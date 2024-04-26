Bath & Body Works Recognized by Forbes as One of "America's Best Employers for Diversity"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Bath & Body Works:

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity."

This seventh annual list- created in partnership with market research firm Statista-is based in part on survey results from 170,000 people working for organizations with at least 1,000 employees within the United States. The participants were asked to anonymously rate their employers based on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBTQ+ equality, as well as general diversity. The 500 companies with the highest scores made the final list.

Analysts then evaluated more than 1,300 employers on DEI best practices including representation, such as the percentage of women in leadership roles, and internal initiatives, such as employee resource groups. Bath & Body Works has a strong record of female representation and leadership. Women make up 88% of the company's workforce and more than half serve in top leadership roles on their Executive Committee, which includes CEO Gina Boswell. Additionally, the company is proud to offer eight internal Inclusion Resource Groups (IRGs) which provide professional development for associates, support the needs of the business, help shape the culture of the company, and encourage community engagement and volunteerism.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the best employers in America for diversity," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "We believe that by being a place where people feel safe, respected, valued and, above all, themselves, we can better connect with one another and grow as a stronger, smarter business."

In addition to making Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Customer Service Champions by USA Today

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Customer Experience All-Stars by Forbes

Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

For more information about Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

