LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, doing business as "CBB Bank" (the "Bank"), announced today net income of $5.7 million for the first quarter 2024, or $0.54 per diluted share, a decrease of 19.0% compared to $7.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.0% compared to $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

OVERALL RESULTS

Net income for the first quarter 2024 decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to lower net interest income, higher provision expense for credit losses offset by a negative credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet financial instruments, and higher noninterest expenses offset by higher gain on sale of loans. The return on average assets for the first quarter 2024 was 1.32% compared to 1.54% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 1.59% for the first quarter 2023. The return on average equity for the first quarter 2024 was 9.57%, compared to 11.94% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 13.45% for the first quarter 2023. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter 2024 was 54.68%, compared to 49.45% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 51.04% for the first quarter 2023.

James Hong, President and CEO, commented, "In the present economic climate characterized by elevated interest rates, fostering growth poses a formidable challenge. However, CBB is committed to pursuing an expansion strategy in 2024, with a specific emphasis on penetrating untapped markets along the East Coast. To that end, our primary strategic objective for the forthcoming year is to establish a robust presence in the East Coast market, where we have yet to establish a foothold, but where we believe there are considerable opportunities."

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter 2024 was $15.8 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 7.9%, from the fourth quarter 2023, and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 17.1%, from the first quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest income compared with both the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter 2023 was due to relatively higher increases in interest expenses on deposits.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 3.77%, compared to 3.86% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 4.38% for the first quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter and from the same quarter of 2023 is due primarily to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for the first quarter 2024 increased to 3.48% compared to 3.20% for the fourth quarter 2023 and 2.10% for the first quarter 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

Credit loss expense of a net $400 thousand was recorded for the first quarter 2024. This amount was comprised of provision expense for credit losses of $743 thousand offset by a $343 thousand reduction in ACL related to off-balance-sheet financial instruments. No provisions for credit losses was recorded for the fourth quarter 2023 or the first quarter 2023.

Refer to the financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income in the first quarter 2024 was $2.6 million, an increase of $597 thousand compared to $2.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023, and an increase of $1.5 million compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was primarily the result of higher gain on sale of loans. The Bank sold approximately $28.2 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 8.4% during the first quarter 2024 compared to sale of $21.7 million in SBA loans with an average premium of 6.7% during the fourth quarter 2023. There was no sale of loans during the first quarter 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2024 was $10.0 million, compared to $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $10.3 million for the first quarter 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expenses totaled $6.0 million for the first quarter 2024 compared to $5.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $6.1 million for the first quarter 2023.

Please refer to financial tables in this press release for additional information and trends.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 28.4% compared to 27.6% for fourth quarter 2023 and 28.1% for first quarter 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

Investment Securities

Investment securities were $59.1 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 1.2% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $9.8 million or 14.2% from March 31, 2023. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions during the first quarter of 2024. Management believes that the Bank currently has adequate liquidity and does not need to sell securities for liquidity purposes.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable (including loans held-for-sale) at March 31, 2024, was $1.39 billion, a decrease of $29.7 million, or 2.1% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $74.0 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2023. The decrease in loans receivable since last quarter, paired with the reduction from the previous year, reflects diminished loan demand amid the prevailing high-interest rate environment.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024, was $16.0 million or 1.34% of loans held-for-investment, compared to $15.3 million at December 31, 2023, or 1.27% of loans held-for-investment, and compared to $15.6 million at March 31, 2023, or 1.28% of total loans held-for-investment. Total Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2024 were $4.4 million, compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2023, and $0.6 million at March 31, 2023. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets was over 360% at March 31, 2024.

SBA Loans Held-for-Sale

Total SBA loans held-for-sale at March 31, 2024, was $198.2 million, compared to $218.3 million at December 31 2023, and $243.8 million at March 31, 2023. We continue to assess SBA loan market premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.36 billion at March 31, 2024, down $92.6 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2023, and down $176.3 million, or 11.5%, from March 31, 2023. DDAs were 21.6% of total deposits for both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and 28.6% at March 31, 2023. NOW and MMDA deposits comprised 16.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 16.3% at December 31, 2023, and 13.8% at March 31, 2023. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year declines in DDAs can be attributed to the higher interest rate environment. Depositors were eager to capitalize on the rising interest rates, moving funds from DDA to Savings, MMDA, CD or some combination thereof.

