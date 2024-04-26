LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.7 million for the first quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share, a decrease of 19.0% compared to $7.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.0% compared to $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
OVERALL RESULTS
Net income for the first quarter 2024 decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to lower net interest income, higher provision expense for credit losses offset by a negative credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet financial instruments, and higher noninterest expenses offset by higher gain on sale of loans. The return on average assets for the first quarter 2024 was 1.32% compared to 1.54% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 1.59% for the first quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the first quarter 2024 was 9.57%, compared to 11.94% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 13.45% for the first quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter 2024 was 54.68%, compared to 49.45% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 51.04% for the first quarter 2023.
James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "In the present economic climate characterized by elevated interest rates, fostering growth poses a formidable challenge. However, CBB is committed to pursuing an expansion strategy in 2024, with a specific emphasis on penetrating untapped markets along the East Coast. To that end, our primary strategic objective for the forthcoming year is to establish a robust presence in the East Coast market, where we have yet to establish a foothold, but where we believe there are considerable opportunities."
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter 2024 was $15.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 7.9%, from the fourth quarter 2023, and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 17.1%, from the first quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 was due to relatively higher increases in interest expenses on deposits.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 3.77%, compared to 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 4.38% for the first quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter and from the same quarter of 2023 is due primarily to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the first quarter 2024 increased to 3.48% compared to 3.20% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 2.10% for the first quarter 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
Credit loss expense of a net $400 thousand was recorded for the first quarter 2024. This amount was comprised of provision expense for credit losses of $743 thousand offset by a $343 thousand reduction in ACL related to off-balance-sheet financial instruments. No provisions for credit losses was recorded for the fourth quarter 2023 or the first quarter 2023.
Refer to the financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income in the first quarter 2024 was $2.6 million, an increase of $597 thousand compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023, and an increase of $1.5 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold approximately $28.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.4% during the first quarter 2024 compared to sale of $21.7 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% during the fourth quarter 2023. There was no sale of loans during the first quarter 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2024 was $10.0 million, compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $10.3 million for the first quarter 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expenses totaled $6.0 million for the first quarter 2024 compared to $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $6.1 million for the first quarter 2023.
Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 28.4% compared to 27.6% for fourth quarter 2023 and 28.1% for first quarter 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
Investment Securities
Investment securities were $59.1 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.2% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $9.8 million or 14.2% from March 31, 2023. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions during the first quarter of 2024. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.
Loans Receivable
Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at March 31, 2024, was $1.39 billion, a decrease of $29.7 million, or 2.1% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $74.0 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease in loans receivable since last quarter, paired with the reduction from the previous year, reflects diminished loan demand amid the prevailing high-interest rate environment.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024, was $16.0 million or 1.34% of loans held-for-investment, compared to $15.3 million at December 31, 2023, or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, and compared to $15.6 million at March 31, 2023, or 1.28% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 were $4.4 million, compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $0.6 million at March 31, 2023. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets was over 360% at March 31, 2024.
SBA Loans Held-for-Sale
Total SBA loans held-for-sale at March 31, 2024, was $198.2 million, compared to $218.3 million at December 31 2023, and $243.8 million at March 31, 2023. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.36 billion at March 31, 2024, down $92.6 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2023, and down $176.3 million, or 11.5%, from March 31, 2023. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits for both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and 28.6% at March 31, 2023. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 16.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 16.3% at December 31, 2023, and 13.8% at March 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, moving funds from DDA to Savings, MMDA, CD or some combination thereof.
Borrowings
The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since March 31, 2023. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of March 31, 2024.
Capital
Stockholders' equity was $240.6 million at March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $4.9 million, or 2.1%, from $235.7 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024, was $22.49, compared with $22.03 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.46, or 2.1% per share.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at March 31, 2024, when compared to December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.
