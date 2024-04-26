DNV forecasts that solar energy in China will account for 38% of the country's electricity production by 2050, compared to 5% at present, with more than one-third of solar capacity to be combined with storage by the middle of the century. China is set to reach 5. 5 TW of solar by 2050, according to forecasts by Norwegian risk-assessment specialist DNV in its latest report, "Energy Transition Outlook China 2024. " The figure includes 3. 9 TW of solar and 1. 6 TW of solar-plus-storage. DNV said the growth will be driven by the low cost of solar energy and ongoing policy support. China's total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...