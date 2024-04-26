The IPM-8221 - 8 Port Switched Power Manager by Planet Technology USA

Efficient Power Distribution for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Requirements

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Planet Technology USA (PLANET), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, announces the release of the PLANET IPM-8221, an 8-port IP Power Management (IPM) device designed to efficiently handle advanced power distribution that aligns with the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).





IPM-8221

8 Port Switched Power Manager by Planet Technology USA





The IPM-8221 IP Power Manager (IPM) distributes power for the increasingly versatile array of connected devices in advanced IT networks. Leveraging cutting-edge IP-based technology, the IPM-8221 works alongside PLANET's Universal Network Management System (UNI-NMS) and smart discovery utility, allowing IT staff to monitor power levels and operational statuses on all network devices remotely.

"The IPM-8221 simplifies energy efficiency for operational sustainability," says Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales for PLANET. "Displaying current, voltage, energy, network, and related information helps organizations reduce the impact on the environment while also improving uptime, operational efficiency and equipment longevity."

By connecting compatible sensors to the provided ports, network administrators gain valuable insight into the conditions of their surroundings, ensuring optimal performance and safeguarding equipment.

IPM-8221

Intelligent Power - monitors power usage, enabling remote access to configure and manage networking devices.

- monitors power usage, enabling remote access to configure and manage networking devices. Real-Time Current Monitoring - shows the aggregate current drawn, helping to prevent circuit overload by sending alerts when the current approaches maximum amperage.

- shows the aggregate current drawn, helping to prevent circuit overload by sending alerts when the current approaches maximum amperage. On/Off Power Scheduling - allows users to predefine schedules and provides advance notice of an impending shutdown, allowing users a designated timeframe to complete tasks before the power-off sequence begins.

- allows users to predefine schedules and provides advance notice of an impending shutdown, allowing users a designated timeframe to complete tasks before the power-off sequence begins. Enhanced Overload Protection - built-in circuit breakers and reset switches ensure stable power distribution among connected equipment, preventing potential damage to valuable equipment.

- built-in circuit breakers and reset switches ensure stable power distribution among connected equipment, preventing potential damage to valuable equipment. Precise Environmental Monitoring - dedicated port for ambient Temperature and Humidity (T/H) sensor (sensor provided with product) allows seamless integration of environmental monitoring into your infrastructure.

- dedicated port for ambient Temperature and Humidity (T/H) sensor (sensor provided with product) allows seamless integration of environmental monitoring into your infrastructure. Streamlined Connectivity with Cascade Ports - Cascade Input/Output Port links RJ45 inputs, enabling smooth integration of multiple PDUs (Power Distribution Unit).

- Cascade Input/Output Port links RJ45 inputs, enabling smooth integration of multiple PDUs (Power Distribution Unit). Efficient Energy Management - current energy consumption monitoring across platforms empowers informed energy usage and significant savings on utility expenses.

The IPM-8221 IP-Based 8 Port Switched Power Manager provides advanced transparency and control for optimal network performance.

Learn more about Planet Technology USA's portfolio of last-mile networking solutions. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. PLANET offers PoE products that sync with changing industry standards and innovations. To learn more about us, please visit PlanetechUSA.com. Learn more about Planet Technology USA's portfolio of last-mile networking solutions. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact for Planet Technology USA:

Tel: (909) 591-8891

Email: sales@planetechusa.com

Contact Information

Joe Williams

Director

sales@planetechusa.com

(909) 591-8891

SOURCE: Planet Technology USA

View the original press release on newswire.com.