Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Announces Financing Closed

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated April 16, 2024, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 17,600,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $880,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.07 per share.

Proceeds raised will be used for advancing the Company's Jewel Ridge property in Nevada as well as for general working capital.

Finders' fees of $25,450 cash and 509,000 non-transferable finders' warrants were paid to arm's length parties. Each finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase one Warrant Share of the Company for a 12-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.07 per share.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

