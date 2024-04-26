Aptiv PLC, (NYSE: APTV) a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced Vasumati P. (Vasu) Jakkal has joined Aptiv's board of directors in connection with Aptiv's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held April 24, 2024.

"I am very pleased that Vasu has been elected to our board of directors," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer. "Vasu has over 20 years of technology experience across cybersecurity, cloud, IOT, AI and mobility, providing us with critical expertise as Aptiv accelerates its innovation in and commercialization of new mobility and connectivity technologies across industries."

Ms. Jakkal is the Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity Privacy at Microsoft Corporation, a position she has held since 2020. Prior to joining Microsoft, she served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at FireEye-Mandiant (acquired by Google), which provided hardware, software and services to investigate cybersecurity attacks and analyze IT security risks. Ms. Jakkal also served as the Vice President, Corporate Marketing Strategy at Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (now Broadcom Inc.), a networking provider of software and hardware solutions spanning the cloud to the edge. Prior to that, she was with LSI Corporation (now Broadcom Inc.), a designer, developer, manufacturer and global supplier of semiconductor and infrastructure software products, where she served as the Chief of Staff and Technical Advisor to the CEO and COO. She began her career at Intel Corporation, where she held positions of increasing responsibility spanning engineering to general management.

Ms. Jakkal has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune (India) and a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener, and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426462444/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Scalzo, Lisa.Scalzo@aptiv.com