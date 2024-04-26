The German parliament has approved "Solarpaket 1," a policy package that includes higher feed-in tariffs for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects and new measures related to the size of eligible installations in large-scale solar auctions. From pv magazine Germany The German parliament has approved the Solarpaket 1 measures to support the PV sector. The new legislation passed with 384 votes in favor, 79 against, and 200 abstentions. The law includes significant improvements for the C&I segment. In the future, such installations will be eligible for feed-in tariffs that will be €0. 015 ...

