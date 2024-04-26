EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported fiscal second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.86 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.19.
"The second quarter of 2024 was an exceptional quarter from a sales and earnings perspective," said Pat Roche, CEO. "Our margin enhancement efforts continue to drive financial performance improvements across our businesses and we look forward to continued strength through the year."
(in millions, except per share results)
Three Months Ended
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Deltas
Net sales
$
930
$
837
11
%
Operating margin
12.0
%
10.0
%
200 bps
Adjusted operating margin
13.6
%
10.4
%
320 bps
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.86
$
1.34
39
%
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
2.19
$
1.42
54
%
Net cash used by operating activities
$
(44
)
$
(41
)
$
(3
)
Free cash flow
$
(84
)
$
(101
)
$
17
See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results and free cash flow to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023.
Quarter Highlights
- Net sales of $930 million increased 11% compared to the prior year's quarter, with increases in all four segments, including a 26% increase in Commercial Aircraft.
- Operating margin of 12.0% increased 200 basis points. Business performance across all segments contributed an incremental 165 basis points. Also, the current quarter included a 150 basis point benefit from the Employee Retention Credit associated with the CARES Act. The current quarter also included 115 basis points of higher impairments and restructuring.
- Adjusted operating margin of 13.6% increased 320 basis points, driven by the underlying business performance, as well as the Employee Retention Credit.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.86 increased 39% due to the higher operating profit and the Employee Retention Credit, partially offset by the current quarter's restructuring and impairment charges.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.19 increased 54%, reflecting earnings associated from higher sales across all of our segments and the Employee Retention Credit.
- Free cash flow improved by $17 million as compared to last year due to lower capital expenditures.
Quarter Results
Sales in the second quarter of 2024 increased across all segments compared to the second quarter of 2023. Commercial Aircraft sales increased 26% to $208 million due to the growth in widebody aircraft. Space and Defense sales increased 9% to $267 million, driven by strong demand for programs supporting emerging defense priorities. Sales in Military Aircraft increased 11% to $203 million due to the ramp-up of the FLRAA program and the sale of a mature product line. Sales in Industrial increased 4% to $253 million due to higher demand for flight simulation systems and energy products, and were partially offset by a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications.
Operating margin increased 200 basis points to 12.0% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Space and Defense operating margin increased 460 basis points to 15.8% due to improved performance on space vehicle programs and the benefit associated with the Employee Retention Credit. Commercial Aircraft operating margin increased 250 basis points to 12.0% due to pricing and higher sales volumes across our entire book of business. Industrial operating margin increased 110 basis points to 11.1%, as the Employee Retention Credit and benefits from pricing initiatives were partially offset by higher amounts of restructuring charges. Military Aircraft operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 8.3%, as impairment and restructuring charges more than offset the gain from the sale of a mature product line.
The current quarter includes $14 million of restructuring, impairment and other charges, primarily in Military Aircraft and Industrial. The second quarter of 2023 included $3 million of restructuring and other charges. Excluding charges in both periods, adjusted operating margin increased 320 basis points to 13.6% driven largely by the factors previously described. Space and Defense adjusted operating margin increased 420 basis points to 15.9%. Military Aircraft adjusted operating margin increased 400 basis points to 13.4%. Commercial Aircraft adjusted operating margin increased 250 basis points to 12.0%, and Industrial adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points to 12.5%.
Twelve-month backlog increased 9% to a record level of $2.5 billion due to growth across our aerospace and defense businesses.
Free cash flow in the second quarter was a use of cash of $84 million. Unfavorable timing in accounts receivable and the work-down of milestones in customer advances pressured working capital. Also, growth in physical inventories, driven by the strong level of sales, pressured working capital. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were $40 million.
2024 Financial Guidance
"Fiscal year 2024 is shaping up to be another great year of financial performance, and we're on track to achieve our long-term financial targets," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "This year, our sales will grow by 7%, our adjusted operating margin will expand by 150 basis points and our adjusted earnings per share will increase by 18%."
(in millions, except per share results)
FY 2024 Guidance
Current
Previous
Net sales
$
3,550
$
3,500
Operating margin
11.9
%
12.0
%
Adjusted operating margin
12.4
%
12.0
%
Diluted net earnings per share*
$
6.87
$
6.86
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share*
$
7.25
$
6.90
*Diluted net earnings per share figures for 2024 are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 are forecasted to be $1.70, +/- $0.10.
When the company provides adjusted, non-GAAP figures on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference call information
In conjunction with today's release, Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be simultaneously broadcast live online. Listeners can access the call live, or in replay mode, at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the website approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be identified by words such as: "may," "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "expected," "intends," "plans," "projects," "approximate," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipates," "presume," "assume" and other words and terms of similar meaning (including their negative counterparts or other various or comparable terminology). These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements.
Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause our actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: (i) our operation in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess; (ii) our operation in cyclical markets that are sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events; (iii) our heavy dependence on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated; (iv) supply chain constraints and inflationary impacts on prices for raw materials and components used in our products; (v) failure of our subcontractors or suppliers to perform their contractual obligations; and (vi) our accounting estimations for over-time contracts and any changes we need to make thereto. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties.
While we believe we have identified and discussed in our SEC filings the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements we make herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release, except as required by applicable law.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
Net sales
$
930,303
$
836,792
$
1,787,153
$
1,596,895
Cost of sales
663,350
615,477
1,287,001
1,171,894
Inventory write-down
175
-
175
-
Gross profit
266,778
221,315
499,977
425,001
Research and development
28,382
26,743
58,961
50,605
Selling, general and administrative
124,961
116,695
243,686
229,860
Interest
18,003
14,963
34,697
28,095
Asset impairment
6,750
1,219
6,750
1,219
Restructuring
6,750
2,017
8,639
3,095
Gain on sale of buildings
-
(527
)
-
(10,030
)
Other
3,183
3,901
5,884
5,552
Earnings before income taxes
78,749
56,304
141,360
116,605
Income taxes
18,746
13,291
33,545
27,576
Net earnings
$
60,003
$
43,013
$
107,815
$
89,029
Net earnings per share
Basic
$
1.88
$
1.35
$
3.38
$
2.80
Diluted
$
1.86
$
1.34
$
3.34
$
2.79
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
31,967,828
31,848,140
31,934,965
31,797,071
Diluted
32,335,418
32,043,910
32,295,762
31,959,315
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
As Reported:
Earnings before income taxes
$
78,749
$
56,304
$
141,360
$
116,605
Income taxes
18,746
13,291
33,545
27,576
Effective income tax rate
23.8
%
23.6
%
23.7
%
23.6
%
Net earnings
60,003
43,013
107,815
89,029
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.86
$
1.34
$
3.34
$
2.79
Restructuring and Other Charges:
Earnings before income taxes
$
7,590
$
2,611
$
9,479
$
4,144
Income taxes
1,852
643
2,350
917
Net earnings
5,738
1,968
7,129
3,227
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
0.22
$
0.10
Asset Impairment:
Earnings before income taxes
$
6,750
$
1,219
$
6,750
$
1,219
Income taxes
1,593
283
1,593
283
Net earnings
5,157
936
5,157
936
Diluted net earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.03
$
0.16
$
0.03
Gain on Sale of Buildings:
Earnings before income taxes
$
-
$
(527
)
$
-
$
(10,030
)
Income taxes
-
(100
)
-
(2,086
)
Net earnings
-
(427
)
-
(7,944
)
Diluted net earnings per share
$
-
$
(0.01
)
$
-
$
(0.25
)
As Adjusted:
Earnings before income taxes
$
93,089
$
59,607
$
157,589
$
111,938
Income taxes
22,191
14,117
37,488
26,690
Effective income tax rate
23.8
%
23.7
%
23.8
%
23.8
%
Net earnings
70,898
45,490
120,101
85,248
Diluted net earnings per share
$
2.19
$
1.42
$
3.72
$
2.67
The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.
Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of buildings, asset impairments due to program termination and the devaluation of an investment, as well as restructuring and other charges related to continued portfolio shaping activities and the derecognition of revenue from the write-off of an unbilled receivable due to a program cancellation ($665). While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
Net sales:
Space and Defense
$
266,787
$
245,853
$
496,915
$
463,638
Military Aircraft
202,500
182,753
388,744
360,553
Commercial Aircraft
207,594
164,251
401,816
296,710
Industrial
253,422
243,935
499,678
475,994
Net sales
$
930,303
$
836,792
$
1,787,153
$
1,596,895
Operating profit:
Space and Defense
$
42,243
$
27,507
$
67,540
$
47,801
15.8
%
11.2
%
13.6
%
10.3
%
Military Aircraft
16,769
16,181
36,358
31,382
8.3
%
8.9
%
9.4
%
8.7
%
Commercial Aircraft
24,845
15,681
45,471
30,198
12.0
%
9.5
%
11.3
%
10.2
%
Industrial
28,155
24,397
57,179
61,148
11.1
%
10.0
%
11.4
%
12.8
%
Total operating profit
112,012
83,766
206,548
170,529
12.0
%
10.0
%
11.6
%
10.7
%
Deductions from operating profit:
Interest expense
18,003
14,963
34,697
28,095
Equity-based compensation expense
3,047
2,791
7,212
5,765
Non-service pension expense
3,191
3,115
6,378
6,214
Corporate and other expenses, net
9,022
6,593
16,901
13,850
Earnings before income taxes
$
78,749
$
56,304
$
141,360
$
116,605
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
Space and Defense operating profit - as reported
$
42,243
$
27,507
$
67,540
$
47,801
Asset impairment
304
219
304
219
Restructuring and other
-
1,105
-
1,281
Space and Defense operating profit - as adjusted
$
42,547
$
28,831
$
67,844
$
49,301
15.9
%
11.7
%
13.7
%
10.6
%
Military Aircraft operating profit - as reported
$
16,769
