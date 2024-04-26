Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Shareholders approved all proposals by a large majority
GENEVA (APR. 26, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, announces the results of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders, which took place in Geneva today, Friday, April 26, 2024. The proposed resolutions were approved by more than 85 percent of the represented votes.
EGM results
The EGM elected Mr. Peter de Svastich, Mr. Gregory Van Beek, and Mr. Thomas Elzinga as new members of the Company's Board of Directors, for a term of office extending until completion of the next Annual General Meeting expected in June 2024. As anticipated, Ms. Patrice Jean and Mr. Thomas Plitz have concluded their service on the Board of Directors, effective today.
Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief Therapeutics, commented: "We are welcoming three new board members, each with valuable expertise and fresh perspective, critical for guiding our strategic direction and enhancing shareholder value. At the same time, we express our deepest gratitude to our two departing members for their invaluable contributions and dedication in shaping our path forward."
The EGM approved a reduction of the nominal value of the Company's share capital from CHF 56'163'348.00 to CHF 1'404'083.70. The number of outstanding shares, as well as shareholders' financial and patrimonial rights, are not affected by this technical adjustment.
The EGM approved an increase of the existing conditional share capital to 7'000'000 shares.
The EGM approved an increase of the Company's capital band to 7'000'000 shares and extended its duration until April 25, 2029.
The EGM approved a maximum amount of CHF 500'000 for compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 until the Annual General Meeting 2024, and a maximum amount of CHF 4'000'000 for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2024, inclusive of fixed and variable compensation, stock options, and other benefits.
The EGM granted discharge to each and all members of the Board and of the Executive Committee, including former members, for the financial years 2022 and 2023.
The EGM approved textual amendments to article 23 para. 1 and article 25 para. 3 of the Articles of Association for alignment with the new corporate law.
ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS
Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics' portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Relief Therapeutics' mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am Main, Germany and Monza, Italy. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn.
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Press Release_Relief_EGM Results
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1890737
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1890737 26.04.2024 CET/CEST