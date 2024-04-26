Anzeige
26.04.2024
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces Strategic Relocation of Headquarters to a State-of-the-Art Building in the City of London

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Announces its Strategic Relocation to 8 Bishopsgate

LONDON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company recently relocated its headquarters to a state-of-the-art building situated in the heart of London's financial district.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

The strategic move to 8 Bishopsgate, London's newest destination for world-class office space, is a bold step towards consolidating BancTrust's presence within the City and is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

The building, equipped with cutting-edge technology and energy-efficient systems, reflects the investment bank's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to a greener future.

Carlos Fuenmayor, CEO at BancTrust said, "We are thrilled to announce the strategic move of our headquarters to 8 Bishopsgate. The new premises provide a modern and collaborative workspace for our dedicated team. This decision reflects our dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices and is aligned with our continued growth and commitment to excellence."

Neil Harrison, COO at BancTrust, expressed his enthusiasm for the move, stating "Our relocation within the heart of London's financial district is yet another milestone on our journey to consolidating our presence within the City. By taking on significantly more premium office space than before, we are signaling our intent to continue to grow and be in an even better position to serve our clients, collaborate better and continue to capitalise on the abundant opportunities that London's financial ecosystem offers."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817095/Screen_Shot_2022_05_12_at_1_53_38_PM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/banctrust--co-investment-bank-announces-strategic-relocation-of-headquarters-to-a-state-of-the-art-building-in-the-city-of-london-302129004.html

