Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Cyngn Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN).

About Cyngn Inc.

Cyngn Inc., an autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company, develops autonomous driving software. The company is developing Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which consists of DriveMod, a modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software; Cyngn Insight, a customer-facing tool suite for monitoring and managing AV fleets and generating/aggregating/analyzing data; and Cyngn Evolve, an internal tool suite and infrastructure that facilitates artificial intelligence and machine learning training to enhance algorithms and models, and provides a simulation framework to ensure that data collected in the field can be applied to validating new releases.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cyngn.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