Borrowings

The Bank has maintained $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances since March 31, 2023. The blended cost of FHLB advances was 0.94% as of March 31, 2024.

Capital

Stockholders' equity was $240.6 million at March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $4.9 million, or 2.1%, from $235.7 million at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024, was $22.49, compared with $22.03 at December 31, 2023, an increase of $0.46, or 2.1% per share.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at March 31, 2024, when compared to December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. Capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules.

The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2024, were 18.67% and 18.65% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 19.92% and 19.91% for the Company and the Bank, respectively. The Common Equity Tier 1 Risked-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2023, were 16.15% and 16.10% for the Company and the Bank, respectively, and Total Capital Ratios were 17.37% and 17.31% for the Company and the Bank, respectively.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to-medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had eleven full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and loan production offices in Georgia and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investor Relations" to see the 1Q 2024 Overview.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. CBB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") intends that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, $ % March 31, $ % 2024 2023 Change Change 2023 Change Change Interest income $ 28,463 $ 29,624 $ (1,161 ) (3.9 %) $ 27,248 $ 1,215 4.5 % Interest expense 12,655 12,462 193 1.5 % 8,168 4,487 54.9 % Net interest income 15,808 17,162 (1,354 ) (7.9 %) 19,080 (3,272 ) (17.1 %) Provision for credit losses 400 - 400 100.0 % - 400 100.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,408 17,162 (1,754 ) (10.2 %) 19,080 (3,672 ) (19.2 %) Gain on sale of loans 1,489 838 651 77.7 % - 1,489 100.0 % SBA servicing fee income, net 643 690 (47 ) (6.8 %) 654 (11 ) (1.7 %) Service charges and other income 429 436 (7 ) (1.6 %) 398 31 7.8 % Noninterest income 2,561 1,964 597 30.4 % 1,052 1,509 143.4 % Salaries and employee benefits 6,024 5,356 668 12.5 % 6,079 (55 ) (0.9 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,122 1,128 (6 ) (0.5 %) 1,124 (2 ) (0.2 %) Marketing expense 402 250 152 60.8 % 374 28 7.5 % Professional expense 412 360 52 14.4 % 454 (42 ) (9.3 %) Other expenses 2,084 2,363 (279 ) (11.8 %) 2,244 (160 ) (7.1 %) Noninterest expense 10,044 9,457 587 6.2 % 10,275 (231 ) (2.2 %) Income before income tax provision 7,925 9,669 (1,744 ) (18.0 %) 9,857 (1,932 ) (19.6 %) Income tax provision 2,253 2,670 (417 ) (15.6 %) 2,767 (514 ) (18.6 %) Net income $ 5,672 $ 6,999 $ (1,327 ) (19.0 %) $ 7,090 $ (1,418 ) (20.0 %) Effective tax rate 28.4 % 27.6 % 0.8 % 3.0 % 28.1 % 0.4 % 1.3 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,588,136 - - Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,576,191 11,945 0.1 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,588,688 10,588,937 (249 ) (0.0 %) 10,600,189 (11,501 ) (0.1 %) Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ (0.12 ) (18.2 %) $ 0.67 $ (0.13 ) (19.4 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ (0.12 ) (18.2 %) $ 0.67 $ (0.13 ) (19.4 %) Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.54 % (0.22 %) (14.3 %) 1.59 % (0.27 %) (17.0 %) Return on average equity 9.57 % 11.94 % (2.37 %) (19.9 %) 13.45 % (3.88 %) (28.9 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 54.68 % 49.45 % 5.23 % 10.6 % 51.04 % 3.64 % 7.1 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.77 % 6.65 % 0.12 % 1.8 % 6.24 % 0.53 % 8.5 % Cost of funds 3.48 % 3.20 % 0.28 % 8.8 % 2.10 % 1.38 % 65.7 % Net interest margin² 3.77 % 3.86 % (0.09 %) (2.3 %) 4.38 % (0.61 %) (13.9 %)

¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, $ % March 31, $ % 2024 2023 Change Change 2023 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,612 $ 14,282 $ (2,670 ) (18.7 %) $ 13,788 $ (2,176 ) (15.8 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 181,366 233,255 (51,889 ) (22.2 %) 240,602 (59,236 ) (24.6 %) Investment securities¹ 59,143 59,883 (740 ) (1.2 %) 68,943 (9,800 ) (14.2 %) Loans held-for-sale 198,167 218,258 (20,091 ) (9.2 %) 243,753 (45,586 ) (18.7 %) Loans held-for-investment 1,194,439 1,204,009 (9,570 ) (0.8 %) 1,222,867 (28,428 ) (2.3 %) Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (16,048 ) (15,291 ) (757 ) (5.0 %) (15,627 ) (421 ) (2.7 %) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,178,391 1,188,718 (10,327 ) (0.9 %) 1,207,240 (28,849 ) (2.4 %) Other real estate owned ("OREO") - 55 (55 ) -100.0 % - - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 - - 10,121 890 8.8 % Servicing assets 7,560 7,673 (113 ) (1.5 %) 8,528 (968 ) (11.4 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 245 255 (10 ) (3.9 %) 291 (46 ) (15.8 %) Other assets 23,581 24,838 (1,257 ) (5.1 %) 25,697 (2,116 ) (8.2 %) Total assets $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ (87,152 ) (5.0 %) $ 1,821,148 $ (147,887 ) (8.1 %) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 286,766 $ 305,923 $ (19,157 ) (6.3 %) $ 428,559 $ (141,793 ) (33.1 %) Interest-bearing 1,074,198 1,147,662 (73,464 ) (6.4 %) 1,108,754 (34,556 ) (3.1 %) Total deposits 1,360,964 1,453,585 (92,621 ) (6.4 %) 1,537,313 (176,349 ) (11.5 %) FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 21,727 21,114 613 2.9 % 17,651 4,076 23.1 % Total liabilities 1,432,691 1,524,699 (92,008 ) (6.0 %) 1,604,964 (172,273 ) (10.7 %) Stockholders' Equity 240,570 235,714 4,856 2.1 % 216,184 24,386 11.3 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ (87,152 ) (5.0 %) $ 1,821,148 $ (147,887 ) (8.1 %) CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 13.85 % 12.98 % 0.88 % 6.8 % 11.86 % 1.99 % 16.8 % Bank 13.84 % 12.96 % 0.88 % 6.8 % 11.82 % 2.02 % 17.1 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 18.67 % 18.08 % 0.60 % 3.3 % 16.15 % 2.52 % 15.6 % Bank 18.65 % 18.05 % 0.61 % 3.4 % 16.10 % 2.56 % 15.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 18.67 % 18.08 % 0.60 % 3.3 % 16.15 % 2.52 % 15.6 % Bank 18.65 % 18.05 % 0.61 % 3.4 % 16.10 % 2.56 % 15.9 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 19.92 % 19.30 % 0.63 % 3.2 % 17.37 % 2.56 % 14.7 % Bank 19.91 % 19.27 % 0.63 % 3.3 % 17.31 % 2.59 % 15.0 % Tangible book value per share $ 22.49 $ 22.03 $ 0.46 2.1 % $ 20.18 $ 2.31 11.5 % Loans Held for Investments-to-Deposit ("LHFITD") ratio 87.76 % 82.83 % 4.93 % 6.0 % 79.55 % 8.21 % 10.3 % Net Loan-to-Deposit ("LTD") ratio 101.15 % 96.79 % 4.36 % 4.5 % 94.39 % 6.76 % 7.2 % Nonperforming assets $ 4,447 $ 2,484 $ 1,963 79.0 % $ 636 $ 3,811 599.2 % Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.37 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 76.2 % 0.05 % 0.32 % 640.0 % ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.34 % 1.27 % 0.07 % 5.51 % 1.28 % 0.06 % 4.7 %

¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income $ 28,463 $ 29,624 $ 29,450 $ 28,664 $ 27,248 Interest expense 12,655 12,462 11,442 9,930 8,168 Net interest income 15,808 17,162 18,008 18,734 19,080 Provision for credit losses 400 - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,408 17,162 18,008 18,734 19,080 Gain on sale of loans 1,489 838 419 1,952 - SBA servicing fee income, net 643 690 639 440 654 Service charges and other income 429 436 402 407 398 Noninterest income 2,561 1,964 1,460 2,799 1,052 Salaries and employee benefits 6,024 5,356 5,569 5,581 6,079 Occupancy and equipment 1,122 1,128 1,103 1,122 1,124 Marketing expense 402 250 475 409 374 Professional expense 412 360 443 436 454 Other expenses 2,084 2,363 2,579 2,635 2,244 Noninterest expense 10,044 9,457 10,169 10,183 10,275 Income before income tax expense 7,925 9,669 9,299 11,350 9,857 Income tax expense 2,253 2,670 2,630 3,248 2,767 Net income $ 5,672 $ 6,999 $ 6,669 $ 8,102 $ 7,090 Effective tax rate 28.4 % 27.6 % 28.3 % 28.6 % 28.1 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,576,191 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,588,688 10,588,937 10,594,155 10,591,351 10,600,189 Basic EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.76 $ 0.67

