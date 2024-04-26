Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN: GRS528003007 Mnemonic: MLAZR) (Paris:MLAZR), a Greek hospitality company, announces its Full-Year 2023 results.

The Azur Selection development to date, financial results and position as presented in the consolidated financial statements are considered satisfactory. During 2023 revenues increased by €306,793 or 7%, and the early signs regarding the Greek hospitality industry for 2024, consistently indicate to a strong start for the year in terms of air arrivals, and trend to higher occupancy.

The results before tax decreased mainly due to the loss incurred from the sale of a subsidiary, which on one hand reduced the goodwill, but on the other hand brought cash flow into the company.

On the Balance sheet side, the most significant ratio is Non-Current assets on Total assets which is 84.55%% in 2023 compared to 81.93% in 2022.

The 2023 financial report is available in the investor section of the company's website:

https://www.azurselection.com/investor-relations

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

https://www.azurselection.com/about-azur

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426555821/en/

Contacts:

The Azur Selection

Chief Executive Officer

George Arvanitakis

NewCap

Investor Relations

Théo Martin

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 96

theazurselection@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

theazurselection@newcap.eu