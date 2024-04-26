Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035
26.04.2024
International Paper Company: International Paper Partners With the Arbor Day Foundation To Plant Breaths of Fresh Air

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Did you know one single large tree can absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide in a year, transforming it into a day's worth of oxygen for up to four people?

Thanks to the hands-on efforts of the Arbor Day Foundation's global network of planting partners, International Paper and the Arbor Day Foundation together planted and distributed 169,705 trees in 2023 across 13 projects. Since 2019, more than 568,000 trees have been planted and distributed to restore 1,143 acres of forests and communities around the world.

All these tree plantings result in real benefits for the communities and ecosystems where we plant them.

As we recognize Arbor Day on Friday, April 26, IP is honored to have a partnership with the Foundation to ensure families in areas affected by natural disasters can rebuild the natural beauty and enjoy the many benefits of urban forestry through tree distribution and replanting efforts.

Read more about how International Paper's work with the Arbor Day Foundation improves our communities here

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

