486
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(13,374
)
$
2,158
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,195
15,256
Impairment of goodwill
10,000
-
Stock-based compensation expense
1,752
1,589
Amortization of deferred financing costs
513
449
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)
(1,122
)
396
Gains on disposals of assets
(1,245
)
(210
)
Other, net
(300
)
17
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,579
(745
)
Inventories
(8,909
)
(12,802
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(19,355
)
(18,329
)
Deferred revenue
4,771
4,179
Other operating assets and liabilities, net
135
2,124
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(11,360
)
(5,918
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(10,092
)
(6,568
)
Proceeds from disposition of equipment
2,295
223
Other, net
(31
)
(48
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(7,828
)
(6,393
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Revolving credit facility borrowings
1,894
27,865
Revolving credit facility repayments
(1,894
)
(22,865
)
Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes
-
(17,315
)
Other debt and finance lease repayments
(154
)
(106
)
Payment of financing costs
(954
)
(21
)
Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements
due to vesting of stock awards
(2,578
)
(1,936
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(3,686
)
(14,378
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(178
)
478
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(23,052
)
(26,211
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
47,111
42,018
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
24,059
$
15,807
Cash paid (received) for:
Interest
$
306
$
485
Income taxes, net
599
(2,465
)
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Revenues(1):
Offshore Manufactured Products
Project-driven:
Products
$
53,137
$
82,839
$
48,617
Services
25,233
32,875
24,630
78,370
115,714
73,247
Military and other products
8,487
10,775
7,258
Total Offshore Manufactured Products
86,857
126,489
80,505
Well Site Services
47,292
51,208
67,058
Downhole Technologies
33,113
30,569
48,636
Total revenues
$
167,262
$
208,266
$
196,199
Operating income (loss)(1):
Offshore Manufactured Products(2)
$
10,603
$
24,167
$
7,698
Well Site Services(3)
(419
)
(1,102
)
6,966
Downhole Technologies(4)
(12,079
)
(5,726
)
1,873
Corporate
(9,282
)
(9,509
)
(10,662
)
Total operating income
$
(11,177
)
$
7,830
$
5,875
________________
(1)
In the first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial results were conformed with the first quarter 2024 revised segment presentation.
(2)
Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations.
(3)
Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. Additionally, during the three months ended March 31, 2024 the segment incurred $0.7 million in costs associated with consolidation and exit of three facilities.
(4)
Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recognized in connection with the first quarter 2024 segment realignment.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA (A)
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss)
$
(13,374
)
$
5,963
$
2,158
Interest expense, net
2,101
1,811
2,391
Income tax provision
24
233
1,602
Depreciation and amortization expense
14,195
14,569
15,256
Impairment of goodwill
10,000
-
-
Facility consolidation and other charges
2,509
1,402
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,455
$
23,978
$
21,407
________________
(A)
The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Offshore Manufactured Products:
Operating income
$
10,603
$
24,167
$
7,698
Other income, net
41
44
165
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,693
3,802
4,075
Facility consolidation and other charges
1,463
825
-
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
15,800
$
28,838
$
11,938
Well Site Services:
Operating income (loss)
$
(419
)
$
(1,102
)
$
6,966
Other income (expense), net
(113
)
133
111
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,079
6,295
6,146
Facility consolidation and other charges
1,046
577
-
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
6,593
$
5,903
$
13,223
Downhole Technologies:
Operating income (loss)
$
(12,079
)
$
(5,726
)
$
1,873
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,270
4,306
4,868
Impairment of goodwill
10,000
-
-
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
2,191
$
(1,420
)
$
6,741
Corporate:
Operating loss
$
(9,282
)
$
(9,509
)
$
(10,662
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
153
166
167
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
(9,129
)
$
(9,343
)
$
(10,495
)
________________
(B)
The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING CHARGES (C) AND
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, EXCLUDING CHARGES (D)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss)
$
(13,374
)
$
5,963
$
2,158
Impairment of goodwill
10,000
-
-
Facility consolidation and other charges
2,509
1,402
-
Total adjustments, before taxes
12,509
1,402
-
Tax benefit
(1,008
)
(294
)
-
Total adjustments, net of taxes
11,501
1,108
-
Net income (loss), excluding charges
$
(1,873
)
$
7,071
$
2,158
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
62,503
62,483
62,825
Diluted
62,503
63,004
63,072
Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges:
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
0.11
$
0.03
Diluted
(0.03
)
0.11
0.03
________________
(C)
Net income (loss), excluding charges consists of net income (loss) plus impairment of goodwill and facility consolidation and other charges. Net income (loss), excluding charges is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included net income (loss), excluding charges as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that net income (loss), excluding charges provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods.
