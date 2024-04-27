8PG Heats Up for DABBECUE Following Successful Inaugural Event

Following the renowned event "The Sesh" on April 20, 8PG is now preparing for their next event, DABBECUE, scheduled for May 26, 2024. This unique event will combine quality barbecue, high fashion and music with the finest cannabis brands, creating a distinctive an experience available only to 8PG members.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Following the renowned event "The Sesh" on April 20, 8PG is now preparing for their next event, DABBECUE, scheduled for May 26, 2024. This unique event will combine quality barbecue, high fashion and music with the finest cannabis brands, creating a distinctive experience available only to 8PG members. This event returns to The Beehive located at 1000 E. 60th Street in Los Angeles, CA.

8PG PRESENTS: DABBECUE 5/25 LA

8PG PRESENTS: DABBECUE 5/25 LA

Your Exclusive Invite to DABBECUE

As spring turns to summer, what better way to celebrate than with an over-the-top gathering that combines gourmet food and premium cannabis? This members-only event continues 8PG's tradition of creating memorable yet intimate gatherings. Following the success of The Sesh, which set new standards for cannabis events, DABBECUE is poised to become yet another landmark event in the cannabis community. Secure your spot and ensure you don't miss out on what promises to be a highlight of the year.

About 8PG

Leading the nation in cannabis event planning, 8PG, also known as 800 Pound Gorilla, has revolutionized the way people experience cannabis and community. Operating in both California and New York, 8PG has established itself as the pinnacle of cannabis event organizations, blending culture, luxury, and education in every gathering. Our events are designed not just to entertain but to enlighten, offering insights into the cannabis industry's latest trends and innovations. Each event is a carefully crafted experience meant to foster community and celebrate the rich culture of cannabis.

8PG is not only about enjoying premium cannabis but also about creating a platform for advocates, enthusiasts, and newcomers to learn and share experiences in a welcoming environment. Our mission extends beyond entertainment; it's about building a movement that respects and enhances the perception of cannabis through upscale, enjoyable, and unforgettable events.

Join us for DABBECUE, where you can experience the perfect blend of fun, flavor, and community spirit. Don't miss this exclusive event that promises to set new standards in the cannabis event scene. With live music, expert chefs, and a curated selection of cannabis, it's more than just a party-it's where culture and cannabis meet.

For more information or to become a member and attend DABBECUE, visit www.8PGevents.com.

Contact Information:

Anthony Centeio

COO

tone@8pgevents.com

617-212-6989?

Related Files

05.26.24 EVENT DECK

05.26.24 ANNOUNCEMENT STORY

SOURCE: 8PG

View the original press release on newswire.com.