Freitag, 26.04.2024
WKN: 853265 | ISIN: US4878361082 | Ticker-Symbol: KEL
PR Newswire
26.04.2024 | 17:30
Kellanova IR: Kellanova Declares Regular Dividend of $0.56 per Share for Second Quarter and Announces Plans for Dividend Increase in Third Quarter

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024. The ex-dividend date is June 3, 2024. This is the 398th dividend that Kellanova has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

In addition, the Kellanova Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.57 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2024.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains a "forward-looking statement" about dividends. This statement is made on the basis of the Company's views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update this statement unless required by law. This statement is not a guarantee of future performance; and actual events or results may differ materially from this statement. Investors should consult the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2024 for information about certain factors that could cause such differences. Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company's Investor Relations department or on the Company's web site at http://www.kellanova.com.

# # # [K-DIV] [K-FIN]

SOURCE Kellanova IR

© 2024 PR Newswire
