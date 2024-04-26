Coor Service Management Holding AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) 2024

Coor Service Management Holding AB's Annual General Meeting was held today, Friday, April 26, 2024 at the conference center Kista Entré in Kista, Stockholm. The Meeting was led by Mats Granryd.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statements and the balance sheets and approved the Board's proposal of dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The Meeting further resolved the dividend to be paid in two parts: SEK 2.40 per share with April 30, 2024 as record date and SEK 0.60 per share with October 4, 2024 as record date. Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to distribute SEK 2.40 per share on May 6, 2024 and SEK 0.60 per share on October 9, 2024. The Meeting also resolved on discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee that the number of members of the Board of Directors elected by the Meeting shall be seven. It was resolved to re-elect Mats Granryd, Karin Jarl Månsson, Magnus Meyer, Heidi Skaaret and Linda Wikström as Board members. The Meeting also elected Catarina Fritz and Jens Lööw as new Board members.

Mats Granryd was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee on yearly fees to the Chairman of the Board of SEK 865,000 and to other non-employee members of the Board, elected by the Meeting, of SEK 315,000 each. Fees for committee work to non-employee members of the committees, elected by the Meeting, were resolved to be as follows; SEK 225,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 110,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Project Committee and SEK 75,000 to each of the other members of the Project Committee. The Meeting further resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The Meeting resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2023.

The Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding implementation of a long-term incentive program, including hedging arrangements in respect of the program by way of acquisition and transfer of own shares.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares. So many shares may, at the most, be repurchased so that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

The Meeting further resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on new issue of shares. The number of shares that may be issued may not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the Annual General Meeting's resolution on the authorisation.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com