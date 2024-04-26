HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data or as noted)

Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Change 12/31/2023 Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 222.0 $ 197.9 12 % $ 214.6 3 % Operating expenses $ 189.7 $ 169.3 12 % $ 175.6 8 % Operating income (loss) $ 32.3 $ 28.6 13 % $ 39.0 (17 %) Operating margin 14.5 % 14.4 % 18.2 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 29.9 $ 38.6 (23 %) $ 30.8 (3 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.10 $ 5.21 (21 %) $ 4.21 (3 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.287 7.410 (2 %) 7.320 - % Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Revenues, as adjusted $ 200.2 $ 176.9 13 % $ 193.4 4 % Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 143.8 $ 129.5 11 % $ 129.5 11 % Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 56.4 $ 47.4 19 % $ 63.9 (12 %) Operating margin, as adjusted 28.2 % 26.8 % 33.0 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 39.4 $ 31.1 27 % $ 44.8 (12 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.41 $ 4.20 29 % $ 6.11 (11 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.287 7.410 (2 %) 7.320 - %

(1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Non-GAAP information and reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows

(in billions)

Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Change 12/31/2023 Change Ending total assets under management $ 179.3 $ 154.8 16 % $ 172.3 4 % Average total assets under management $ 173.4 $ 152.4 14 % $ 162.7 7 % Total sales $ 7.6 $ 6.2 22 % $ 6.2 22 % Net flows $ (1.2 ) $ (1.9 ) (37 %) $ (3.8 ) (68 %)

Total assets under management of $179.3 billion at March 31, 2024 increased 4% from $172.3 billion at December 31, 2023 due to market performance and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in institutional accounts and open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $2.7 billion of other fee-earning assets.

Total sales increased 22% to $7.6 billion from $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter as a result of higher sales in all product categories. Institutional sales of $1.7 billion increased 47% from $1.2 billion in the prior quarter. Retail separate account sales of $2.4 billion increased 12% from $2.1 billion led by the intermediary sold channel. Open-end fund sales of $3.5 billion increased 18% from $2.9 billion reflecting higher sales in almost all investment strategies.

Net flows of ($1.2) billion improved from ($3.8) billion in the fourth quarter and included positive net flows in retail separate accounts, ETFs, and global funds. Institutional net flows of ($1.3) billion improved from ($2.2) billion due to higher sales and lower redemptions. Retail separate account net flows of $0.7 billion increased from $0.4 billion in the prior quarter. Open-end fund net flows of ($0.6) billion improved significantly from ($2.0) billion in the prior quarter and included positive net flows in small/mid-cap, global equity, and fixed income strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $32.3 million declined 17% from $39.0 million in the prior quarter as a 3% increase in revenues, reflecting higher average assets under management, was more than offset by an 8% increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher employment expenses as a result of seasonal employment items and higher variable incentive compensation, partially offset by lower operating expenses of consolidated investment products and lower fair value adjustments to contingent consideration. Other operating expenses were nearly flat sequentially.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.10 per diluted share included ($0.69) of fair value adjustments to affiliate minority interests, ($0.12) of amortization related to an early lease termination fee, and ($0.11) of acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by $0.76 of realized and unrealized gains on investments. Net income per diluted share of $4.21 in the prior quarter included ($0.76) of fair value adjustments to affiliate minority interests, ($0.36) of CLO issuance expense, ($0.18) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.13) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, partially offset by $0.35 of realized and unrealized gains on investments.

The effective tax rate of 19% decreased from 26% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $200.2 million increased 4% from $193.4 million in the prior quarter primarily due to 7% higher average assets under management partially offset by lower performance fees.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $111.6 million increased from $96.7 million in the prior quarter due to $10.9 million of seasonal expenses, primarily payroll taxes and benefits related to the timing of annual incentive payments, in addition to higher variable incentive compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $30.2 million decreased from $31.2 million.

