Freitag, 26.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2024 | 22:27
CNH Industrial: I'm Breaking New Ground at CNH - Alfredo Palma

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. Alfredo Palma, Senior Design Manager at Pininfarina, is the protagonist of the latest episode in the series. His story showcases how CNH blends design and innovation to craft sustainable solutions specifically for winegrowers.

Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

