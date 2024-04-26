Thule Group AB: Resolutions at Thule Group's Annual General Meeting 2024

Thule Group AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting was held today 26 April 2024. At the Meeting the following was resolved.

Adoption of the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved adopted Income Statement and Balance Sheet as well as Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet.

The Board of Directors and CEO was granted discharge from liability for the time period which the reports relates to.

Disposition of the company's profit

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 9.50 per share for 2023. Further, it was resolved that the dividend shall be paid in two partial payments for a more favorable adaptation to the group's cash flow profile.

30 April 2024 was resolved as record date for the first payment of SEK 4.75 per share and 7 October 2024 as record date for the second payment of SEK 4.75 per share. The first payment by Euroclear is expected to start on 6 May 2024 and the second payment on 10 October 2024.

Approval of Remuneration Report

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration report in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Election of Board of Directors

Hans Eckerström, Anders Jensen, Sarah McPhee, Johan Westman och Helene Willberg were re-elected as members of the Board. Sandra Finér och Paul Gustavsson were elected as new members of the Board. Hans Eckerström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Deputy Chairman of the Board and committee members

At the statutory board meeting after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed members to the Audit and Sustainability Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Audit and Sustainability Committee will consist of Helene Willberg (chairman) and Sarah McPhee. The Remuneration Committee will consist of Hans Eckerström (chairman) and Paul Gustavsson.

Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that Board fees, excluding Committee fees, shall be paid by SEK 1,445,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 455,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

Work in the Audit and Sustainability Committee shall be remunerated by SEK 275,000 to the Chairman and SEK 110,000 to each one of the other members of the Audit and Sustainability Committee. Work in the Remuneration Committee shall be remunerated by SEK 95,000 to the Chairman and SEK 50,000 to each one of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

Election of auditor

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as auditor for a period of mandate of one year. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed the company that the authorised public accountant Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt will be auditor in charge. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issue

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issue of shares corresponding to no more than 10 per cent of the registered share capital. The issue may take place with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right and with or without provisions on payment in kind or set-off or other terms. The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the company's financial flexibility.

Contacts

Fredrik Erlandsson SVP Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 309 00 21

E-mail: fredrik.erlandsson@thule.com

About Thule Group

Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).

Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.