(D)
Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges is calculated as net income (loss), excluding charges divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Net income (loss) per share, excluding charges is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included net income (loss) per share, excluding charges as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that net income (loss) per share, excluding charges provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods.
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2023 RECAST SEGMENT DATA
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables provide unaudited quarterly and full-year 2023 segment financial, backlog and other information - conformed with the revised first quarter 2024 segment presentation.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
Full-Year
2023
Revenues:
Offshore Manufactured Products
Project-driven:
Products
$
48,617
$
45,455
$
58,169
$
82,839
$
235,080
Services
24,630
24,846
30,391
32,875
112,742
73,247
70,301
88,560
115,714
347,822
Military and other products
7,258
8,346
7,510
10,775
33,889
Total Offshore Manufactured Products
80,505
78,647
96,070
126,489
381,711
Well Site Services
67,058
64,536
59,831
51,208
242,633
Downhole Technologies
48,636
40,346
38,388
30,569
157,939
Total revenues
$
196,199
$
183,529
$
194,289
$
208,266
$
782,283
Operating income (loss):
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
7,698
$
8,838
$
15,586
$
24,167
$
56,289
Well Site Services
6,966
4,732
3,285
(1,102
)
13,881
Downhole Technologies
1,873
(121
)
(1,900
)
(5,726
)
(5,874
)
Corporate
(10,662
)
(10,180
)
(10,781
)
(9,509
)
(41,132
)
Total operating income (loss)
$
5,875
$
3,269
$
6,190
$
7,830
$
23,164
Adjusted Segment EBITDA(B):
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
11,938
$
12,994
$
21,708
$
28,838
$
75,478
Well Site Services
13,223
11,425
9,716
5,903
40,267
Downhole Technologies
6,741
4,626
2,646
(1,420
)
12,593
Corporate
(10,495
)
(10,029
)
(10,629
)
(9,343
)
(40,496
)
Total Adjusted EBITDA(A)
$
21,407
$
19,016
$
23,441
$
23,978
$
87,842
Capital expenditures:
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
359
$
4,587
$
2,712
$
1,577
$
9,235
Well Site Services
5,772
5,672
2,602
5,079
19,125
Downhole Technologies
425
246
568
586
1,825
Corporate
12
265
150
41
468
Total capital expenditures
$
6,568
$
10,770
$
6,032
$
7,283
$
30,653
Assets:
Offshore Manufactured Products
$
502,263
$
495,983
$
495,440
$
521,923
$
521,923
Well Site Services
212,415
204,437
201,384
191,630
191,630
Downhole Technologies
302,271
292,047
287,152
278,151
278,151
Corporate
33,188
52,553
64,044
54,782
54,782
Total assets
$
1,050,137
$
1,045,020
$
1,048,020
$
1,046,486
$
1,046,486
Offshore Manufactured Products Backlog
$
316,473
$
327,705
$
341,153
$
327,048
$
327,048
OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
2023 RECAST RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B)
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2023
Full-Year
2023
Offshore Manufactured Products:
Operating income
$
7,698
$
8,838
$
15,586
$
24,167
$
56,289
Other income, net
165
81
68
44
358
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,075
4,075
4,405
3,802
16,357
Facility consolidation and other charges
-
-
1,649
825
2,474
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
11,938
$
12,994
$
21,708
$
28,838
$
75,478
Well Site Services:
Operating income (loss)
$
6,966
$
4,732
$
3,285
$
(1,102
)
$
13,881
Other income, net
111
129
118
133
491
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,146
6,564
6,313
6,295
25,318
Patent defense costs
-
-
-
577
577
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
13,223
$
11,425
$
9,716
$
5,903
$
40,267
Downhole Technologies:
Operating income (loss)
$
1,873
$
(121
)
$
(1,900
)
$
(5,726
)
$
(5,874
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,868
4,747
4,546
4,306
18,467
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
6,741
$
4,626
$
2,646
$
(1,420
)
$
12,593
Corporate:
Operating loss
$
(10,662
)
$
(10,180
)
$
(10,781
)
$
(9,509
)
$
(41,132
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
167
151
152
166
636
Adjusted Segment EBITDA
$
(10,495
)
$
(10,029
)
$
(10,629
)
$
(9,343
)
$
(40,496
)