The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2024, were 18.67% and 18.65% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 19.92% and 19.91% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2023, were 16.15% and 16.10% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 17.37% and 17.31% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 1Q 2024 Overview.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
$
%
March 31,
$
%
2024
2023
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
28,463
$
29,624
$
(1,161
)
(3.9
%)
$
27,248
$
1,215
4.5
%
|Interest expense
12,655
12,462
193
1.5
%
8,168
4,487
54.9
%
|Net interest income
15,808
17,162
(1,354
)
(7.9
%)
19,080
(3,272
)
(17.1
%)
|Provision for credit losses
400
-
400
100.0
%
-
400
100.0
%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,408
17,162
(1,754
)
(10.2
%)
19,080
(3,672
)
(19.2
%)
|Gain on sale of loans
1,489
838
651
77.7
%
-
1,489
100.0
%
|SBA servicing fee income, net
643
690
(47
)
(6.8
%)
654
(11
)
(1.7
%)
|Service charges and other income
429
436
(7
)
(1.6
%)
398
31
7.8
%
|Noninterest income
2,561
1,964
597
30.4
%
1,052
1,509
143.4
%
|Salaries and employee benefits
6,024
5,356
668
12.5
%
6,079
(55
)
(0.9
%)
|Occupancy and equipment
1,122
1,128
(6
)
(0.5
%)
1,124
(2
)
(0.2
%)
|Marketing expense
402
250
152
60.8
%
374
28
7.5
%
|Professional expense
412
360
52
14.4
%
454
(42
)
(9.3
%)
|Other expenses
2,084
2,363
(279
)
(11.8
%)
2,244
(160
)
(7.1
%)
|Noninterest expense
10,044
9,457
587
6.2
%
10,275
(231
)
(2.2
%)
|Income before income tax provision
7,925
9,669
(1,744
)
(18.0
%)
9,857
(1,932
)
(19.6
%)
|Income tax provision
2,253
2,670
(417
)
(15.6
%)
2,767
(514
)
(18.6
%)
|Net income
$
5,672
$
6,999
$
(1,327
)
(19.0
%)
$
7,090
$
(1,418
)
(20.0
%)
|Effective tax rate
28.4
%
27.6
%
0.8
%
3.0
%
28.1
%
0.4
%
1.3
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,588,136
-
-
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,576,191
11,945
0.1
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,688
10,588,937
(249
)
(0.0
%)
10,600,189
(11,501
)
(0.1
%)
|Basic EPS
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
(0.12
)
(18.2
%)
$
0.67
$
(0.13
)
(19.4
%)
|Diluted EPS
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
(0.12
)
(18.2
%)
$
0.67
$
(0.13
)
(19.4
%)
|Return on average assets
1.32
%
1.54
%
(0.22
%)
(14.3
%)
1.59
%
(0.27
%)
(17.0
%)
|Return on average equity
9.57
%
11.94
%
(2.37
%)
(19.9
%)
13.45
%
(3.88
%)
(28.9
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
54.68
%
49.45
%
5.23
%
10.6
%
51.04
%
3.64
%
7.1
%
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.77
%
6.65
%
0.12
%
1.8
%
6.24
%
0.53
%
8.5
%
|Cost of funds
3.48
%
3.20
%
0.28
%
8.8
%
2.10
%
1.38
%
65.7
%
|Net interest margin²
3.77
%
3.86
%
(0.09
%)
(2.3
%)
4.38
%
(0.61
%)
(13.9
%)
¹
Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income.