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Salaries and benefits $ 6,024 $ 5,356 $ 5,569 $ 5,581 $ 6,079 FTE at the end of period 168 169 172 165 170 Average FTE during the period 169 169 168 164 174 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 143 $ 126 $ 131 $ 137 $ 142 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.41 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.36 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.35 % 2.08 % 2.22 % 2.25 % 2.30 %

¹ Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,612 $ 14,282 $ 11,188 $ 12,704 $ 13,788 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 181,366 233,255 335,016 293,394 240,602 Investment securities 59,143 59,883 61,617 66,400 68,943 Loans held-for-sale 198,167 218,258 219,355 215,083 243,753 Loans held-for-investment 1,194,439 1,204,009 1,201,230 1,201,237 1,222,867 Less: Allowance for credit losses (16,048 ) (15,291 ) (15,284 ) (15,626 ) (15,627 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,178,391 1,188,718 1,185,946 1,185,611 1,207,240 Other real estate owned - 55 55 - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 11,011 11,011 11,011 10,121 Servicing assets 7,560 7,673 7,873 8,426 8,528 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 245 255 267 279 291 Other assets 23,581 24,838 24,799 24,537 25,697 Total assets $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 286,766 $ 305,923 $ 406,033 $ 426,333 $ 428,559 Interest-bearing 1,074,198 1,147,662 1,143,257 1,096,078 1,108,754 Total deposits 1,360,964 1,453,585 1,549,290 1,522,411 1,537,313 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 21,727 21,114 31,141 23,956 17,651 Total liabilities 1,432,691 1,524,699 1,630,431 1,596,367 1,604,964 Stockholders' Equity 240,570 235,714 228,881 223,263 216,184 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,673,261 $ 1,760,413 $ 1,859,312 $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 37,216 3.1 % $ 34,886 2.9 % $ 30,924 2.6 % $ 20,106 1.7 % $ 19,550 1.6 % Commercial real estate 1,005,765 84.2 % 1,010,495 83.9 % 1,005,735 83.7 % 1,014,785 84.5 % 1,033,124 84.5 % Commercial and industrial 101,784 8.5 % 108,123 9.0 % 113,374 9.4 % 114,106 9.4 % 114,184 9.3 % Home mortgage 44,389 3.7 % 44,920 3.7 % 45,452 3.8 % 45,987 3.8 % 49,155 4.0 % Consumer 668 0.1 % 630 0.1 % 616 0.1 % 1,074 0.1 % 1,049 0.1 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,189,822 99.6 % 1,199,054 99.6 % 1,196,101 99.6 % 1,196,058 99.6 % 1,217,062 99.5 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 4,617 0.4 % 4,955 0.4 % 5,129 0.4 % 5,179 0.4 % 5,805 0.5 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,194,439 100.0 % $ 1,204,009 100.0 % $ 1,201,230 100.0 % $ 1,201,237 100.0 % $ 1,222,867 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 Total loans receivable $ 1,392,606 $ 1,422,267 $ 1,420,585 $ 1,416,320 $ 1,466,620

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-investment during the quarter/year 14,589 27,022 16,260 18,273 16,890 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (28,164 ) (21,749 ) (9,245 ) (42,437 ) - SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (6,516 ) (6,370 ) (2,743 ) (4,506 ) (3,568 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 198,167 $ 218,258 $ 219,355 $ 215,083 $ 243,753 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,489 $ 838 $ 419 $ 1,952 $ - Premium on sale (weighted average) 8.4 % 6.7 % 6.8 % - - SBA loan production $ 18,089 $ 37,821 $ 24,270 $ 24,013 $ 21,719

