Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
26.04.2024 | 18:06
Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

AMSTERDAM, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 as expressed in article 5.25c of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

https://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Download/GeneralDocument?documentID=1499777e-17f9-45cf-b505-724aefda2a5f

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morgan-stanley-bv--annual-report-and-financial-statements-for-the-financial-year-ended-31-december-2023-302128836.html

