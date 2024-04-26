Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTC Pink: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement to acquire a pre-1954 pharmacy charter corporation ("Pharmacy License").

The Company has agreed to purchase the Pharmacy License for $1,900,000, to be paid as $1,800,000 in cash and 100,000 shares of JUMP preferred shares. To date a deposit of $50,000 has been paid. Closing is targeted for the second quarter and is subject to funding and any necessary regulatory consents.

"We are very excited to acquire this license and be able to begin integrating pharmacy services into our teleHopsital portal." Mitch Geisler, CEO. "By integrating these services with our planned primary care services through teleHospital, and coupled with our diagnostic imaging services, we expect to be able to deliver a full health care package to all of our portal patients and increase the revenues and profitability of our new portal."

JUMP is expecting to be able to launch the beta version of teleHospital portal in the third quarter of 2024.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centers. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