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 555 430 182 806 - Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (332 ) (356 ) (371 ) (379 ) (403 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (336 ) (274 ) (364 ) (529 ) (301 ) Subtotal before impairment 7,560 7,673 7,873 8,426 8,528 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 7,560 $ 7,673 $ 7,873 $ 8,426 $ 8,528

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.1 % $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % Interest-bearing demand 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % Savings 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % TCDs of $250K and under 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % TCDs of $250K over 339,482 25.0 % 353,866 24.4 % 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % Wholesale TCDs 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % Total Deposits $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 286,766 21.1 % $ 305,923 21.0 % $ 406,033 26.2 % $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % Interest-bearing demand 6,709 0.5 % 7,504 0.5 % 6,395 0.4 % 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % NOW & MMDA 229,642 16.9 % 237,548 16.3 % 227,283 14.7 % 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % Savings 84,999 6.2 % 88,689 6.1 % 78,969 5.1 % 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % TCDs of $250K and under 299,944 22.0 % 315,920 21.7 % 312,704 20.2 % 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % Core Deposits 908,060 66.7 % 955,584 65.7 % 1,031,384 66.6 % 1,006,662 66.1 % 1,007,497 65.5 % TCDs of $250K over 339,482 24.9 % 353,866 24.3 % 373,345 24.1 % 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % Wholesale TCDs 113,422 8.3 % 144,135 9.9 % 144,561 9.3 % 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % Noncore Deposits 452,904 33.3 % 498,001 34.3 % 517,906 33.4 % 515,749 33.9 % 529,816 34.5 % Total Deposits $ 1,360,964 100.0 % $ 1,453,585 100.0 % $ 1,549,290 100.0 % $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,291 $ 15,284 $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 CECL transition provision - - - - 250 Provision for credit losses 743 - - - - Charge-offs (2 ) (350 ) (11 ) (159 ) Recoveries 14 9 8 10 11 Balance at the end of period $ 16,048 $ 15,291 $ 15,284 $ 15,626 $ 15,627 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 1,605 $ 399 $ 2 $ 39 $ - Nonaccrual loans 2,842 2,030 616 645 636 Total nonperforming loans 4,447 2,429 618 684 636 Other real estate owned $ - 55 55 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,447 $ 2,484 $ 673 $ 684 $ 636 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 11,912 $ 11,063 $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 Doubtful - - - - - Loss Total classified loans $ 11,912 $ 11,063 $ 10,105 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 Other real estate owned $ - 55 55 - - Total classified assets $ 11,912 $ 11,118 $ 10,160 $ 10,491 $ 7,673 Performing TDR loans:¹ $ 3,811 $ 3,336 $ 3,336 $ 3,336 $ - Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 16,907 $ 5,981 $ 10,620 $ 4,420 $ 3,551 90 days or more past due and still accruing 1,605 399 2 39 - Nonaccrual 2,842 2,030 616 645 636 Total delinquent loans $ 21,354 $ 8,410 $ 11,238 $ 5,104 $ 4,187 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.24 % 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.37 % 0.20 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.63 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 4.69 % 4.45 % 4.18 % 4.44 % 3.35 % Classified assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.42 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 4.69 % 4.47 % 4.20 % 4.44 % 3.35 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.34 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.28 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 564.67 % 753.25 % 2481.17 % 2422.64 % 2457.08 % ACL to nonperforming loans 360.87 % 629.52 % 2473.14 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % ACL to nonperforming assets 360.87 % 615.58 % 2271.03 % 2284.50 % 2457.08 % Texas ratio ³ 1.75 % 1.00 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 %

¹ Net of SBA guaranteed balance ² Includes loans held-for-sale ³ Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 13.85 % 12.98 % 12.53 % 12.23 % 11.86 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 13.84 % 12.96 % 12.50 % 12.20 % 11.82 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.67 % 18.08 % 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 18.65 % 18.05 % 17.57 % 17.03 % 16.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.67 % 18.08 % 17.61 % 17.08 % 16.15 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 18.65 % 18.05 % 17.57 % 17.03 % 16.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 19.92 % 19.30 % 18.83 % 18.32 % 17.37 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 19.91 % 19.27 % 18.79 % 18.27 % 17.31 % Tangible common equity/total assets 14.25 % 13.27 % 12.19 % 12.15 % 11.75 % Tangible common equity per share $ 22.49 $ 22.03 $ 21.39 $ 20.85 $ 20.18

