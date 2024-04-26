Mike Power Returns as CEO of FP Newspapers Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") announces the return of Mike Power to the helm as Chief Executive Officer effective May 21, 2024. A veteran in the media industry, Mike Power previously served as President and CEO of the company until November 2023, leaving a mark on its growth and direction.

With a career that spans decades, Mike Power is known for his strategic and innovative thinking, and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. During his previous tenure, he spearheaded transformative initiatives solidifying FPI as the trusted source of news and information in Manitoba and beyond its borders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to FPI. His expertise, passion for journalism, and leadership will undoubtedly steer the company towards continued success," remarked Bob Silver, Chair of FP Newspapers Inc.

Darren Murphy will remain with FPI through a transition period. "We thank Darren for his work during this interim period and look forward to continued progress and success," stated Bob Silver.

"I am honored and excited to rejoin the great team at FPI," said Mike Power. "Together, we will build upon our legacy of informing, inspiring, and empowering communities through unbiased reporting and compelling storytelling. "

About FPI

FP Newspapers Inc. owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

Dave Kreklewetz, CFO

FP NEWSPAPERS INC.

Phone: 204-771-1897

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com