²
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
$
%
March 31,
$
%
2024
2023
Change
Change
2023
Change
Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
11,612
$
14,282
$
(2,670
)
(18.7
%)
$
13,788
$
(2,176
)
(15.8
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
181,366
233,255
(51,889
)
(22.2
%)
240,602
(59,236
)
(24.6
%)
|Investment securities¹
59,143
59,883
(740
)
(1.2
%)
68,943
(9,800
)
(14.2
%)
|Loans held-for-sale
198,167
218,258
(20,091
)
(9.2
%)
243,753
(45,586
)
(18.7
%)
|Loans held-for-investment
1,194,439
1,204,009
(9,570
)
(0.8
%)
1,222,867
(28,428
)
(2.3
%)
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(16,048
)
(15,291
)
(757
)
(5.0
%)
(15,627
)
(421
)
(2.7
%)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,178,391
1,188,718
(10,327
)
(0.9
%)
1,207,240
(28,849
)
(2.4
%)
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
-
55
(55
)
-100.0
%
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
-
-
10,121
890
8.8
%
|Servicing assets
7,560
7,673
(113
)
(1.5
%)
8,528
(968
)
(11.4
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
245
255
(10
)
(3.9
%)
291
(46
)
(15.8
%)
|Other assets
23,581
24,838
(1,257
)
(5.1
%)
25,697
(2,116
)
(8.2
%)
|Total assets
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
(87,152
)
(5.0
%)
$
1,821,148
$
(147,887
)
(8.1
%)
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
286,766
$
305,923
$
(19,157
)
(6.3
%)
$
428,559
$
(141,793
)
(33.1
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,074,198
1,147,662
(73,464
)
(6.4
%)
1,108,754
(34,556
)
(3.1
%)
|Total deposits
1,360,964
1,453,585
(92,621
)
(6.4
%)
1,537,313
(176,349
)
(11.5
%)
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
21,727
21,114
613
2.9
%
17,651
4,076
23.1
%
|Total liabilities
1,432,691
1,524,699
(92,008
)
(6.0
%)
1,604,964
(172,273
)
(10.7
%)
|Stockholders' Equity
240,570
235,714
4,856
2.1
%
216,184
24,386
11.3
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
(87,152
)
(5.0
%)
$
1,821,148
$
(147,887
)
(8.1
%)
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
13.85
%
12.98
%
0.88
%
6.8
%
11.86
%
1.99
%
16.8
%
|Bank
13.84
%
12.96
%
0.88
%
6.8
%
11.82
%
2.02
%
17.1
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.67
%
18.08
%
0.60
%
3.3
%
16.15
%
2.52
%
15.6
%
|Bank
18.65
%
18.05
%
0.61
%
3.4
%
16.10
%
2.56
%
15.9
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.67
%
18.08
%
0.60
%
3.3
%
16.15
%
2.52
%
15.6
%
|Bank
18.65
%
18.05
%
0.61
%
3.4
%
16.10
%
2.56
%
15.9
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
19.92
%
19.30
%
0.63
%
3.2
%
17.37
%
2.56
%
14.7
%
|Bank
19.91
%
19.27
%
0.63
%
3.3
%
17.31
%
2.59
%
15.0
%
|Tangible book value per share
$
22.49
$
22.03
$
0.46
2.1
%
$
20.18
$
2.31
11.5
%
|Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio
87.76
%
82.83
%
4.93
%
6.0
%
79.55
%
8.21
%
10.3
%
|Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio
101.15
%
96.79
%
4.36
%
4.5
%
94.39
%
6.76
%
7.2
%
|Nonperforming assets
$
4,447
$
2,484
$
1,963
79.0
%
$
636
$
3,811
599.2
%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.37
%
0.21
%
0.16
%
76.2
%
0.05
%
0.32
%
640.0
%
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.34
%
1.27
%
0.07
%
5.51
%
1.28
%
0.06
%
4.7
%
¹
Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Interest income
$
28,463
$
29,624
$
29,450
$
28,664
$
27,248
|Interest expense
12,655
12,462
11,442
9,930
8,168
|Net interest income
15,808
17,162
18,008
18,734
19,080
|Provision for credit losses
400
-
-
-
-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
15,408
17,162
18,008
18,734
19,080
|Gain on sale of loans
1,489
838
419
1,952
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
643
690
639
440
654
|Service charges and other income
429
436
402
407
398
|Noninterest income
2,561
1,964
1,460
2,799
1,052
|Salaries and employee benefits
6,024
5,356
5,569
5,581
6,079
|Occupancy and equipment
1,122
1,128
1,103
1,122
1,124
|Marketing expense
402
250
475
409
374
|Professional expense
412
360
443
436
454
|Other expenses
2,084
2,363
2,579
2,635
2,244
|Noninterest expense
10,044
9,457
10,169
10,183
10,275
|Income before income tax expense
7,925
9,669
9,299
11,350
9,857
|Income tax expense
2,253
2,670
2,630
3,248
2,767
|Net income
$
5,672
$
6,999
$
6,669
$
8,102
$
7,090
|Effective tax rate
28.4
%
27.6
%
28.3
%
28.6
%