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,415,924 $ 24,906 7.07 % $ 1,410,971 $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 1,417,148 $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 1,444,608 $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 1,502,078 $ 24,379 6.58 % Investment securities ² 59,554 575 3.88 % 60,094 563 3.72 % 64,587 577 3.54 % 67,958 595 3.51 % 70,146 577 3.34 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 207,155 2,817 5.47 % 288,769 3,973 5.46 % 293,081 3,994 5.41 % 258,236 3,296 5.12 % 190,692 2,178 4.63 % Other earning assets 11,011 214 7.82 % 11,011 212 7.64 % 11,011 196 7.06 % 10,825 163 6.04 % 10,121 164 6.57 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,693,644 28,512 6.77 % 1,770,845 29,674 6.65 % 1,785,827 29,501 6.55 % 1,781,627 28,715 6.46 % 1,773,037 27,298 6.24 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 12,172 12,567 13,045 12,792 14,262 Other noninterest-earning assets 31,967 32,985 33,331 34,060 36,643 Total noninterest-earning assets 44,139 45,552 46,376 46,852 50,905 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,322 ) (15,291 ) (15,622 ) (15,627 ) (15,552 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,722,461 $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 12,680 $ 6 0.19 % $ 12,657 $ 7 0.22 % $ 12,347 $ 6 0.19 % $ 14,522 $ 7 0.19 % $ 18,021 $ 9 0.20 % Money market 229,441 2,285 4.01 % 222,289 2,158 3.85 % 211,152 1,907 3.58 % 192,872 1,414 2.94 % 231,865 1,469 2.57 % Savings 84,854 724 3.43 % 82,403 664 3.20 % 70,579 494 2.78 % 63,786 324 2.04 % 55,576 164 1.20 % Time deposits 801,122 9,523 4.78 % 824,900 9,515 4.58 % 820,335 8,916 4.31 % 839,198 8,068 3.86 % 797,072 6,410 3.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,128,097 12,538 4.47 % 1,142,249 12,344 4.29 % 1,114,413 11,323 4.03 % 1,110,378 9,813 3.54 % 1,102,534 8,052 2.96 % Borrowings 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,178,097 12,655 4.32 % 1,192,250 12,462 4.15 % 1,164,414 11,442 3.90 % 1,160,378 9,930 3.43 % 1,152,534 8,168 2.87 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 284,867 350,656 397,791 411,432 425,190 Other liabilities 21,112 25,602 27,519 20,934 16,947 Stockholders' equity 238,385 232,598 226,857 220,108 213,719 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,722,461 $ 1,801,106 $ 1,816,581 $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 Net interest income² $ 15,857 $ 17,212 $ 18,059 $ 18,785 $ 19,130 Net interest spread 2.45 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 3.03 % 3.37 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.01 % Net interest margin² 3.77 % 3.86 % 4.01 % 4.23 % 4.38 % Cost of deposits $ 1,412,964 $ 12,538 3.57 % $ 1,492,905 $ 12,344 3.28 % $ 1,512,204 $ 11,323 2.97 % $ 1,521,810 $ 9,813 2.59 % $ 1,527,724 $ 8,052 2.14 % Cost of funds $ 1,462,964 $ 12,655 3.48 % $ 1,542,906 $ 12,462 3.20 % $ 1,562,205 $ 11,442 2.91 % $ 1,571,810 $ 9,930 2.53 % $ 1,577,724 $ 8,168 2.10 %

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 24,138 6.86 % $ 24,235 6.81 % $ 23,932 6.70 % $ 23,767 6.60 % $ 23,643 6.38 % SBA discount accretion 926 0.26 % 845 0.24 % 921 0.25 % 1,124 0.31 % 937 0.25 % Prepayment penalties and late fees 67 0.01 % 40 0.01 % 18 0.01 % 60 0.02 % 30 0.01 % Amortization of net deferred costs (225 ) -0.06 % (194 ) -0.05 % (137 ) -0.04 % (290 ) -0.08 % (231 ) -0.06 % As reported yield on loans $ 24,906 7.07 % $ 24,926 7.01 % $ 24,734 6.92 % $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 24,379 6.58 %

Contacts

Richard Koh, EVP & CFO

(323) 988-3037

RichardK@cbb-bank.com