The annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Verallia (the "Company") (Paris:VRLA) was held on 26 April 2024 under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee, Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer, Wendy Kool-Foulon, CSR Director General Counsel, as well as the Auditors of the Company.

Kaon V and Bpifrance Participations, designated among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights as at the date of the convening notice, acted as "scrutateurs" of the Meeting.

With a quorum representing 83.05 of the shares of the Company, the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to its vote.

The shareholders have notably approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2023, as well as the distribution of a dividend of €2.15 per share, to be fully paid in cash. Such dividend will be paid on 16 May 2024.

Furthermore, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Marie-José Donsion and Pierre Vareille as Directors.

Additionally, they also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit and BM&A as Statutory Auditors in charge of verifying sustainability information, for a term expiring at the end of their respective terms of office.

The presentation, the audio rebroadcast and the detailed results of the votes of the General Shareholders' Meeting are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) in the Investors section, sub-sections Regulated Information and General Shareholders' Meetings.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 11,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars in 2023 and recorded revenue of €3.9 billion. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

