Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty Six" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Richard Patricio as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Patricio for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Irwin as a director of the Company. Mr. Irwin practices securities and corporate/commercial law and has been the managing partner of Irwin Lowy LLP since January 2010; prior thereto he was the President of Irwin Professional Corporation from August 2006 to December 2009; and prior thereto he was an associate at Wildeboer Dellelce LLP from January 2004 to July 2006. Mr. Irwin advises a number of public companies, board of directors and independent committees on a variety of issues. Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of a number of public companies.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six is an investment company specialising in crypto and AI assets.

For more information, please visit: https://sixtysixcapital.com/

For more information, please contact:

David Rowe

Chief Executive Officer

15 Percy Street

London W1T 1DS

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 207 1268354

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