Operating income, as adjusted, of $56.4 million and the related margin of 28.2% decreased from $63.9 million and 33.0% in the prior quarter, respectively, due to the seasonal employment expenses, partially offset by higher investment management fees and lower other operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted share was $5.41, a decrease of 11% from $6.11 in the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflected $1.11 per share of seasonal expenses, partially offset by higher revenues, as adjusted, and lower other operating expenses, as adjusted.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 26% compared with 27% in the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited)

(in millions)

As of As of 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Change 12/31/2023 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 123.9 $ 213.4 (42 %) $ 239.6 (48 %) Gross debt (1) $ 258.1 $ 260.9 (1 %) $ 258.8 - % Contingent consideration (2) $ 66.7 $ 101.2 (34 %) $ 90.9 (27 %) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 80.0 $ 88.2 (9 %) $ 74.2 8 % Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 871.7 $ 837.9 4 % $ 864.0 1 % Working capital (4) $ 123.4 $ 208.3 (41 %) $ 109.1 13 % Net debt (cash) (5) $ 134.2 $ 47.5 183 % $ 19.2 N/M

(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $5.1 million, $6.3 million, and $5.4 million as of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively (2) Represents estimates of revenue participation and contingent payments (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $35.2 million, $18.4 million, and $30.6 million as of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, and deferred compensation related investments less accrued compensation and benefits excluding affiliate minority interests, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months. As of March 31, 2024, minority interests liabilities accounted for as accrued compensation were removed from the definition of working capital and prior periods have been adjusted to conform to this definition. (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $123.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared with $109.1 million at December 31, 2023, as earnings more than offset return of capital.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 21,108 shares for $5.0 million and net settled an additional 42,588 shares for $9.9 million.

Net debt was $134.2 million, or 0.4x EBITDA, at March 31, 2024.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Change 12/31/2023 Change Revenues Investment management fees $ 188,360 $ 164,478 15 % $ 182,149 3 % Distribution and service fees 14,030 14,153 (1 %) 13,535 4 % Administration and shareholder service fees 18,678 18,359 2 % 18,189 3 % Other income and fees 974 884 10 % 714 36 % Total revenues 222,042 197,874 12 % 214,587 3 % Operating Expenses Employment expenses 115,163 98,614 17 % 99,847 15 % Distribution and other asset-based expenses 24,348 23,715 3 % 23,470 4 % Other operating expenses 31,375 30,730 2 % 31,164 1 % Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 690 700 (1 %) 2,611 (74 %) Restructuring expense 797 - N/M 133 499 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - N/M 1,290 (100 %) Depreciation expense 2,028 1,145 77 % 1,670 21 % Amortization expense 15,335 14,391 7 % 15,446 (1 %) Total operating expenses 189,736 169,295 12 % 175,631 8 % Operating Income (Loss) 32,306 28,579 13 % 38,956 (17 %) Other Income (Expense) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 3,416 2,670 28 % 4,056 (16 %) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 1,535 2,596 (41 %) 449 242 % Other income (expense), net 550 (343 ) N/M 622 (12 %) Total other income (expense), net 5,501 4,923 12 % 5,127 7 % Interest Income (Expense) Interest expense (5,681 ) (5,005 ) 14 % (5,987 ) (5 %) Interest and dividend income 3,469 3,238 7 % 3,673 (6 %) Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 51,115 46,814 9 % 53,206 (4 %) Interest expense of consolidated investment products (40,012 ) (35,203 ) 14 % (43,182 ) (7 %) Total interest income (expense), net 8,891 9,844 (10 %) 7,710 15 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 46,698 43,346 8 % 51,793 (10 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,831 8,703 1 % 13,294 (34 %) Net Income (Loss) 37,867 34,643 9 % 38,499 (2 %) Noncontrolling interests (8,009 ) 3,981 N/M (7,665 ) 4 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 29,858 $ 38,624 (23 %) $ 30,834 (3 %) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 4.19 $ 5.33 (21 %) $ 4.30 (3 %) Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 4.10 $ 5.21 (21 %) $ 4.21 (3 %) Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.90 $ 1.65 15 % $ 1.90 - % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,119 7,245 (2 %) 7,178 (1 %) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,287 7,410 (2 %) 7,320 - %

N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class

(in millions)

Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 By Product (period end): Open-End Funds (1) $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 56,062 $ 57,818 Closed-End Funds 10,358 10,166 9,472 10,026 10,064 Retail Separate Accounts 37,397 38,992 38,665 43,202 46,816 Institutional Accounts (2) 53,229 62,330 60,257 62,969 64,613 Total $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 $ 179,311 By Product (average) (3) Open-End Funds (1) $ 54,141 $ 56,120 $ 56,511 $ 54,132 $ 56,828 Closed-End Funds 10,424 10,224 10,001 9,591 9,862 Retail Separate Accounts 35,352 37,397 38,992 38,665 43,202 Institutional Accounts (2) 52,444 59,248 62,368 60,319 63,466 Total $ 152,361 $ 162,989 $ 167,872 $ 162,707 $ 173,358 By Asset Class (period end): Equity $ 87,511 $ 91,211 $ 87,984 $ 96,703 $ 103,501 Fixed Income 36,596 38,361 37,352 37,192 37,037 Multi-Asset (4) 20,597 20,914 19,937 21,411 21,975 Alternatives (5) 10,145 17,830 17,266 16,953 16,798 Total $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 $ 179,311

