New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC ("JGUN"), a leading full-service broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment bank focused on the emerging growth markets, announces today the further expansion of its distribution capabilities with the addition of industry veteran James Hopkins as Managing Director, Head of Placements, to its growing investment banking practice.

Mr. Hopkins brings over two decades of capital markets and investment banking experience to the JGUN Team. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Dawson James Securities and Co-Founder of Sixth Borough Capital Management, where he was instrumental in spearheading the firm's origination, distribution, and placement of lead-managed and co-managed deals, and investments in the fund's growing portfolio.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10500/207058_headshot.jpg

Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and CEO of Joseph Gunnar, said, "Jimmy is a highly seasoned and experienced leader with a deep knowledge of and a wide network in the space." "We are looking forward to leveraging Jimmy's experience and deep connections as we continue to deliver a full range of investment banking products to our individual, institutional, and issuer client base."

"I am thrilled to join Joseph Gunnar at this exciting time in their 27-year history as the firm has demonstrated a commitment to the microcap markets by their recent expansion, as demonstrated with new additions to their team," added Hopkins.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a full-service boutique investment banking, securities and wealth management firm with main offices in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research, and advisory services, to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net-worth individuals. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC's affiliate Buttonwood fund also offers suitable individual and entity investors membership interests in pre-IPO venture investments. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); and NASDAQ Stock Market. To learn more about Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, visit www.josephgunnar.com.

Contact:

Anna Stone

Director, Head of Marketing & Corporate Access

Email: astone@jgunnar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207058

SOURCE: Joseph Gunnar & Co.