28.1
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,576,191
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,588,688
10,588,937
10,594,155
10,591,351
10,600,189
|Basic EPS
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.77
$
0.67
|Diluted EPS
$
0.54
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
0.76
$
0.67
FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
At or for the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Salaries and benefits
$
6,024
$
5,356
$
5,569
$
5,581
$
6,079
|FTE at the end of period
168
169
172
165
170
|Average FTE during the period
169
169
168
164
174
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
143
$
126
$
131
$
137
$
142
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.41
%
1.18
%
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.36
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.35
%
2.08
%
2.22
%
2.25
%
2.30
%
¹
Annualized
FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
11,612
$
14,282
$
11,188
$
12,704
$
13,788
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
181,366
233,255
335,016
293,394
240,602
|Investment securities
59,143
59,883
61,617
66,400
68,943
|Loans held-for-sale
198,167
218,258
219,355
215,083
243,753
|Loans held-for-investment
1,194,439
1,204,009
1,201,230
1,201,237
1,222,867
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,048
)
(15,291
)
(15,284
)
(15,626
)
(15,627
)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,178,391
1,188,718
1,185,946
1,185,611
1,207,240
|Other real estate owned
-
55
55
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
11,011
11,011
11,011
10,121
|Servicing assets
7,560
7,673
7,873
8,426
8,528
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
245
255
267
279
291
|Other assets
23,581
24,838
24,799
24,537
25,697
|Total assets
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
286,766
$
305,923
$
406,033
$
426,333
$
428,559
|Interest-bearing
1,074,198
1,147,662
1,143,257
1,096,078
1,108,754
|Total deposits
1,360,964
1,453,585
1,549,290
1,522,411
1,537,313
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
21,727
21,114
31,141
23,956
17,651
|Total liabilities
1,432,691
1,524,699
1,630,431
1,596,367
1,604,964
|Stockholders' Equity
240,570
235,714
228,881
223,263
216,184
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,673,261
$
1,760,413
$
1,859,312
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
|Construction
$
37,216
3.1
%
$
34,886
2.9
%
$
30,924
2.6
%
$
20,106
1.7
%
$
19,550
1.6
%
|Commercial real estate
1,005,765
84.2
%
1,010,495
83.9
%
1,005,735
83.7
%
1,014,785
84.5
%
1,033,124
84.5
%
|Commercial and industrial
101,784
8.5
%
108,123
9.0
%
113,374
9.4
%
114,106
9.4
%
114,184
9.3
%
|Home mortgage
44,389
3.7
%
44,920
3.7
%
45,452
3.8
%
45,987
3.8
%
49,155
4.0
%
|Consumer
668
0.1
%
630
0.1
%
616
0.1
%
1,074
0.1
%
1,049
0.1
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,189,822
99.6
%
1,199,054
99.6
%
1,196,101
99.6
%
1,196,058
99.6
%
1,217,062
99.5
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
4,617
0.4
%
4,955
0.4
%
5,129
0.4
%
5,179
0.4
%
5,805
0.5
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,194,439
100.0
%
$
1,204,009
100.0
%
$
1,201,230
100.0
%
$
1,201,237
100.0
%
$
1,222,867
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
|Total loans receivable
$
1,392,606
$
1,422,267
$
1,420,585
$
1,416,320
$
1,466,620
FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year
14,589
27,022
16,260
18,273
16,890
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(28,164
)
(21,749
)
(9,245
)
(42,437
)
-
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(6,516
)
(6,370
)
(2,743
)
(4,506
)
(3,568
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
198,167
$
218,258
$
219,355
$
215,083
$
243,753
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
1,489
$
838
$
419
$
1,952
$
-
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
8.4
%
6.7
%
6.8
%
-
-
|SBA loan production
$
18,089
$
37,821
$
24,270
$
24,013
$
21,719
FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
555
430
182
806
-
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(332
)
(356
)
(371
)
(379
)
(403
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(336
)
(274
)
(364
)
(529
)
(301
)
Subtotal before impairment
7,560
7,673
7,873
8,426
8,528
