Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC Pink: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company") announces that its application for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") has been denied by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") (see the Company's news release dated April 15, 2024).

As such, it is anticipated that a Failure to File Cease Trade Order (an "FFCTO") will be issued against the Company shortly after April 29, 2024 (the "Filing Deadline") for failure to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). This will result in a suspension of trading in the Company's shares.

As previously disclosed, the delay in the preparation of the Annual Filings is as a result of a recent change in the Company's auditor to Kreston GTA LLP (see the Company's Notice of Change of Auditors filed on SEDAR+ dated March 19, 2024) and an exceptionally large amount of audit work related to the Company's Alberta acquisitions during the 4th quarter (see the Company's news release dated October 11, 2023). The Company intends to work closely with its auditor and is still planning to complete the Annual Filings by the end of June 2024.

Despite the imposition of the FFCTO, the Company will continue to pursue several strategic objectives in accordance with its business plan although at a reduced pace.

The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

