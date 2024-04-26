HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy company, announced first-quarter earnings of $748 million, compared with earnings of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items of $74 million, the company had adjusted earnings of $822 million in the first quarter, compared with fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion.

" In the first quarter, we progressed our strategic priorities and returned $1.6 billion to shareholders," said Mark Lashier, president and CEO of Phillips 66. " While our crude utilization rates were strong, our results were affected by maintenance that limited our ability to make higher-value products. We were also impacted by the renewable fuels conversion at Rodeo, as well as the effect of rising commodity prices on our inventory hedge positions. The maintenance is behind us, our assets are currently running near historical highs and we are ready to meet peak summer demand.

" We recently launched a process to sell our retail marketing business in Germany and Austria, consistent with our plan to divest non-core assets. A major milestone was achieved with the startup of our Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex, positioning Phillips 66 as a world leader in renewable fuels.

" We remain committed to delivering increased value to our shareholders. We have returned $9.9 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends since July 2022, on pace to meet our target of $13 billion to $15 billion by year-end 2024. Our strategic priorities put us on a clear path to achieve our $14 billion mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA target by 2025 and return over 50% of operating cash flows to shareholders."

Midstream

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Transportation $ 243 334 302 334 NGL and Other 306 425 306 423 NOVONIX 5 (3) 5 (3) Midstream $ 554 756 613 754

Midstream first-quarter 2024 pre-tax income was $554 million, compared with $756 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results in the first quarter included a $59 million asset impairment. Fourth-quarter results included a $2 million tax benefit.

Transportation first-quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $302 million, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $334 million in the fourth quarter. The decline mainly reflects a decrease in throughput and deficiency revenues, partially offset by seasonally lower maintenance costs.

NGL and Other adjusted pre-tax income was $306 million in the first quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $423 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in margins, as well as lower volumes reflecting impacts from winter storms.

In the first quarter, the fair value of the company's investment in NOVONIX, Ltd. increased by $5 million, compared with a $3 million decrease in the fourth quarter.

Chemicals

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Chemicals $ 205 106 205 106

The Chemicals segment reflects Phillips 66's equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem). Chemicals first-quarter 2024 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $205 million, compared with fourth-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income of $106 million. The increase was mainly due to higher polyethylene margins driven by improved sales prices and a decline in feedstock costs, as well as lower turnaround costs.

Global olefins and polyolefins utilization was 96% for the quarter.

Refining

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Refining $ 131 814 228 797

Refining first-quarter 2024 reported pre-tax income was $131 million, compared with pre-tax income of $814 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results in the first quarter included a $104 million asset impairment and a $7 million benefit related to a legal settlement. Fourth-quarter results included a $17 million tax benefit.

Adjusted pre-tax income for Refining was $228 million in the first quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $797 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in realized margins driven by less favorable commercial results, inventory hedging impacts and lower Gulf Coast clean product realizations.

Refining pre-tax turnaround expense for the first quarter was $160 million, including $36 million related to the Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex. The crude utilization rate was 92%, clean product yield was 84% and market capture was 69%.

Marketing and Specialties

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Marketing and Specialties $ 404 432 345 432

Marketing and Specialties first-quarter 2024 pre-tax income was $404 million, compared with $432 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results in the first quarter included a $59 million benefit related to a legal settlement.

Adjusted pre-tax income for Marketing and Specialties was $345 million in the first quarter, compared with $432 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease in the first quarter was mainly due to lower domestic marketing and lubricant margins.

Corporate and Other

Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Loss Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Corporate and Other $ (330) (347) (330) (297)

Corporate and Other first-quarter 2024 pre-tax costs were $330 million, compared with pre-tax costs of $347 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Results in the fourth quarter included restructuring costs of $50 million.

Adjusted pre-tax costs were $330 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with $297 million in the fourth quarter. Increased costs in the first quarter were mainly due to higher net interest expense.

Financial Position, Liquidity and Return of Capital

Cash used in operations was $236 million in the first quarter. Operating cash flow was $1.2 billion, excluding $1.4 billion of working capital impacts mainly due to inventory builds. The company had net debt issuances of $802 million.

During the first quarter, Phillips 66 funded $1.2 billion of share repurchases, $448 million in dividends and $628 million of capital expenditures and investments.

As of March 31, 2024, the company had $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $3.5 billion of committed capacity available under its credit facility. The company's consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 40% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 38%. The company ended the quarter with 424 million shares outstanding.

Strategic Priorities and Business Update

Phillips 66 is executing its strategic priorities to increase mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA to $14 billion by 2025 and return over 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders. Since July 2022, the company has distributed $9.9 billion through share repurchases and dividends and is on pace to achieve its $13 billion to $15 billion target by year-end 2024.

Phillips 66 plans to monetize assets that no longer fit its long-term strategy. The company is progressing the potential divestiture of its retail marketing business in Germany and Austria. Completion of dispositions is subject to market and other conditions, including customary approvals.

The company achieved $1.24 billion in run-rate cost and sustaining capital savings through business transformation as of March 31, 2024. The company is targeting $1.4 billion in run-rate savings by the end of 2024.

Phillips 66 is capturing value from its Midstream NGL wellhead-to-market strategy. The company's increased ownership of DCP Midstream has provided an incremental $1.25 billion toward its 2025 mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA target, including approximately $250 million of synergies. The company remains focused on capturing over $400 million of run-rate commercial and operating synergies by the end of 2024.