$
16,181
$
36,358
$
31,382
Asset impairment
6,446
1,000
6,446
1,000
Restructuring and other
3,963
-
3,963
-
Military Aircraft operating profit - as adjusted
$
27,178
$
17,181
$
46,767
$
32,382
13.4
%
9.4
%
12.0
%
9.0
%
Commercial Aircraft operating profit - as reported and adjusted
$
24,845
$
15,681
$
45,471
$
30,198
12.0
%
9.5
%
11.3
%
10.2
%
Industrial operating profit - as reported
$
28,155
$
24,397
$
57,179
$
61,148
Gain on sale of buildings
-
(527
)
-
(10,030
)
Restructuring and other
3,627
1,506
5,516
2,863
Industrial operating profit - as adjusted
$
31,782
$
25,376
$
62,695
$
53,981
12.5
%
10.4
%
12.5
%
11.3
%
Total operating profit - as adjusted
$
126,352
$
87,069
$
222,777
$
165,862
13.6
%
10.4
%
12.5
%
10.4
%
While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
March 30,
September 30,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,066
$
68,959
Restricted cash
665
185
Receivables, net
419,399
434,723
Unbilled receivables
794,167
706,601
Inventories, net
810,483
724,002
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
73,165
50,862
Total current assets
2,156,945
1,985,332
Property, plant and equipment, net
869,303
814,696
Operating lease right-of-use assets
57,074
56,067
Goodwill
828,469
821,301
Intangible assets, net
68,876
71,637
Deferred income taxes
9,063
8,749
Other assets
49,390
50,254
Total assets
$
4,039,120
$
3,808,036
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
267,731
$
264,573
Accrued compensation
73,961
111,154
Contract advances and progress billings
404,876
377,977
Accrued liabilities and other
257,960
211,769
Total current liabilities
1,004,528
965,473
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
948,615
863,092
Long-term pension and retirement obligations
160,265
157,455
Deferred income taxes
22,765
37,626
Other long-term liabilities
149,688
148,303
Total liabilities
2,285,861
2,171,949
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - Class A
43,826
43,822
Common stock - Class B
7,454
7,458
Additional paid-in capital
702,272
608,270
Retained earnings
2,587,222
2,496,979
Treasury shares
(1,071,558
)
(1,057,938
)
Stock Employee Compensation Trust
(153,295
)
(114,769
)
Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust
(129,709
)
(93,126
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(232,953
)
(254,609
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,753,259
1,636,087
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,039,120
$
3,808,036
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings
$
107,815
$
89,029
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
42,276
36,810
Amortization
5,296
5,862
Deferred income taxes
(17,805
)
(9,970
)
Equity-based compensation expense
7,212
5,765
Gain on sale of buildings
-
(10,030
)
Asset impairment and inventory write-down
6,925
1,219
Other
2,207
3,292
Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:
Receivables
17,469
(10,836
)
Unbilled receivables
(86,197
)
(65,840
)
Inventories
(77,396
)
(72,346
)
Accounts payable
1,847
1,971
Contract advances and progress billings
24,512
17,067
Accrued expenses
903
(33,030
)
Accrued income taxes
10,833
11,965
Net pension and post retirement liabilities
5,687
7,119
Other assets and liabilities
(35,195
)
(11,063
)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
16,389
(33,016
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(5,911
)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(77,530
)
(89,743
)
Net proceeds from businesses sold
-
959
Net proceeds from buildings sold
-
18,825
Other investing transactions
(515
)
(4,241
)
Net cash used by investing activities
(83,956
)
(74,200
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit
509,500
503,232
Payments on revolving lines of credit
(425,000
)
(381,300
)
Payments on long-term debt
-
(188
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(2,741
)
(1,899
)
Payment of dividends
(17,572
)
(16,859
)
Proceeds from sale of treasury stock
7,579
9,148
Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury
(20,238
)
(20,457
)
Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT
15,788
9,795
Purchase of stock held by SECT
(9,407
)
(7,221
)
Other financing transactions
-
(2,024
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
57,909
92,227
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
245
5,410
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,413
)
(9,579
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
69,144
119,233
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
59,731
$
109,654
Moog Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 30,
April 1,
March 30,
April 1,
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
$
(44,002
)
$
(41,099
)
$
16,389
$
(33,016
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(40,114
)
(59,618
)
(77,530
)
(89,743
)
Free cash flow
$
(84,116
)
$
(100,717
)
$
(61,141
)
$
(122,759
)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. However, management believes this adjusted financial measure may be useful in evaluating the liquidity, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