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
7,560
$
7,673
$
7,873
$
8,426
$
8,528
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.1
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
|NOW & MMDA
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
|Savings
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
|TCDs of $250K over
339,482
25.0
%
353,866
24.4
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
|Wholesale TCDs
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
286,766
21.1
%
$
305,923
21.0
%
$
406,033
26.2
%
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
|Interest-bearing demand
6,709
0.5
%
7,504
0.5
%
6,395
0.4
%
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
|NOW & MMDA
229,642
16.9
%
237,548
16.3
%
227,283
14.7
%
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
|Savings
84,999
6.2
%
88,689
6.1
%
78,969
5.1
%
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
299,944
22.0
%
315,920
21.7
%
312,704
20.2
%
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
|Core Deposits
908,060
66.7
%
955,584
65.7
%
1,031,384
66.6
%
1,006,662
66.1
%
1,007,497
65.5
%
|TCDs of $250K over
339,482
24.9
%
353,866
24.3
%
373,345
24.1
%
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
|Wholesale TCDs
113,422
8.3
%
144,135
9.9
%
144,561
9.3
%
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
|Noncore Deposits
452,904
33.3
%
498,001
34.3
%
517,906
33.4
%
515,749
33.9
%
529,816
34.5
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,360,964
100.0
%
$
1,453,585
100.0
%
$
1,549,290
100.0
%
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
(Dollars in thousands)
1st Qtr.
4th Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
|CECL transition provision
-
-
-
-
250
|Provision for credit losses
743
-
-
-
-
|Charge-offs
(2
)
(350
)
(11
)
(159
)
|Recoveries
14
9
8
10
11
|Balance at the end of period
$
16,048
$
15,291
$
15,284
$
15,626
$
15,627
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
1,605
$
399
$
2
$
39
$
-
|Nonaccrual loans
2,842
2,030
616
645
636
|Total nonperforming loans
4,447
2,429
618
684
636
|Other real estate owned
$
-
55
55
-
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
4,447
$
2,484
$
673
$
684
$
636
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
|Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
|Loss
|Total classified loans
$
11,912
$
11,063
$
10,105
$
10,491
$
7,673
|Other real estate owned
$
-
55
55
-
-
|Total classified assets
$
11,912
$
11,118
$
10,160
$
10,491
$
7,673
|Performing TDR loans:¹
$
3,811
$
3,336
$
3,336
$
3,336
$
-
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
16,907
$
5,981
$
10,620
$
4,420
$
3,551
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
1,605
399
2
39
-
|Nonaccrual
2,842
2,030
616
645
636
|Total delinquent loans
$
21,354
$
8,410
$
11,238
$
5,104
$
4,187
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.10
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.37
%
0.20
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.27
%
0.14
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
1.00
%
0.92
%
0.84
%
0.87
%
0.63
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
4.69
%
4.45
%
4.18
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.71
%
0.63
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
0.42
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
4.69
%
4.47
%
4.20
%
4.44
%
3.35
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.34
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.28
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
564.67
%
753.25
%
2481.17
%
2422.64
%
2457.08
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
360.87
%
629.52
%
2473.14
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
360.87
%
615.58
%
2271.03
%
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
|Texas ratio ³
1.75
%
1.00
%
0.28
%
0.29
%
0.28
%
¹
Net of SBA guaranteed balance
²
Includes loans held-for-sale
³
Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
Well Capitalized
Adequately Capitalized
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Regulatory
BASEL III
Requirement
Fully Phased In
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
13.85
%
12.98
%
12.53
%
12.23
%
11.86
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
13.84
%
12.96
%
12.50
%
12.20
%
11.82
