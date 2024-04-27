Brillient Corporation CEO Sukumar Iyer Announced as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Brillient Corporation CEO Sukumar Iyer was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. The Mid-Atlantic program celebrates entrepreneurs from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

Sukumar was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Sukumar was a prior finalist for this award in 2021, and this is his second nomination.

"I am honored to be a finalist for this prestigious award a second time. This group of finalists are successful entrepreneurs with impressive track records, and I am thrilled to be included with them. As always, the credit goes to our amazing employees who make us look brilliant every day," said Sukumar Iyer.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 20 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company, enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics, leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and businesses.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced.

