Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
26.04.24
17:20 Uhr
1,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9701,06018:49
Actusnews Wire
26.04.2024 | 18:23
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 26, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its filing with the French Securities regulator, (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;
  • the Board of director's report on corporate governance;
  • information on the statutory auditors' fees;
  • the Declaration of non-financial performance as well as the related independent third-party organization report;
  • the description of the share buyback program.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available, free of charge, on SRP Groupe's web site (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). The 2023 Universal Registration Document is also available at SRP Groupe's head quarter, at 1, rue des Blés ZAC Montjoie 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, France

about showroomprivÉ

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of €1 billion incl. VAT in 2023, and net revenue of €677 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communication
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anne Charlotte Neau-Julliard
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpxtZpxvaWfKnG1ul5Znb5VmbGxixJSbbZSek5abZpadmW2Rx5qWaZiYZnFmmG1s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85386-srp-groupe-urd-2023-cp-mise-a-disposition-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.