Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported first quarter 2024 results with highlights as follows:

Net earnings were $3.9 million or $0.74 per share and $0.72 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million or $0.58 per share and 0.56 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Cash dividends were $0.35 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.34 per share for the prior year period.

Total loans were $1.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-performing assets were $4.0 million or 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.9 million or 0.24% of total assets at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.

Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.3 billion or 89.75% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 billion or 89.30% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net earnings were $3.9 million or $0.74 per share and $0.72 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.2 million or $0.58 per share and $0.56 per diluted share for the prior year period. Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in first quarter net earnings to an increase in non-interest income and a decrease in the provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $14.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income is due to a $4.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.0 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income reflects a $2.3 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, a $524,000 increase in interest income on balances due from banks and a $230,000 increase in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans and rate increases by the Federal Reserve from February 2023 through July 2023. The increase in interest income on balances due from banks is also due to an increase in balances outstanding and rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to higher yields on securities purchased during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in time deposits and an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $91,000, compared to $224,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses is primarily attributable to a reduction in reserves on unfunded loan commitments, which was partially offset by reserves on loans individually evaluated at March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $2.5 million net loss on the sales of securities during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and no losses in the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest expense was $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $480,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in insurance expense and a $254,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume.

Income tax expense was $787,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $851,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The effective tax rate was 16.62% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to 21.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to a $322,000 interest receivable booked during the three months ended March 31, 2024 on a deposit for taxes paid prior to a recent settlement with the North Carolina Department of Revenue ("NCDOR") to withdraw the disallowance of certain tax credits previously purchased by the Bank.

Total assets were $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023. Available for sale securities were $394.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $391.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Total loans were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-performing assets were $4.0 million or 0.24% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.9 million or 0.24% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets include $3.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $553,000 in other loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $464,000 in other loans at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $10.9 million or 0.98% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.0 million or 1.01% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2023. Management believes the current level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations of $250,000 or less, were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2023. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's overall cost of funds and profitability. Certificates of deposit in amounts of more than $250,000 totaled $148.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $148.9 million December 31, 2023.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $59.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase is primarily due to customers transferring funds from securities sold under agreements to repurchase to deposits via the IntraFi network's Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity was $121.1 million, or 7.25% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, compared to $121.0 million, or 7.40% of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

Peoples Bank operates 17 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 26,272 $ 32,819 $ 40,100 Interest-bearing deposits 71,824 49,556 42,921 Cash and cash equivalents 98,096 82,375 83,021

Investment securities available for sale 394,664 391,924 399,148 Other investments 2,858 2,874 2,628 Total securities 397,522 394,798 401,776

Mortgage loans held for sale 1,292 686 417

Loans 1,106,670 1,093,066 1,050,871 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (10,847 ) (11,041 ) (9,617 ) Net loans 1,095,823 1,082,025 1,041,254

Premises and equipment, net 16,330 16,702 18,194 Cash surrender value of life insurance 18,250 18,134 17,806 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 42,247 41,190 40,224 Total assets $ 1,669,560 $ 1,635,910 $ 1,602,692



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 462,966 $ 432,687 $ 502,702 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 633,740 620,244 742,473 Time, over $250,000 148,819 148,904 51,701 Other time 206,839 190,210 116,565 Total deposits 1,452,364 1,392,045 1,413,441

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,216 86,715 39,535 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,424 20,670 19,469 Total liabilities 1,548,468 1,514,894 1,487,909

Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,455,999 at 3/31/24, 5,534,499 shares at 12/31/23, 5,637,021 at 3/31/23 48,627 50,625 52,642 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 164,970 shares at 3/31/24, 163,702 shares at 12/31/23, 158,356 shares at 3/31/23 (1,943 ) (1,910 ) (1,837 ) Deferred compensation 1,943 1,910 1,837 Retained earnings 111,775 109,756 100,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,310 ) (39,365 ) (38,424 ) Total shareholders' equity 121,092 121,016 114,783

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,669,560 $ 1,635,910 $ 1,602,692

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 15,138 $ 12,883 Interest on due from banks 907 383 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 2,591 2,230 State and political subdivisions 695 862 Other 479 443 Total interest income 19,810 16,801

INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 2,060 1,488 Time deposits 3,681 516 Junior subordinated debentures 284 248 Other 481 211 Total interest expense 6,506 2,463

NET INTEREST INCOME 13,304 14,338 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 91 224 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,213 14,114

NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,340 1,341 Other service charges and fees 184 182 Loss on sale of securities - (2,488 ) Mortgage banking income 51 93 Insurance and brokerage commissions 246 228 Appraisal management fee income 2,414 2,094 Miscellaneous 1,803 2,161 Total non-interest income 6,038 3,611

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 6,980 6,500 Occupancy 2,111 2,014 Appraisal management fee expense 1,904 1,650 Other 3,521 3,538 Total non-interest expense 14,516 13,702

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,735 4,023 INCOME TAXES 787 851

NET EARNINGS $ 3,948 $ 3,172

PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.74 $ 0.58 Diluted net earnings $ 0.72 $ 0.56 Cash dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Book value $ 22.89 $ 20.95

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 443,480 $ 476,250 $ 454,823 Loans 1,092,658 1,037,124 1,061,075 Earning assets 1,605,981 1,548,932 1,561,825 Assets 1,647,802 1,596,788 1,605,386 Deposits 1,428,305 1,417,408 1,395,265 Shareholders' equity 117,524 109,250 116,295

SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.33 % 3.77 % 3.51 % Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.81 % 0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.51 % 11.78 % 13.37 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 7.13 % 6.84 % 7.24 %

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 10,847 $ 9,617 $ 11,041 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,698 2,074 1,770 Provision for credit losses (2) 91 224 1,566 Charge-offs (2) (656 ) (166 ) (698 ) Recoveries (2) 299 82 392

ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,991 $ 3,644 $ 3,887 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Other real estate owned - - - Total non-performing assets $ 3,991 $ 3,644 $ 3,887 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets 271.79 % 263.91 % 284.05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.92 % 1.01 %

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade

Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.30 % 0.26 % 0.30 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.42 % 20.30 % 19.78 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 73.14 % 72.83 % 72.96 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 5.77 % 5.53 % 5.59 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.84 % 0.50 % 0.84 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.53 % 0.58 % 0.53 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

At March 31, 2024, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $4.6 million. There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade. At December 31, 2023, including non-accrual loans, there were two relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade, which totaled $4.9 million. There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.98% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023.

Contact: Lance A. Sellers President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey N. Hooper Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780

