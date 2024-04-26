Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
26.04.2024 | 18:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (145/24)

Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (145/24)



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Hexpol AB (HPOL) held today, April 26,
2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share. The Ex-date is April
29, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexpol (HPOL). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1216842