In Chemicals, CPChem is building world-scale petrochemical facilities with a joint-venture partner on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Ras Laffan, Qatar. Both projects are expected to start up in 2026.

In Refining, the company continues to invest in high-return, low-capital projects to improve asset reliability and market capture. Since 2022, completed projects have added over 3% to market capture based on mid-cycle pricing.

During the first quarter, Phillips 66 achieved a significant milestone with the startup of the Rodeo Renewed project. The Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex is now producing 30,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels. The facility is on track to produce approximately 50,000 barrels per day (800 million gallons per year) of renewable fuels by the end of the second quarter, positioning Phillips 66 as a leader in renewable fuels.

The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) recognized four Phillips 66 refineries and two CPChem facilities for exemplary safety performance in 2023. The Rodeo and Sweeny facilities both received the Distinguished Safety Award, the highest annual safety award in the industry. This was Sweeny Refinery's third consecutive year to receive the honor. The Ponca City Refinery earned the Elite Platinum Award, and the Lake Charles Refinery secured the Elite Gold Award. In Midstream, the company received the first-place Division I 2023 GPA Midstream Safety Award for its gathering and processing operations.

Earnings Millions of Dollars 2024 2023 1Q 4Q 1Q Midstream $ 554 756 702 Chemicals 205 106 198 Refining 131 814 1,608 Marketing and Specialties 404 432 426 Corporate and Other (330) (347) (283) Pre-Tax Income 964 1,761 2,651 Less: Income tax expense 203 476 574 Less: Noncontrolling interests 13 25 116 Phillips 66 $ 748 1,260 1,961 Adjusted Earnings Millions of Dollars 2024 2023 1Q 4Q 1Q Midstream $ 613 754 678 Chemicals 205 106 198 Refining 228 797 1,608 Marketing and Specialties 345 432 426 Corporate and Other (330) (297) (248) Pre-Tax Income 1,061 1,792 2,662 Less: Income tax expense 226 405 576 Less: Noncontrolling interests 13 25 121 Phillips 66 $ 822 1,362 1,965

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2024 2023 1Q 4Q 1Q Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Consolidated Earnings $ 748 1,260 1,961 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments 163 - - Certain tax impacts - (19) - Net gain on asset disposition - - (36) Legal settlement (66) - - Business transformation restructuring costs1 - 50 35 DCP integration restructuring costs2 - - 12 Tax impact of adjustments3 (23) (12) (2) Other tax impacts - 83 - Noncontrolling interests - - (5) Adjusted earnings $ 822 1,362 1,965 Earnings per share of common stock (dollars) $ 1.73 2.86 4.20 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock (dollars)4 $ 1.90 3.09 4.21 Reconciliation of Segment Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Midstream Pre-Tax Income $ 554 756 702 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments 59 - - Certain tax impacts - (2) - Net gain on asset disposition - - (36) DCP integration restructuring costs2 - - 12 Adjusted pre-tax income $ 613 754 678 Chemicals Pre-Tax Income $ 205 106 198 Pre-tax adjustments: None - - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 205 106 198 Refining Pre-Tax Income $ 131 814 1,608 Pre-tax adjustments: Impairments 104 - - Certain tax impacts - (17) - Legal accrual - - - Legal settlement (7) - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 228 797 1,608 Marketing and Specialties Pre-Tax Income $ 404 432 426 Pre-tax adjustments: Legal settlement (59) - - Adjusted pre-tax income $ 345 432 426 Corporate and Other Pre-Tax Loss $ (330) (347) (283) Pre-tax adjustments: Business transformation restructuring costs1 - 50 35 Loss on early redemption of DCP debt - - - Adjusted pre-tax loss $ (330) (297) (248) 1 Restructuring costs, related to Phillips 66's multi-year business transformation efforts, are primarily due to consulting fees and severance costs. 2 Restructuring costs, related to the integration of DCP Midstream, primarily reflect severance costs and consulting fees. A portion of these costs are attributable to noncontrolling interests. 3 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance. 4 Q1 2024 and Q4 2023 are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares of 432,158 thousand and 440,582 thousand, respectively. Other periods are based on the same weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is the same as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated March 31, 2024 Debt-to-Capital Ratio Total Debt $ 20,154 Total Equity 30,793 Debt-to-Capital Ratio 40 % Total Cash 1,570 Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio 38 % Millions of Dollars March 31, 2024 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow, Excluding Working Capital Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (236) Less: Net Working Capital Changes (1,447) Operating Cash Flow, Excluding Working Capital $ 1,211

Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2024 2023 1Q 4Q Reconciliation of Refining Income Before Income Taxes to Realized Refining Margins Income before income taxes $ 131 814 Plus: Taxes other than income taxes 86 87 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 321 227 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47 48 Operating expenses 1,021 1,086 Equity in (earnings) loss of affiliates (108) 85 Other segment expense, net 1 5 Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 331 167 Special items: Certain tax impacts - (15) Legal settlement (7) - Realized refining margins $ 1,823 2,504 Total processed inputs (thousands of barrels) 144,730 156,720 Adjusted total processed inputs (thousands of barrels)* 166,984 173,786 Income before income taxes (dollars per barrel)** $ 0.91 5.19 Realized refining margins (dollars per barrel)*** $ 10.91 14.41 * Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate. ** Income before income taxes divided by total processed inputs. *** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

