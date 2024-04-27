Eagle Bay Resources Announces Resignation of Director and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (CSE:EBR) ("Eagle Bay" or the "Company") wishes to announce that Jason Birmingham, a founding director of the Company, has resigned from the board to pursue other interests. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Birmingham for his guidance and stewardship during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted (the "Grant") an aggregate of 1,300,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to certain directors, officers and consultants under its Equity Incentive Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of Grant, expiring on April 26, 2029, at a price of $0.20 per Share. The Options will vest as to 33% on the date that is three (3) months from the Grant, 33% on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of the Grant and the final 34% on the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of the Grant.

All Options and the Shares underlying such Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Eagle Bay Resources is publicly listed on the CSE and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "EBR".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EAGLE BAY RESOURCES CORP.

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@eaglebayresources.com