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (6)

(in basis points)

Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 By Product: Open-End Funds (1) 47.6 49.3 51.1 49.7 49.9 Closed-End Funds 57.1 57.6 58.2 58.4 58.7 Retail Separate Accounts 44.2 44.1 43.3 43.3 43.9 Institutional Accounts (2)(7) 31.8 31.6 30.3 33.2 30.8 All Products (7) 42.0 42.2 42.0 42.6 41.9

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance - Institutional Accounts - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (5) Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (6) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted, divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (7) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows:

3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 Institutional Accounts 0.2 0.2 0.4 2.2 0.3 All Products 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.8 0.1

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product

(in millions)

Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 Open-End Funds (1) Beginning balance $ 53,000 $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 56,062 Inflows 3,011 2,550 2,687 2,940 3,476 Outflows (4,792 ) (4,692 ) (4,137 ) (4,905 ) (4,104 ) Net flows (1,781 ) (2,142 ) (1,450 ) (1,965 ) (628 ) Market performance 2,771 2,163 (1,034 ) 4,260 2,560 Other (2) (125 ) 2,942 (199 ) (378 ) (176 ) Ending balance $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 56,062 $ 57,818 Closed-End Funds Beginning balance $ 10,361 $ 10,358 $ 10,166 $ 9,472 $ 10,026 Inflows 4 20 - - - Outflows - - - - - Net flows 4 20 - - - Market performance 205 (1 ) (504 ) 753 239 Other (2) (212 ) (211 ) (190 ) (199 ) (201 ) Ending balance $ 10,358 $ 10,166 $ 9,472 $ 10,026 $ 10,064 Retail Separate Accounts Beginning balance $ 35,352 $ 37,397 $ 38,992 $ 38,665 $ 43,202 Inflows 1,367 1,346 1,849 2,118 2,373 Outflows (1,288 ) (1,434 ) (1,524 ) (1,726 ) (1,695 ) Net flows 79 (88 ) 325 392 678 Market performance 1,966 1,683 (652 ) 4,144 2,936 Other (2) - - - 1 - Ending balance $ 37,397 $ 38,992 $ 38,665 $ 43,202 $ 46,816

Institutional Accounts (3) Beginning balance $ 50,663 $ 53,229 $ 62,330 $ 60,257 $ 62,969 Inflows 1,852 3,660 1,274 1,179 1,734 Outflows (2,047 ) (1,478 ) (1,648 ) (3,406 ) (3,022 ) Net flows (195 ) 2,182 (374 ) (2,227 ) (1,288 ) Market performance 2,906 2,440 (1,434 ) 5,165 3,001 Other (2) (145 ) 4,479 (265 ) (226 ) (69 ) Ending balance $ 53,229 $ 62,330 $ 60,257 $ 62,969 $ 64,613 Total Beginning balance $ 149,376 $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 Inflows 6,234 7,576 5,810 6,237 7,583 Outflows (8,127 ) (7,604 ) (7,309 ) (10,037 ) (8,821 ) Net flows (1,893 ) (28 ) (1,499 ) (3,800 ) (1,238 ) Market performance 7,848 6,285 (3,624 ) 14,322 8,736 Other (2) (482 ) 7,210 (654 ) (802 ) (446 ) Ending balance $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 $ 179,311

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the impact of non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), current income or capital returned by structured products and the use of leverage (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Revenues 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 Total revenues, GAAP $ 222,042 $ 197,874 $ 214,587 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,544 2,750 2,258 Investment management fees (2) (10,316 ) (9,561 ) (9,933 ) Distribution and service fees (2) (14,032 ) (14,154 ) (13,537 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 200,238 $ 176,909 $ 193,375

Operating Expenses Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 189,736 $ 169,295 $ 175,631 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (690 ) (700 ) (2,611 ) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (24,348 ) (23,715 ) (23,470 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (15,335 ) (14,391 ) (15,446 ) Restructuring expense (5) (797 ) - (133 ) Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (1,249 ) (572 ) (925 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (1,042 ) (965 ) (3,050 ) Other (8) (2,444 ) 592 (472 ) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 143,831 $ 129,544 $ 129,524