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.67
%
18.08
%
17.61
%
17.08
%
16.15
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
18.65
%
18.05
%
17.57
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
19.92
%
19.30
%
18.83
%
18.32
%
17.37
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
19.91
%
19.27
%
18.79
%
18.27
%
17.31
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
14.25
%
13.27
%
12.19
%
12.15
%
11.75
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
22.49
$
22.03
$
21.39
$
20.85
$
20.18
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,415,924
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
1,410,971
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
1,417,148
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
1,444,608
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
1,502,078
$
24,379
6.58
%
|Investment securities ²
59,554
575
3.88
%
60,094
563
3.72
%
64,587
577
3.54
%
67,958
595
3.51
%
70,146
577
3.34
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
207,155
2,817
5.47
%
288,769
3,973
5.46
%
293,081
3,994
5.41
%
258,236
3,296
5.12
%
190,692
2,178
4.63
%
|Other earning assets
11,011
214
7.82
%
11,011
212
7.64
%
11,011
196
7.06
%
10,825
163
6.04
%
10,121
164
6.57
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,693,644
28,512
6.77
%
1,770,845
29,674
6.65
%
1,785,827
29,501
6.55
%
1,781,627
28,715
6.46
%
1,773,037
27,298
6.24
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,172
12,567
13,045
12,792
14,262
|Other noninterest-earning assets
31,967
32,985
33,331
34,060
36,643
|Total noninterest-earning assets
44,139
45,552
46,376
46,852
50,905
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,322
)
(15,291
)
(15,622
)
(15,627
)
(15,552
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
12,680
$
6
0.19
%
$
12,657
$
7
0.22
%
$
12,347
$
6
0.19
%
$
14,522
$
7
0.19
%
$
18,021
$
9
0.20
%
|Money market
229,441
2,285
4.01
%
222,289
2,158
3.85
%
211,152
1,907
3.58
%
192,872
1,414
2.94
%
231,865
1,469
2.57
%
|Savings
84,854
724
3.43
%
82,403
664
3.20
%
70,579
494
2.78
%
63,786
324
2.04
%
55,576
164
1.20
%
|Time deposits
801,122
9,523
4.78
%
824,900
9,515
4.58
%
820,335
8,916
4.31
%
839,198
8,068
3.86
%
797,072
6,410
3.26
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,128,097
12,538
4.47
%
1,142,249
12,344
4.29
%
1,114,413
11,323
4.03
%
1,110,378
9,813
3.54
%
1,102,534
8,052
2.96
%
|Borrowings
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,000
116
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,178,097
12,655
4.32
%
1,192,250
12,462
4.15
%
1,164,414
11,442
3.90
%
1,160,378
9,930
3.43
%
1,152,534
8,168
2.87
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
284,867
350,656
397,791
411,432
425,190
|Other liabilities
21,112
25,602
27,519
20,934
16,947
|Stockholders' equity
238,385
232,598
226,857
220,108
213,719
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,722,461
$
1,801,106
$
1,816,581
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
|Net interest income²
$
15,857
$
17,212
$
18,059
$
18,785
$
19,130
|Net interest spread
2.45
%
2.50
%
2.65
%
3.03
%
3.37
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.32
%
1.36
%
1.36
%
1.20
%
1.01
%
|Net interest margin²
3.77
%
3.86
%
4.01
%
4.23
%
4.38
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,412,964
$
12,538
3.57
%
$
1,492,905
$
12,344
3.28
%
$
1,512,204
$
11,323
2.97
%
$
1,521,810
$
9,813
2.59
%
$
1,527,724
$
8,052
2.14
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,462,964
$
12,655
3.48
%
$
1,542,906
$
12,462
3.20
%
$
1,562,205
$
11,442
2.91
%
$
1,571,810
$
9,930
2.53
%
$
1,577,724
$
8,168
2.10
%
FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amount
Yield
Amount
Yield
Amount
Yield
Amount
Yield
Amount
Yield
|Contractual yield
$
24,138
6.86
%
$
24,235
6.81
%
$
23,932
6.70
%
$
23,767
6.60
%
$
23,643
6.38
%
|SBA discount accretion
926
0.26
%
845
0.24
%
921
0.25
%
1,124
0.31
%
937
0.25
%
|Prepayment penalties and late fees
67
0.01
%
40
0.01
%
18
0.01
%
60
0.02
%
30
0.01
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(225
)
-0.06
%
(194
)
-0.05
%
(137
)
-0.04
%
(290
)
-0.08
%
(231
)
-0.06
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
24,906
7.07
%
$
24,926
7.01
%
$
24,734
6.92
%
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
24,379
6.58
%
