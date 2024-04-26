Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), a leader in innovative financial solutions that integrates impact with everyday financial transactions, is pleased to announce its integration with Stripe for payments identity verification and management to enhance customer onboarding and maximize conversion. The integration of the Stripe network into the Karma platform marks a significant advancement in ensuring an easier and more secure user experience which will help the Company achieve its customer acquisition targets and expand into new markets.

Enhancing the User Experience and Accelerating Customer Acquisition

The Stripe network integration will allow Karma to programmatically confirm the identities of its users, significantly reducing potential fraud while minimizing friction for legitimate customers, making it easier to onboard new customers, verify deposits, and manage payments. This integration is crucial for maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of the Karma community, ensuring that all interactions and transactions are secure and verified.

Key Benefits of the Stripe Integration:

Optimized User Experience: Guides customers through efficient photo capture processes, improving verification success rates and maximizing conversion rates.

Advanced Fraud Detection: Utilizes machine learning to detect fake IDs and prevent fraudulent activities.

Comprehensive Security: Employs stringent security measures, including data isolation and encrypted communications, to protect user information.

A Word from Our CEO

"The integration of Stripe is an important development in our commitment to providing a secure and seamless onboarding experience," said John Eagleton, CEO of Karma and Intellabridge. "This advanced technology not only makes it easier to onboard customers but also helps to accelerate customer growth rates and expand into new markets."

About Karma

Karma is a cutting-edge fintech platform that merges charitable giving with daily financial activities. By connecting charitable giving with everyday spending, Karma enables anyone to support global initiatives that resonate with their personal values, all through a secure, digital experience.

For more information on Karma, visit www.getkarmacard.com.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "due course", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