Operating Income (Loss) Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 32,306 $ 28,579 $ 38,956 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 3,234 3,450 4,869 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 15,335 14,391 15,446 Restructuring expense (5) 797 - 133 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 1,249 572 925 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 1,042 965 3,050 Other (8) 2,444 (592 ) 472 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 56,407 $ 47,365 $ 63,851 Operating margin, GAAP 14.5 % 14.4 % 18.2 % Operating margin, as adjusted 28.2 % 26.8 % 33.0 %

Three Months Ended Income (Loss) Before Taxes 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 46,698 $ 43,346 $ 51,793 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (1,819 ) (1,412 ) (1,316 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 15,335 14,391 15,446 Restructuring expense (5) 797 - 133 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (400 ) (344 ) (783 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 1,042 965 3,050 Other (8) 2,444 (592 ) 472 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (7,333 ) (10,140 ) (5,078 ) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 56,764 $ 46,214 $ 63,717

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 8,831 $ 8,703 $ 13,294 Tax impact of: Amortization of intangible assets (4) 3,993 4,025 4,202 Restructuring expense (5) 208 - 36 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (104 ) (96 ) (213 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 271 270 830 Other (8) 1,056 1,745 (11 ) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) 529 (1,722 ) (801 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 14,784 $ 12,925 $ 17,337 Effective tax rate, GAAPA 18.9 % 20.1 % 25.7 % Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 26.0 % 28.0 % 27.2 % A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 29,858 $ 38,624 $ 30,834 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 10,863 9,687 10,764 Restructuring expense, net of tax (5) 589 - 97 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (296 ) (248 ) (570 ) Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (7) 771 695 2,220 Other, net of tax (8) 5,476 (9,236 ) 5,689 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (9) (7,862 ) (8,418 ) (4,277 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 39,399 $ 31,104 $ 44,757 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,287 7,410 7,320 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 4.10 $ 5.21 $ 4.21 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 5.41 $ 4.20 $ 6.11

Three Months Ended Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 18,678 $ 18,359 $ 18,189 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 39 30 24 Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 18,717 $ 18,389 $ 18,213

Employment Expenses Employment expenses, GAAP $ 115,163 $ 98,614 $ 99,847 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (1,249 ) (572 ) (925 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (1,042 ) - (1,760 ) Other (8) (1,262 ) 592 (472 ) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 111,610 $ 98,634 $ 96,690

Other Operating Expenses Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 31,375 $ 30,730 $ 31,164 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) - (965 ) - Other (8) (1,182 ) - - Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 30,193 $ 29,765 $ 31,164

Total Other Income (Expense), Net Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 5,501 $ 4,923 $ 5,127 Consolidated investment products (1) 4,127 5,721 1,681 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (1,623 ) (907 ) (1,397 ) Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (7,333 ) (10,140 ) (5,078 ) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 672 $ (403 ) $ 333

Interest and Dividend Income Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 3,469 $ 3,238 $ 3,673 Consolidated investment products (1) 1,923 1,028 2,158 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (26 ) (9 ) (311 ) Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 5,366 $ 4,257 $ 5,520

Total Noncontrolling Interests Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (8,009 ) $ 3,981 $ (7,665 ) Consolidated investment products (1) 1,819 1,412 1,316 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (479 ) (679 ) (480 ) Other (8) 4,088 (6,899 ) 5,206 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (2,581 ) $ (2,185 ) $ (1,623 )

Notes to Reconciliations: Reclassifications: 1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets. Other Adjustments: Revenue Related 2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing company sponsored investment products and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows: Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries. Expense Related 3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries. 4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions. 5. Restructuring expense - Certain non-recurring expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions that are not reflective of ongoing earnings generation of the business. 6. Deferred compensation and related investments - Compensation expense, gains and losses (realized and unrealized), and interest and dividend income related to market performance of deferred compensation and related balance sheet investments. Market performance of deferred compensation plans and related investments can vary significantly from period to period. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the Company's operating results with prior periods. 7. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include certain transaction related employment expenses, transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions. Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 Employment expenses $ 1,042 $ - $ 1,760 Other operating expenses - 965 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - 1,290 Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 1,042 $ 965 $ 3,050

8. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs and amortization of lease termination fees. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods. Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Other 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 12/31/2023 Employment expense fair value adjustments $ 1,262 $ (592 ) $ 472 Amortization of lease termination fees 1,182 - - Tax impact of adjustments (637 ) 166 (128 ) Other discrete tax adjustments (419 ) (1,911 ) 139 Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 4,088 (6,899 ) 5,206 Total Other $ 5,476 $ (9,236 ) $ 5,689

Seed Capital and CLO Related 9. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

