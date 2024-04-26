China Securities has revised its annual guidance for China, predicting up to 280 GW of new PV installations this year, while glass manufacturer Kibing and wafer maker HySolar revealed new solar investment plans. China Securities has revised its forecast for China's PV installations in 2024, projecting 260 GW to 280 GW of new capacity this year. This would be a significant increase from the 217 GW installed in 2023, and surpassing China Securities' previous call for 230 GW. In March, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) predicted a range of 190 GW to 210 GW of new capacity in 2024. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...